Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / The heavy-hitters that have brought F1’s new race to fruition Next / F1 teams reassured by 'credible' explanation of Saudi defence systems
Formula 1 / Saudi Arabian GP News

F1 needs to discuss future of Saudi Arabian GP, say teams

Formula 1 teams think there needs to be discussions after this weekend about the long-term future of the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

Jonathan Noble
By:
F1 needs to discuss future of Saudi Arabian GP, say teams

The missile attack by Houthis on an oil facility near the Jeddah circuit on Friday prompted doubts about whether or not the second round of the F1 championship should go ahead.

Although team bosses were quickly won over to keep racing by F1 chiefs, after being offered security guarantees from Saudi authorities, drivers were not so easily convinced as talks with them lasted until the early hours of Saturday morning.

In the end, the Grand Prix Drivers’ Association (GPDA) agreed collectively that they would take part in qualifying and the race after promises they were given about safety at the event.

But while teams remain convinced that going ahead with this weekend’s Saudi GP is the right thing to do, some think that talks need to take place with F1 chiefs afterwards about whether or not continuing in the country in the right thing.

Williams team principal Jost Capito said: “We are not in charge of the calendar, but the situation here is for many years.

“I think there was a missile attack during the FE race at the beginning of last year, and there were no worries about coming here at the end of last year. So the situation for this weekend hasn't changed at all.

“I think the discussion should have been done before. And now will be after, but not during the event. As long as we have the confirmation that security is there, then we are safe.”

Haas boss Gunther Steiner said: “It's not the moment to discuss if it is right or wrong to be here at all. I think that is coming in the future, and will be discussed. The FIA and FOM will look into it and then it will be decided what will be done.

“But I think in the moment, we need to focus on the event this weekend and bring it to the end and then start again from fresh.”

Mattia Binotto, Team Principal, Ferrari, Andreas Seidl, Team Principal, McLaren, Mario Isola, Racing Manager, Pirelli Motorsport, in the Press Conference

Mattia Binotto, Team Principal, Ferrari, Andreas Seidl, Team Principal, McLaren, Mario Isola, Racing Manager, Pirelli Motorsport, in the Press Conference

Photo by: Carl Bingham / Motorsport Images

Aston Martin chief Mike Krack added: “Certainly, there will be a lot of discussions after this event. But again, I can only repeat. It's not the teams that make the calendar.

“It is the FIA and F1 that make the calendar. And obviously we will give an opinion if we are asked and then we move on.”

McLaren team boss Andreas Seidl insisted however that F1 needed to visit places like Saudi Arabia to help act as a force for good.

Asked by Autosport if the financial benefits F1 got from the race hosting fee outweighed the negativity of the criticisms the sport has faced this weekend, Seidl said: “To be honest, for me that's not the point.

“I feel comfortable being part of Formula 1 as a global sport, being a member of a team and having the chance to actually help positive change in countries we are going, where, for example, different cultures are existing.

Read Also:

“That's for me the point of this discussion and I think also we shouldn't shy back, shut ourselves off from these countries because of the criticism that we are getting.

“I see the unique chance we have as a sport for sharing this passion for Formula 1 and also to drive this positive change. And not just on the economics, for example, for the country, but also in terms of positive change on the society.

“Therefore, again, I said before I feel comfortable with the decision Formula 1 is making in terms of going racing.”

Ferrari team principal Mattia Binotto said that while there had been concerns in the paddock after the attack on Friday, he thinks it would not have been ‘right’ for F1 to pack up and leave.

“All of us were concerned, because it's not normal facts happening just close to the circuit,” he said.

“We as a team received assurances from F1, from the Saudi government authorities and the security agencies that everything would have been safe under their control. I think that was needed to be explained to the drivers.

“We explained to them the situation, and make them understand that, as a matter of fact, we are safe and secured. And I think after those long discussions, which is important to have in a transparent way, that they simply understood and supported the fact that it's important to stay, to remain and to continue the weekend and drive here in Saudi for the weekend.

“In a way I think leaving the country would not have been simply the right choice. And I think that there was no right reason, being here, to leave the country with the assurances that we got.”

shares
comments

Related video

The heavy-hitters that have brought F1’s new race to fruition
Previous article

The heavy-hitters that have brought F1’s new race to fruition
Next article

F1 teams reassured by 'credible' explanation of Saudi defence systems

F1 teams reassured by 'credible' explanation of Saudi defence systems
Load comments
Jonathan Noble More
Jonathan Noble
Mercedes set-up trials in Jeddah F1 practice didn't solve porpoising Saudi Arabian GP
Formula 1

Mercedes set-up trials in Jeddah F1 practice didn't solve porpoising

F1 drivers' "natural human concerns" triggered Saudi GP boycott debate Saudi Arabian GP
Formula 1

F1 drivers' "natural human concerns" triggered Saudi GP boycott debate

The complex black art that remains critical for F1's new era Plus
Formula 1

The complex black art that remains critical for F1's new era

Latest news

Drivers still "concerned" over Saudi Arabian GP safety, say F1 teams
Formula 1 Formula 1

Drivers still "concerned" over Saudi Arabian GP safety, say F1 teams

F1 Saudi Arabian GP: Live commentary and updates
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Saudi Arabian GP: Live commentary and updates

F1 teams reassured by 'credible' explanation of Saudi defence systems
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 teams reassured by 'credible' explanation of Saudi defence systems

F1 needs to discuss future of Saudi Arabian GP, say teams
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 needs to discuss future of Saudi Arabian GP, say teams

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The heavy-hitters that have brought F1’s new race to fruition Plus

The heavy-hitters that have brought F1’s new race to fruition

Formula 1 has long coveted a second race in the United States and, after several false dawns, the Miami Grand Prix is finally set to fill that void. MARK GALLAGHER finds out why it’s taken so long – and what the prime movers behind the new race are doing to ensure its success

Formula 1
1 h
Why Ferrari might rue costly errors in Jeddah as the leaders get closer Plus

Why Ferrari might rue costly errors in Jeddah as the leaders get closer

With the Formula 1 weekend in Saudi Arabia now going ahead as planned, there's the small matter of a race to prepare for. After winning in Bahrain, Ferrari is looking to continue its battle with Red Bull over the victory spoils. But, after both drivers crashed in FP2, the Scuderia has made life difficult for itself in Jeddah

Formula 1
4 h
The complex black art that remains critical for F1's new era Plus

The complex black art that remains critical for F1's new era

Formula 1's 2022 rules centre around the move towards ground effect cars, but the tyres had to advance along with the cars for the new regulations to have actually worked. Despite concerns the early signs are positive

Formula 1
Mar 24, 2022
What the 2022 Bahrain GP battles taught F1 about the impact of its new era Plus

What the 2022 Bahrain GP battles taught F1 about the impact of its new era

OPINION: Formula 1’s long-awaited new car formula made its race debut in last weekend’s Bahrain Grand Prix. There were good signs it may achieve its key aims, but those came alongside issues causing for alarm for some of the championship’s big players

Formula 1
Mar 23, 2022
Why Haas is back to where it should be in F1's pecking order Plus

Why Haas is back to where it should be in F1's pecking order

Ferrari’s celebrations for its 1-2 at the Formula 1 Bahrain Grand Prix were arguably matched both in and out of the paddock by Kevin Magnussen finishing fifth for Haas. After years of toil and trouble, the Haas recovery plan has yielded instant rewards in 2022 and ensures the US team returns to the midfield fight

Formula 1
Mar 22, 2022
Why Mercedes was right to temper expectations and how it might recover Plus

Why Mercedes was right to temper expectations and how it might recover

Mercedes is no stranger to tempering expectations ahead of a Formula 1 season, only to kick off the season in dominant fashion. But the team's 2022 car has legitimate concerns, leaving the Silver Arrows to pursue "damage limitation" at Bahrain. Here's why Mercedes was right to play its W13 down, and how it might find a return to form

Formula 1
Mar 22, 2022
Bahrain Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Plus

Bahrain Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

The opening round of the 2022 Formula 1 season means the first Driver Ratings of the year. The Bahrain Grand Prix provided the opportunity for a handful of star drivers to shine, even if some were denied the results their performances deserved, while others failed to make it count when it mattered most

Formula 1
Mar 21, 2022
The unseen Verstappen problem that ensured Leclerc's Bahrain GP win Plus

The unseen Verstappen problem that ensured Leclerc's Bahrain GP win

Max Verstappen’s fight for victory in the opening race of Formula 1’s new era and his first as defending world champion was ultimately ended by a fuel pump problem, although an unseen mechanical woe became key to him losing out to Charles Leclerc at the Bahrain Grand Prix

Formula 1
Mar 21, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.