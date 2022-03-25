Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / F1 Saudi Arabian GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more
Formula 1 / Saudi Arabian GP News

Saudi Arabian GP remains on after risk of F1 driver boycott headed off

Formula 1’s Saudi Arabian Grand Prix is all set to continue after the threat of a drivers’ boycott was headed off on Friday night.

Jonathan Noble
By:
Saudi Arabian GP remains on after risk of F1 driver boycott headed off

After an intense day triggered by a missile attack by Houthis on an oil facility near the Jeddah track during first free practice, the fate of the race hung in the balance late on Friday amid unease from drivers about the situation.

During lengthy talks that stretched on for more than four hours, the drivers spoke with senior F1 figures and team principals to express their anxieties about matters.

First F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali and F1 managing director of motorsport Ross Brawn were summoned to the drivers’ meeting, before team principals were then asked to attend.

The team bosses then had further follow up talks with Domenicali while the drivers continued their discussions that lasted until around 2.20am local time.

And while there was the possibility of drivers electing not to compete because they were unhappy with the situation, sources with good knowledge of the situation say that in the end their concerns were addressed.

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG, George Russell, Mercedes-AMG

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG, George Russell, Mercedes-AMG

Photo by: Carl Bingham / Motorsport Images

It is unclear exactly what assurances were given to the drivers, and what information they requested, but it is understood that the drivers in the end agreed to race.

The unprecedented discussions with the drivers came after Domenicali had assured team bosses about security guarantees at the Jeddah venue.

He said F1 was happy to carry on with the race because of promises given to it by Saudi officials.

“We have received total assurances that, for the country, safety is first, no matter the situation – safety has to be guaranteed,” he said.

“They [local officials] are here with their families, actually here at the track, so they have in place all the systems to protect this area, the city and the places we are going.

“So we feel confident and we have to trust the local authority in that respect. Therefore, of course, we will go ahead with the event.”

shares
comments
F1 Saudi Arabian GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more
Previous article

F1 Saudi Arabian GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more
Load comments
Jonathan Noble More
Jonathan Noble
Domenicali: F1 promised Saudi Arabian GP will be safe Saudi Arabian GP
Formula 1

Domenicali: F1 promised Saudi Arabian GP will be safe

F1 tells drivers Saudi Arabian GP will go ahead despite nearby attack Saudi Arabian GP
Formula 1

F1 tells drivers Saudi Arabian GP will go ahead despite nearby attack

The complex black art that remains critical for F1's new era Plus
Formula 1

The complex black art that remains critical for F1's new era

Latest news

Saudi Arabian GP remains on after risk of F1 driver boycott headed off
Formula 1 Formula 1

Saudi Arabian GP remains on after risk of F1 driver boycott headed off

F1 Saudi Arabian GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Saudi Arabian GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more

Domenicali: F1 promised Saudi Arabian GP will be safe
Formula 1 Formula 1

Domenicali: F1 promised Saudi Arabian GP will be safe

F1 Grand Prix practice results: Leclerc fastest in Saudi Arabian GP on Friday
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Grand Prix practice results: Leclerc fastest in Saudi Arabian GP on Friday

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The complex black art that remains critical for F1's new era Plus

The complex black art that remains critical for F1's new era

Formula 1's 2022 rules centre around the move towards ground effect cars, but the tyres had to advance along with the cars for the new regulations to have actually worked. Despite concerns the early signs are positive

Formula 1
Mar 24, 2022
What the 2022 Bahrain GP battles taught F1 about the impact of its new era Plus

What the 2022 Bahrain GP battles taught F1 about the impact of its new era

OPINION: Formula 1’s long-awaited new car formula made its race debut in last weekend’s Bahrain Grand Prix. There were good signs it may achieve its key aims, but those came alongside issues causing for alarm for some of the championship’s big players

Formula 1
Mar 23, 2022
Why Haas is back to where it should be in F1's pecking order Plus

Why Haas is back to where it should be in F1's pecking order

Ferrari’s celebrations for its 1-2 at the Formula 1 Bahrain Grand Prix were arguably matched both in and out of the paddock by Kevin Magnussen finishing fifth for Haas. After years of toil and trouble, the Haas recovery plan has yielded instant rewards in 2022 and ensures the US team returns to the midfield fight

Formula 1
Mar 22, 2022
Why Mercedes was right to temper expectations and how it might recover Plus

Why Mercedes was right to temper expectations and how it might recover

Mercedes is no stranger to tempering expectations ahead of a Formula 1 season, only to kick off the season in dominant fashion. But the team's 2022 car has legitimate concerns, leaving the Silver Arrows to pursue "damage limitation" at Bahrain. Here's why Mercedes was right to play its W13 down, and how it might find a return to form

Formula 1
Mar 22, 2022
Bahrain Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Plus

Bahrain Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

The opening round of the 2022 Formula 1 season means the first Driver Ratings of the year. The Bahrain Grand Prix provided the opportunity for a handful of star drivers to shine, even if some were denied the results their performances deserved, while others failed to make it count when it mattered most

Formula 1
Mar 21, 2022
The unseen Verstappen problem that ensured Leclerc's Bahrain GP win Plus

The unseen Verstappen problem that ensured Leclerc's Bahrain GP win

Max Verstappen’s fight for victory in the opening race of Formula 1’s new era and his first as defending world champion was ultimately ended by a fuel pump problem, although an unseen mechanical woe became key to him losing out to Charles Leclerc at the Bahrain Grand Prix

Formula 1
Mar 21, 2022
Why F1 teams still deem windtunnel investment necessary Plus

Why F1 teams still deem windtunnel investment necessary

Formula 1 has set itself on the path towards outlawing aerodynamic research in windtunnels – but until that time comes, says PAT SYMONDS, teams will still pour money into these facilities

Formula 1
Mar 20, 2022
The issues F1 must consider amid its ruthless expansion drive Plus

The issues F1 must consider amid its ruthless expansion drive

Formula 1 is beginning to tackle serious questions about its environmental credibility and sustainability with firm action, but against a backdrop of burnout and a relentlessly expanding schedule. Something’s got to give, says MARK GALLAGHER

Formula 1
Mar 20, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.