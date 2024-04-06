All Series
Formula 1 Japanese GP
Results

2024 F1 Japanese GP qualifying results: Verstappen takes pole

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen took pole position for the Japanese Grand Prix, the fourth round of the 2024 Formula 1 World Championship.

Charles Bradley
Charles Bradley
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20

Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Verstappen will start ahead of team-mate Sergio Perez and McLaren’s Lando Norris after the one-hour qualifying session, which is split into three segments with five cars each being knocked out in Q1 and Q2 before the top-10 shootout of Q3. 

Japanese Grand Prix grid: Verstappen on pole from Perez

   
1
 - 
3
   
   
1
 - 
2
   
Cla Driver # Chassis Engine Time km/h
1 Netherlands M. Verstappen Red Bull Racing 1 Red Bull Red Bull

1'28.197

 237.028
2 Mexico S. Perez Red Bull Racing 11 Red Bull Red Bull

+0.066

1'28.263

 236.851
3 United Kingdom L. Norris McLaren 4 McLaren Mercedes

+0.292

1'28.489

 236.246
4 Spain C. Sainz Ferrari 55 Ferrari Ferrari

+0.485

1'28.682

 235.732
5 Spain F. Alonso Aston Martin Racing 14 Aston Martin Mercedes

+0.489

1'28.686

 235.721
6 Australia O. Piastri McLaren 81 McLaren Mercedes

+0.563

1'28.760

 235.525
7 United Kingdom L. Hamilton Mercedes 44 Mercedes Mercedes

+0.569

1'28.766

 235.509
8 Monaco C. Leclerc Ferrari 16 Ferrari Ferrari

+0.589

1'28.786

 235.456
9 United Kingdom G. Russell Mercedes 63 Mercedes Mercedes

+0.811

1'29.008

 234.868
10 Japan Y. Tsunoda RB 22 RB Red Bull

+1.216

1'29.413

 233.804
11 Australia D. Ricciardo RB 3 RB Red Bull

+1.275

1'29.472

 233.650
12 Germany N. Hulkenberg Haas F1 Team 27 Haas Ferrari

+1.297

1'29.494

 233.593
13 Finland V. Bottas Sauber 77 Sauber Ferrari

+1.396

1'29.593

 233.335
14 Thailand A. Albon Williams 23 Williams Mercedes

+1.517

1'29.714

 233.020
15 France E. Ocon Alpine 31 Alpine Renault

+1.619

1'29.816

 232.755
16 Canada L. Stroll Aston Martin Racing 18 Aston Martin Mercedes

+1.827

1'30.024

 232.218
17 France P. Gasly Alpine 10 Alpine Renault

+1.922

1'30.119

 231.973
18 Denmark K. Magnussen Haas F1 Team 20 Haas Ferrari

+1.934

1'30.131

 231.942
19 United States L. Sargeant Williams 2 Williams Mercedes

+1.942

1'30.139

 231.921
20 China Z. Guanyu Sauber 24 Sauber Ferrari

+1.946

1'30.143

 231.911
View full results  

What happened in Japanese Grand Prix Q1?

Verstappen zipped around in 1m28.866s, four tenths quicker than Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin), Perez and Charles Leclerc (Ferrari),  and over half a second faster than everyone else.

Falling at the first hurdle were Lance Stroll (Aston Martin), Pierre Gasly (Alpine), Kevin Magnussen (Haas), Logan Sargeant (Williams) and Zhou Guanyu (Sauber).

Japanese GP Q1 results: Verstappen fastest from Alonso

   
1
 - 
4
   
   
1
 - 
2
   
Cla Driver # Chassis Engine Laps Time Interval km/h
1 Netherlands M. Verstappen Red Bull Racing 1 Red Bull Red Bull 3

1'28.866

   235.244
2 Spain F. Alonso Aston Martin Racing 14 Aston Martin Mercedes 3

+0.388

1'29.254

 0.388 234.221
3 Mexico S. Perez Red Bull Racing 11 Red Bull Red Bull 3

+0.437

1'29.303

 0.049 234.092
4 Monaco C. Leclerc Ferrari 16 Ferrari Ferrari 6

+0.472

1'29.338

 0.035 234.001
5 Australia O. Piastri McLaren 81 McLaren Mercedes 3

+0.559

1'29.425

 0.087 233.773
6 Spain C. Sainz Ferrari 55 Ferrari Ferrari 3

+0.647

1'29.513

 0.088 233.543
7 United Kingdom L. Norris McLaren 4 McLaren Mercedes 4

+0.670

1'29.536

 0.023 233.483
8 Finland V. Bottas Sauber 77 Sauber Ferrari 6

+0.736

1'29.602

 0.066 233.311
9 United Kingdom L. Hamilton Mercedes 44 Mercedes Mercedes 3

+0.795

1'29.661

 0.059 233.158
10 Australia D. Ricciardo RB 3 RB Red Bull 6

+0.861

1'29.727

 0.066 232.986
11 Japan Y. Tsunoda RB 22 RB Red Bull 6

+0.909

1'29.775

 0.048 232.862
12 United Kingdom G. Russell Mercedes 63 Mercedes Mercedes 3

+0.933

1'29.799

 0.024 232.799
13 France E. Ocon Alpine 31 Alpine Renault 6

+0.945

1'29.811

 0.012 232.768
14 Germany N. Hulkenberg Haas F1 Team 27 Haas Ferrari 6

+0.955

1'29.821

 0.010 232.742
15 Thailand A. Albon Williams 23 Williams Mercedes 6

+1.097

1'29.963

 0.142 232.375
16 Canada L. Stroll Aston Martin Racing 18 Aston Martin Mercedes 6

+1.158

1'30.024

 0.061 232.218
17 France P. Gasly Alpine 10 Alpine Renault 6

+1.253

1'30.119

 0.095 231.973
18 Denmark K. Magnussen Haas F1 Team 20 Haas Ferrari 9

+1.265

1'30.131

 0.012 231.942
19 United States L. Sargeant Williams 2 Williams Mercedes 6

+1.273

1'30.139

 0.008 231.921
20 China Z. Guanyu Sauber 24 Sauber Ferrari 6

+1.277

1'30.143

 0.004 231.911
View full results  

What happened in Japanese Grand Prix Q2?

Verstappen unleashed 1m28.740s, 0.012s faster than Perez’s 1m28.752s. Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) was best of the rest this time, 0.147s off the pace.

Knocked out at this point were Daniel Ricciardo (RB), Nico Hulkenberg (Haas), Valtteri Bottas (Sauber), Alex Albon (Williams) and Esteban Ocon (Alpine).

Japanese GP Q2 results: Verstappen fastest from Perez

   
1
 - 
4
   
   
1
 - 
2
   
Cla Driver # Chassis Engine Laps Time Interval km/h
1 Netherlands M. Verstappen Red Bull Racing 1 Red Bull Red Bull 3

1'28.740

   235.578
2 Mexico S. Perez Red Bull Racing 11 Red Bull Red Bull 3

+0.012

1'28.752

 0.012 235.546
3 United Kingdom L. Hamilton Mercedes 44 Mercedes Mercedes 6

+0.147

1'28.887

 0.135 235.188
4 United Kingdom L. Norris McLaren 4 McLaren Mercedes 3

+0.200

1'28.940

 0.053 235.048
5 Spain F. Alonso Aston Martin Racing 14 Aston Martin Mercedes 3

+0.342

1'29.082

 0.142 234.673
6 Spain C. Sainz Ferrari 55 Ferrari Ferrari 3

+0.359

1'29.099

 0.017 234.628
7 United Kingdom G. Russell Mercedes 63 Mercedes Mercedes 6

+0.400

1'29.140

 0.041 234.520
8 Australia O. Piastri McLaren 81 McLaren Mercedes 3

+0.408

1'29.148

 0.008 234.499
9 Monaco C. Leclerc Ferrari 16 Ferrari Ferrari 3

+0.456

1'29.196

 0.048 234.373
10 Japan Y. Tsunoda RB 22 RB Red Bull 6

+0.677

1'29.417

 0.221 233.794
11 Australia D. Ricciardo RB 3 RB Red Bull 6

+0.732

1'29.472

 0.055 233.650
12 Germany N. Hulkenberg Haas F1 Team 27 Haas Ferrari 6

+0.754

1'29.494

 0.022 233.593
13 Finland V. Bottas Sauber 77 Sauber Ferrari 6

+0.853

1'29.593

 0.099 233.335
14 Thailand A. Albon Williams 23 Williams Mercedes 3

+0.974

1'29.714

 0.121 233.020
15 France E. Ocon Alpine 31 Alpine Renault 6

+1.076

1'29.816

 0.102 232.755
View full results  

What happened in Japanese Grand Prix Q3?

On the first runs, Verstappen produced 1m28.240s, 0.249s ahead of Norris and 0.365s clear of Perez.

On the final runs, Perez improved to 1m28.263s, briefly getting within 0.023s of pole, until Verstappen went even faster with 1m28.197s, putting him 0.066s ahead.

Norris qualified third, ahead of Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz, Alonso, Oscar Piastri (McLaren), Hamilton, Leclerc, George Russell (Mercedes) and Yuki Tsunoda (RB).

Japanese GP Q3 results: Verstappen takes pole

   
1
 - 
4
   
   
1
 - 
2
   
Cla Driver # Chassis Engine Laps Time Interval km/h
1 Netherlands M. Verstappen Red Bull Racing 1 Red Bull Red Bull 6

1'28.197

   237.028
2 Mexico S. Perez Red Bull Racing 11 Red Bull Red Bull 6

+0.066

1'28.263

 0.066 236.851
3 United Kingdom L. Norris McLaren 4 McLaren Mercedes 6

+0.292

1'28.489

 0.226 236.246
4 Spain C. Sainz Ferrari 55 Ferrari Ferrari 6

+0.485

1'28.682

 0.193 235.732
5 Spain F. Alonso Aston Martin Racing 14 Aston Martin Mercedes 6

+0.489

1'28.686

 0.004 235.721
6 Australia O. Piastri McLaren 81 McLaren Mercedes 6

+0.563

1'28.760

 0.074 235.525
7 United Kingdom L. Hamilton Mercedes 44 Mercedes Mercedes 6

+0.569

1'28.766

 0.006 235.509
8 Monaco C. Leclerc Ferrari 16 Ferrari Ferrari 3

+0.589

1'28.786

 0.020 235.456
9 United Kingdom G. Russell Mercedes 63 Mercedes Mercedes 6

+0.811

1'29.008

 0.222 234.868
10 Japan Y. Tsunoda RB 22 RB Red Bull 6

+1.216

1'29.413

 0.405 233.804
View full results  

comments
