Subscribe
Previous / Haas boss Steiner summoned by FIA over F1 stewards criticism
Formula 1 / Spanish GP Practice report

F1 Spanish GP: Verstappen heads rain-hit final practice

Championship leader Max Verstappen beat Red Bull team-mate Sergio Perez to the fastest time in a dry opening salvo of a rain-hit final practice for Formula 1's Spanish Grand Prix.

Filip Cleeren
By:
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19

Teams were braced for inclement weather, with thunderstorms fast approaching Barcelona from the Pyrenees in the north.

The session started on dry-weather tyres, but spots of rain were soon reported around the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya.

That completely disturbed the teams' usual run programmes in FP3, with all drivers rushing out of the pits at the drop of the green flag to get some precious dry running in.

Most drivers went straight to a single-lap timed run to prepare for qualifying, with Red Bull's Verstappen's 1m13.664s leading team-mate Perez by 0.250s and Mercedes duo Lewis Hamilton and George Russell slotting in behind them.

Home heroes Carlos Sainz and Fernando Alonso soon split the Mercedes drivers, taking fourth and fifth respectively.

The predicted rain showers duly arrived at the 10-minute mark, hitting the restored final sector first.

Williams' Logan Sargeant appeared to be caught out by moisture in the now ultra-fast final righter-hander, initially correcting a slide but then veering off into the gravel.

Sargeant got away with minimal left-hand side damage as he gently tapped the wall, but as the rain intensified the red flag put paid to any more improvements.

Logan Sargeant, Williams FW45, leaves the circuit and runs through the gravel into the wall during FP3

Logan Sargeant, Williams FW45, leaves the circuit and runs through the gravel into the wall during FP3

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

After a nine-minute delay the session was green-flagged again, but it took until hast the half-hour mark for drivers to sporadically venture out on a damp track.

McLaren's Lando Norris took on the task of conducting a reconnaissance lap on the intermediates to check out the conditions, while the rain appeared to ease off.

With 22 minutes to go most other drivers followed Norris' example as any intermediate running could prove of great value for Saturday afternoon's qualifying and for Sunday's grand prix, with more potential rain on the way.

In the final minutes Lance Stroll made an excursion through the gravel at Turn 6 on intermediates and Pierre Gasly slid off at Turn 7.

Meanwhile, several others returned to Pirelli's soft slicks, getting close to dry weather times at the end.

Despite the first two sectors drying up, Verstappen's time at the top was never in doubt, heading Perez, Hamilton, Sainz and Alonso.

Russell was sixth ahead of Leclerc, with Alfa Romeo's Valtteri Bottas, AlphaTauri man Yuki Tsunoda and Norris rounding out the top 10 after single hot laps in the dry.

Zhou was 11th for Alfa Romeo, followed by Nyck De Vries, Aston Martin's Stroll and the first Haas of Nico Hulkenberg in 14th.

Oscar Piastri was 15th for McLaren ahead of Esteban Ocon in the first of the Alpines. He headed and Kevin Magnussen, Pierre Gasly as Williams duo Alex Albon and Sargeant propped up the timesheets.

F1 Spanish GP: Full FP3 results

Cla Driver Chassis Engine Time Gap
1 Netherlands Max Verstappen Red Bull Red Bull 1'13.664  
2 Mexico Sergio Perez Red Bull Red Bull 1'13.914 0.250
3 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton Mercedes Mercedes 1'14.072 0.408
4 Spain Carlos Sainz Ferrari Ferrari 1'14.240 0.576
5 Spain Fernando Alonso Aston Martin Mercedes 1'14.264 0.600
6 United Kingdom George Russell Mercedes Mercedes 1'14.278 0.614
7 Monaco Charles Leclerc Ferrari Ferrari 1'14.353 0.689
8 Finland Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo Ferrari 1'14.360 0.696
9 Japan Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri Red Bull 1'14.659 0.995
10 United Kingdom Lando Norris McLaren Mercedes 1'14.681 1.017
11 China Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo Ferrari 1'14.681 1.017
12 Netherlands Nyck de Vries AlphaTauri Red Bull 1'14.693 1.029
13 Canada Lance Stroll Aston Martin Mercedes 1'14.756 1.092
14 Germany Nico Hulkenberg Haas Ferrari 1'14.988 1.324
15 Australia Oscar Piastri McLaren Mercedes 1'15.105 1.441
16 France Esteban Ocon Alpine Renault 1'15.266 1.602
17 Denmark Kevin Magnussen Haas Ferrari 1'15.534 1.870
18 France Pierre Gasly Alpine Renault 1'15.841 2.177
19 Thailand Alex Albon Williams Mercedes 1'15.851 2.187
20 United States Logan Sargeant Williams Mercedes 1'16.529 2.865
View full results
shares
comments

Haas boss Steiner summoned by FIA over F1 stewards criticism
Filip Cleeren More
Filip Cleeren
Russell "not aware" of Hamilton in Spanish GP F1 qualifying clash

Russell "not aware" of Hamilton in Spanish GP F1 qualifying clash

Formula 1
Spanish GP

Russell "not aware" of Hamilton in Spanish GP F1 qualifying clash Russell "not aware" of Hamilton in Spanish GP F1 qualifying clash

Sainz "left nothing on the table" for F1 Spanish GP front-row slot

Sainz "left nothing on the table" for F1 Spanish GP front-row slot

Formula 1
Spanish GP

Sainz "left nothing on the table" for F1 Spanish GP front-row slot Sainz "left nothing on the table" for F1 Spanish GP front-row slot

The art of compromise behind an "emotionally draining" F1 job

The art of compromise behind an "emotionally draining" F1 job

Plus
Plus
Formula 1

The art of compromise behind an "emotionally draining" F1 job The art of compromise behind an "emotionally draining" F1 job

Latest news

Dixon: IndyCar Detroit GP winner could be “last man standing”

Dixon: IndyCar Detroit GP winner could be “last man standing”

INDY IndyCar
Detroit

Dixon: IndyCar Detroit GP winner could be “last man standing” Dixon: IndyCar Detroit GP winner could be “last man standing”

McLaughlin: IndyCar drivers criticising new Detroit track “need to relax”

McLaughlin: IndyCar drivers criticising new Detroit track “need to relax”

INDY IndyCar
Detroit

McLaughlin: IndyCar drivers criticising new Detroit track “need to relax” McLaughlin: IndyCar drivers criticising new Detroit track “need to relax”

Palou: “Crazy” Detroit track is too tight, too short for IndyCars

Palou: “Crazy” Detroit track is too tight, too short for IndyCars

INDY IndyCar
Detroit

Palou: “Crazy” Detroit track is too tight, too short for IndyCars Palou: “Crazy” Detroit track is too tight, too short for IndyCars

Ogier attributes WRC Sardinia crash to muddy boot slipping off brake pedal 

Ogier attributes WRC Sardinia crash to muddy boot slipping off brake pedal 

WRC WRC
Rally Italy

Ogier attributes WRC Sardinia crash to muddy boot slipping off brake pedal  Ogier attributes WRC Sardinia crash to muddy boot slipping off brake pedal 

The war reality that shines a light on the job Red Bull is doing

The war reality that shines a light on the job Red Bull is doing

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Jonathan Noble

The war reality that shines a light on the job Red Bull is doing The war reality that shines a light on the job Red Bull is doing

How Mercedes' new F1 upgrades fared - and what's next for the revitalised W14

How Mercedes' new F1 upgrades fared - and what's next for the revitalised W14

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

How Mercedes' new F1 upgrades fared - and what's next for the revitalised W14 How Mercedes' new F1 upgrades fared - and what's next for the revitalised W14

Why the highlight of F1 2023 so far should end Monaco's calendar slot debate

Why the highlight of F1 2023 so far should end Monaco's calendar slot debate

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Alex Kalinuackas

Why the highlight of F1 2023 so far should end Monaco's calendar slot debate Why the highlight of F1 2023 so far should end Monaco's calendar slot debate

Monaco Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Monaco Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

Monaco Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Monaco Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Why Alonso and Aston made the call that guaranteed Verstappen's Monaco victory

Why Alonso and Aston made the call that guaranteed Verstappen's Monaco victory

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

Why Alonso and Aston made the call that guaranteed Verstappen's Monaco victory Why Alonso and Aston made the call that guaranteed Verstappen's Monaco victory

The factors for and against a Red Bull upset in F1’s Monaco GP

The factors for and against a Red Bull upset in F1’s Monaco GP

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Alex Kalinauckas

The factors for and against a Red Bull upset in F1’s Monaco GP The factors for and against a Red Bull upset in F1’s Monaco GP

What Aston Martin's Honda deal reveals about its true F1 mindset

What Aston Martin's Honda deal reveals about its true F1 mindset

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Jonathan Noble

What Aston Martin's Honda deal reveals about its true F1 mindset What Aston Martin's Honda deal reveals about its true F1 mindset

Would Hamilton really be a worthwhile F1 investment for Ferrari?

Would Hamilton really be a worthwhile F1 investment for Ferrari?

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Matt Kew

Would Hamilton really be a worthwhile F1 investment for Ferrari? Would Hamilton really be a worthwhile F1 investment for Ferrari?

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe