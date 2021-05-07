Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Hamilton happy to see F1 rivals catching up in 2021 Next / Domenicali: "Robust" F1 will survive if Hamilton retires
Formula 1 / Spanish GP News

F1 Spanish GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more

Lewis Hamilton led the Friday practice times ahead of Mercedes team-mate Valtteri Bottas at the Formula 1 Spanish Grand Prix. Here’s how and when to watch qualifying.

F1 Spanish GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more

The reigning F1 world champion battled back after Bottas topped FP1 to set the fastest time of the day in the afternoon session, with Hamilton posting a 1m18.170s during a soft tyre run.

Bottas completed a Mercedes 1-2 in FP2, 0.139s off Hamilton’s top time, but was just 0.026s ahead of Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc in an incredibly competitive top group, with the top 14 drivers covered by less than one second.

After running wide and catching a snap of oversteer during his qualifying-style run on the soft tyres, Max Verstappen dropped down to ninth place in the FP2 times for Red Bull with his fastest lap time recorded on the medium tyres.

It was also a difficult day over a single lap for Verstappen’s team-mate Sergio Perez, who could only manage 10th place in the second session at Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya for Red Bull.

Alpine can take encouragement from its Friday showing with Esteban Ocon in fourth and Fernando Alonso in fifth in FP2, with a similarly solid showing by AlphaTauri with Pierre Gasly in sixth and Yuki Tsunoda in seventh.

Carlos Sainz Jr slotted into eighth place for Ferrari ahead of his home race, with the two Red Bull drivers rounding out the top 10.

While there were no major incidents in FP2, the morning session was briefly red-flagged when Alfa Romeo test driver Robert Kubica – stepping in for Kimi Raikkonen – spun into the gravel at the reprofiled Turn 10. Nikita Mazepin also spun early in FP1 exiting Turn 7 but avoided any serious damage.

Robert Kubica, Alfa Romeo Racing C41, brings out the red flags in FP1 by beaching his car in the gravel

Robert Kubica, Alfa Romeo Racing C41, brings out the red flags in FP1 by beaching his car in the gravel

Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

What time does qualifying for the Spanish Grand Prix start?

Qualifying for the Spanish GP starts at 3pm local time (2pm BST), using the regular Q1, Q2 and Q3 knockout session format.

Date: Saturday 8th May 2021
Start time: 3pm local time - 2pm BST

How can I watch qualifying?

In the United Kingdom, every F1 practice, qualifying and race is broadcast live on Sky Sports F1, with Spanish GP qualifying coverage starting at 1pm BST.

Autosport will be running a live text coverage of qualifying here.

Mick Schumacher, Haas VF-21

Mick Schumacher, Haas VF-21

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

When can I watch the highlights?

In the United Kingdom, Channel 4 is broadcasting highlights of qualifying for the Spanish GP at 6:30pm BST on Saturday. The full programme will run for 90 minutes, covering both qualifying and wrapping up the major talking points of the race weekend so far.

For the entire 2021 F1 season, Channel 4 will broadcast highlights of every qualifying and race on the Saturday and Sunday of each event. The highlights will also be available on Channel 4’s on demand catch up services.

· Channel: Channel 4

· Start time: 6:30pm BST

Will it be on the radio?

Live radio coverage of every practice, qualifying and race for the 2021 F1 season will be available on BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC 5 Live Sports Extra or via the BBC Sport website.

Coverage of the Spanish GP qualifying will start at 1:55pm BST on the BBC 5 Live Sports Extra channel.

Carlos Sainz Jr., Ferrari SF21

Carlos Sainz Jr., Ferrari SF21

Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

What's the weather forecast for qualifying in Barcelona?

Sunny but cloudy conditions are forecast for Saturday afternoon at Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya but it is expected to remain dry throughout. Temperatures are set to be 24 degrees Celsius at the start of qualifying – around six degrees warmer than qualifying for the Portuguese GP.

Will there be fans at the Spanish GP?

Due to ongoing COVID-19 restrictions, only 1000 fans will be allowed at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya and only on Sunday 9 May to coincide with the easing of restrictions. The fans allowed to attend will be selected at random from the circuit’s membership group. No fans will be allowed at the circuit on any other day during the Spanish GP.

FP2 result

Cla Driver Chassis Gap
1 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton Mercedes  
2 Finland Valtteri Bottas Mercedes 0.139
3 Monaco Charles Leclerc Ferrari 0.165
4 France Esteban Ocon Alpine 0.296
5 Spain Fernando Alonso Alpine 0.348
6 France Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri 0.423
7 Japan Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri 0.449
8 Spain Carlos Sainz Jr. Ferrari 0.504
9 Netherlands Max Verstappen Red Bull 0.615
10 Mexico Sergio Perez Red Bull 0.748
11 Germany Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin 0.777
12 United Kingdom Lando Norris McLaren 0.922
13 Italy Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo 0.952
14 Canada Lance Stroll Aston Martin 0.964
15 Australia Daniel Ricciardo McLaren 1.025
16 Finland Kimi Raikkonen Alfa Romeo 1.043
17 United Kingdom George Russell Williams 1.787
18 Canada Nicholas Latifi Williams 1.876
19 Germany Mick Schumacher Haas 2.156
20 Russian Federation Nikita Mazepin Haas 2.583
View full results

FP1 result

Cla Driver Chassis Gap
1 Finland Valtteri Bottas Mercedes  
2 Netherlands Max Verstappen Red Bull 0.033
3 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 0.123
4 United Kingdom Lando Norris McLaren 0.440
5 Monaco Charles Leclerc Ferrari 0.492
6 Spain Carlos Sainz Jr. Ferrari 0.516
7 France Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri 0.558
8 Germany Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin 0.730
9 Mexico Sergio Perez Red Bull 0.845
10 Canada Lance Stroll Aston Martin 0.925
11 Japan Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri 1.165
12 France Esteban Ocon Alpine 1.177
13 Italy Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo 1.190
14 Australia Daniel Ricciardo McLaren 1.228
15 Spain Fernando Alonso Alpine 1.446
16 Canada Nicholas Latifi Williams 1.766
17 Israel Roy Nissany Williams 2.196
18 Germany Mick Schumacher Haas 2.262
19 Poland Robert Kubica Alfa Romeo 3.383
20 Russian Federation Nikita Mazepin Haas 3.472
View full results
shares
comments

Related video

Hamilton happy to see F1 rivals catching up in 2021

Previous article

Hamilton happy to see F1 rivals catching up in 2021

Next article

Domenicali: "Robust" F1 will survive if Hamilton retires

Domenicali: "Robust" F1 will survive if Hamilton retires
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Spanish GP

Trending

1
NASCAR

Chase Elliott's NASCAR spotter suspended after arrest

17h
2
Formula 1

McLaren's "special" F1 driving style is what's hurting Ricciardo

1d
3
Formula 1

McLaren Gulf Oil Formula 1 livery remains a one-off for now

2h
4
IndyCar

Brown praises IndyCar, believes TV data can be improved

1h
5
Formula 1

Ferrari: Low speed performance "not a given" after Monaco pole

2h
Latest news
GP Racing Podcast: Valtteri Bottas: Our Exclusive Interview For The May Edition
F1

GP Racing Podcast: Valtteri Bottas: Our Exclusive Interview For The May Edition

42m
Allison: Mercedes F1 must find out why Monaco is always an Achilles’ heel
F1

Allison: Mercedes F1 must find out why Monaco is always an Achilles’ heel

1h
McLaren Gulf Oil Formula 1 livery remains a one-off for now
F1

McLaren Gulf Oil Formula 1 livery remains a one-off for now

2h
Ferrari: Low speed performance "not a given" after Monaco pole
F1

Ferrari: Low speed performance "not a given" after Monaco pole

2h
Verstappen "reached a different level of maturity" in F1 - Marko
F1

Verstappen "reached a different level of maturity" in F1 - Marko

20h
Latest videos
What Are Flexi-Wings & Why Are They So Controversial In Formula 1? 05:14
Formula 1
17h

What Are Flexi-Wings & Why Are They So Controversial In Formula 1?

Wheel Nut Issues, Undercuts & More | 2021 Monaco GP F1 Race Debrief 14:12
Formula 1
19h

Wheel Nut Issues, Undercuts & More | 2021 Monaco GP F1 Race Debrief

Exclusive Interview: Graham Stoker launches FIA presidential bid 02:12
Formula 1
May 25, 2021

Exclusive Interview: Graham Stoker launches FIA presidential bid

Back to Class with Carlos Sainz 05:26
Formula 1
May 22, 2021

Back to Class with Carlos Sainz

F1 Fast Facts: Monaco GP 03:20
Formula 1
May 20, 2021

F1 Fast Facts: Monaco GP

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The signs that suggest Leclerc will come back stronger from another Monaco blow Plus

The signs that suggest Leclerc will come back stronger from another Monaco blow

OPINION: Last weekend, Charles Leclerc ultimately endured a fourth tough Monaco Grand Prix event in his burgeoning motorsport career. But, based on what happened after his other home setbacks, he will likely come back stronger – eyeing yet more Formula 1 success

Formula 1
May 26, 2021
How strategy proved key in F1’s Monaco midfield battle Plus

How strategy proved key in F1’s Monaco midfield battle

With overtaking at a premium on the streets of Monte-Carlo, strategy becomes an even more vital weapon in the Formula 1 fight. And as margins between teams continue to shrink, this year’s Monaco Grand Prix demonstrated why an ace strategy trumps all – and can even allow a mid-pack runner to beat a world championship protagonist

Formula 1
May 24, 2021
Monaco Grand Prix Driver Ratings Plus

Monaco Grand Prix Driver Ratings

It wasn't just the famous casinos which made it an expensive return to Monaco for several Formula 1 teams, as drivers stepped over the limits defined by the unforgiving armco barriers. Those with unmarked machinery fared best come raceday, but only one driver earns a maximum score in our driver ratings

Formula 1
May 24, 2021
The seven reasons why Monaco 2021 wasn’t a better F1 race Plus

The seven reasons why Monaco 2021 wasn’t a better F1 race

As several opportunities to enliven the 2021 Monaco Grand Prix failed to materialise, Max Verstappen took full advantage and romped to a comfortable victory. Now atop of the Formula 1 drivers' standings, the Red Bull driver will be one of few glad of the woes that robbed him of meaningful competition

Formula 1
May 24, 2021
The ulterior motive behind Mercedes' F1 engineering talent stockpile Plus

The ulterior motive behind Mercedes' F1 engineering talent stockpile

When talented Formula 1 engineers start to think about retiring or taking up other interests, it creates headaches for their current employers when rival teams come sniffing. This, as STUART CODLING explains, could answer what was behind the planned Mercedes engineering management reshuffle

Formula 1
May 23, 2021
Why F1’s worst car isn’t inhibiting ‘smart’ Schumacher Plus

Why F1’s worst car isn’t inhibiting ‘smart’ Schumacher

The Haas boss puts his hands behind his head, then leans back in his chair to think, as he’s tasked by Oleg Karpov to describe his new German driver using three adjectives. “Focused,” he says, returning to his initial sitting position, before adding: “Hard worker. It’s not an adjective, but I can use that, huh?”

Formula 1
May 22, 2021
How box office Alonso is still proving his star quality in F1 Plus

How box office Alonso is still proving his star quality in F1

Fernando Alonso's return to Formula 1 in 2021 with Alpine has so far not reached the heights that made him a legend, but there's no doubting his status and ultimate target. After his outstanding exploits away from the grand prix scene, the Spaniard opens up on his driving performance level, F1's future and how he's really viewing his comeback - and in doing so reveals just what he really brings to motorsport's top tier

Formula 1
May 21, 2021
Why Ferrari should be quietly confident it's really in the mix for Monaco success Plus

Why Ferrari should be quietly confident it's really in the mix for Monaco success

Ferrari topped the opening practice times for the 2021 Monaco Grand Prix on Thursday, which raised expectations it could finally be a factor for Formula 1 victory once again. But is that a step too far? Here's how the hidden data the teams have collected so far shows both good and bad signs for the Scuderia

Formula 1
May 20, 2021

Trending Today

Chase Elliott's NASCAR spotter suspended after arrest
NASCAR NASCAR

Chase Elliott's NASCAR spotter suspended after arrest

McLaren's "special" F1 driving style is what's hurting Ricciardo
Formula 1 Formula 1

McLaren's "special" F1 driving style is what's hurting Ricciardo

McLaren Gulf Oil Formula 1 livery remains a one-off for now
Formula 1 Formula 1

McLaren Gulf Oil Formula 1 livery remains a one-off for now

Brown praises IndyCar, believes TV data can be improved
IndyCar IndyCar

Brown praises IndyCar, believes TV data can be improved

Ferrari: Low speed performance "not a given" after Monaco pole
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ferrari: Low speed performance "not a given" after Monaco pole

Allison: Mercedes F1 must find out why Monaco is always an Achilles’ heel
Formula 1 Formula 1

Allison: Mercedes F1 must find out why Monaco is always an Achilles’ heel

2021 Indy 500 – Start time, how to watch, & more
IndyCar IndyCar

2021 Indy 500 – Start time, how to watch, & more

Indy 500 preview: Will experience or youth be victorious at the Brickyard? Plus
IndyCar IndyCar

Indy 500 preview: Will experience or youth be victorious at the Brickyard?

Latest news

GP Racing Podcast: Valtteri Bottas: Our Exclusive Interview For The May Edition
Formula 1 Formula 1

GP Racing Podcast: Valtteri Bottas: Our Exclusive Interview For The May Edition

Allison: Mercedes F1 must find out why Monaco is always an Achilles’ heel
Formula 1 Formula 1

Allison: Mercedes F1 must find out why Monaco is always an Achilles’ heel

McLaren Gulf Oil Formula 1 livery remains a one-off for now
Formula 1 Formula 1

McLaren Gulf Oil Formula 1 livery remains a one-off for now

Ferrari: Low speed performance "not a given" after Monaco pole
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ferrari: Low speed performance "not a given" after Monaco pole

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.