Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / F1 Spanish GP Live Commentary and Updates - FP1 & FP2 Next / Vettel: ‘Wasted opportunity’ if Aston Martin writes off 2021 F1 season
Formula 1 / Spanish GP Practice report

F1 Spanish GP: Bottas tops disrupted FP1 from Verstappen and Hamilton

By:

Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas led Red Bull’s Max Verstappen by 0.033s in a disrupted first practice session for Formula 1’s 2021 Spanish Grand Prix, with Lewis Hamilton third.

F1 Spanish GP: Bottas tops disrupted FP1 from Verstappen and Hamilton

Under clear skies and in warm temperatures, Robert Kubica, running in place of Kimi Raikkonen at Alfa Romeo for FP1, set the initial P1 benchmark at 1m27.006s on the hard tyres.

But Kubica was almost immediately demoted by Bottas’s 1m21.899s, also set on the white-walled rubber.

Just after Nikita Mazepin lost the rear of his Haas accelerating out of the fast Turn 7 left, spearing off left before he reached the kerbs of the uphill Turn 8 right, Hamilton took over at the top.

His 1m21.014s was also set on the hards and remained the time to beat until Verstappen set his opening fastest lap on the same compound a few minutes later – a 1m20.405s.

The championship leaders continued on a lengthy opening run, but were briefly deposed at the top of the times by Fernando Alonso’s 1m19.950s just past the session’s 10-minute mark.

Alonso’s time was set on the soft tyres but didn’t stay as the benchmark for long as Hamilton’s hard tyre run included a faster lap a few moments later – a 1m19.675s.

After a lull in the action leading up to the halfway point, Sebastian Vettel went quickest with a 1m19.234s as the majority of the pack made the switch to soft tyres.

Hamilton’s first lap on the softs restored the Briton to P1 with a 1m18.808s, while Bottas had to back out of his first run on the red-walled tyres by sliding wide going through the long right-hand Turn 3.

But his second time took him to just 0.030s behind his team-mate before Hamilton improved again with a 1m18.627s.

After a trip through the pits, Bottas was able to nose ahead of Hamilton with a 1m18.504s, which featured the session’s then best time in the second sector, where Hamilton went slower than his own personal best on his fastest lap, although he remained fastest in the opening and concluding segments.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16B

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16B

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

The Red Bull cars had remained in their garages for a big chunk of the middle part of the session and the team lost further track time when the session was red flagged with 15 minutes to go after Kubica lost the rear of Raikkonen’s Alfa going through the reprofiled Turn 10 long left.

Kubica spun off backwards and got beached in the gravel beyond the corner, which meant his car had to be craned away and nearly 10 minutes were wiped off the clock during the recovery.

When the session resumed with just under 10 minutes to go, the Red Bull drivers made the first appearance on the softs.

Perez led the pack around when the session resumed but his time ended up well down on Bottas, while Verstappen had to abandon his first flying lap after catching traffic.

After being assured he had the required battery charge to go for another attempt on the next lap, albeit warned about his tyres being hotter than ideal because of effectively doing an extra warm-up lap, Verstappen went again.

He matched Bottas in the opening two sectors and wound up 0.033s slower, but appeared to lose time going deep at Turn 10 and then hitting the kerbs hard at the final chicane.

Verstappen nevertheless slotted into second to split the Mercedes pair, with Hamilton 0.123s slower than Bottas.

Lando Norris’s soft tyre lap set just before the red flag kept him fourth, 0.440s adrift of Bottas, and the McLaren driver was followed by the two Ferrari cars.

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL35M

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL35M

Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

The Scuderia deviated from the rest of the pack by running the medium tyres after the early work on the hards, as Charles Leclerc – who ended up with the session’s fastest time in the middle sector – and Carlos Sainz Jr finished fifth and sixth with late improvements on the yellow-walled tyres.

Pierre Gasly was seventh for AlphaTauri ahead of Vettel, who lost a piece of his Aston Martin’s front wing as he hit the Turn 8 kerbs hard on his first flying lap on the softs in the middle part of the session.

Perez’s post-restart soft tyre lap was only good enough for ninth, with Lance Stroll rounding out the top 10.

Alonso finished 15th ahead of Williams pair Nicholas Latifi and Roy Nissany, who was another FP1 stand in – in this case for George Russell.

Mazepin had been able to reverse out of the gravel after his early off and eventually brought up the rear of the field.

F1 Spanish Grand Prix - FP1 results

Cla Driver Chassis Laps Time Gap
1 Finland Valtteri Bottas Mercedes 25 1'18.504  
2 Netherlands Max Verstappen Red Bull 19 1'18.537 0.033
3 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 22 1'18.627 0.123
4 United Kingdom Lando Norris McLaren 24 1'18.944 0.440
5 Monaco Charles Leclerc Ferrari 25 1'18.996 0.492
6 Spain Carlos Sainz Jr. Ferrari 22 1'19.020 0.516
7 France Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri 26 1'19.062 0.558
8 Germany Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin 24 1'19.234 0.730
9 Mexico Sergio Perez Red Bull 17 1'19.349 0.845
10 Canada Lance Stroll Aston Martin 25 1'19.429 0.925
11 Japan Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri 22 1'19.669 1.165
12 France Esteban Ocon Alpine 25 1'19.681 1.177
13 Italy Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo 23 1'19.694 1.190
14 Australia Daniel Ricciardo McLaren 24 1'19.732 1.228
15 Spain Fernando Alonso Alpine 25 1'19.950 1.446
16 Canada Nicholas Latifi Williams 25 1'20.270 1.766
17 Israel Roy Nissany Williams 23 1'20.700 2.196
18 Germany Mick Schumacher Haas 23 1'20.766 2.262
19 Poland Robert Kubica Alfa Romeo 13 1'21.887 3.383
20 Russian Federation Nikita Mazepin Haas 22 1'21.976 3.472
View full results
shares
comments
F1 Spanish GP Live Commentary and Updates - FP1 & FP2

Previous article

F1 Spanish GP Live Commentary and Updates - FP1 & FP2

Next article

Vettel: ‘Wasted opportunity’ if Aston Martin writes off 2021 F1 season

Vettel: ‘Wasted opportunity’ if Aston Martin writes off 2021 F1 season
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Spanish GP
Sub-event FP1
Author Alex Kalinauckas

Trending

1
NASCAR

Chase Elliott's NASCAR spotter suspended after arrest

17h
2
Formula 1

McLaren's "special" F1 driving style is what's hurting Ricciardo

1d
3
Formula 1

McLaren Gulf Oil Formula 1 livery remains a one-off for now

2h
4
IndyCar

Brown praises IndyCar, believes TV data can be improved

1h
5
Formula 1

Ferrari: Low speed performance "not a given" after Monaco pole

2h
Latest news
GP Racing Podcast: Valtteri Bottas: Our Exclusive Interview For The May Edition
F1

GP Racing Podcast: Valtteri Bottas: Our Exclusive Interview For The May Edition

42m
Allison: Mercedes F1 must find out why Monaco is always an Achilles’ heel
F1

Allison: Mercedes F1 must find out why Monaco is always an Achilles’ heel

1h
McLaren Gulf Oil Formula 1 livery remains a one-off for now
F1

McLaren Gulf Oil Formula 1 livery remains a one-off for now

2h
Ferrari: Low speed performance "not a given" after Monaco pole
F1

Ferrari: Low speed performance "not a given" after Monaco pole

2h
Verstappen "reached a different level of maturity" in F1 - Marko
F1

Verstappen "reached a different level of maturity" in F1 - Marko

20h
Latest videos
What Are Flexi-Wings & Why Are They So Controversial In Formula 1? 05:14
Formula 1
17h

What Are Flexi-Wings & Why Are They So Controversial In Formula 1?

Wheel Nut Issues, Undercuts & More | 2021 Monaco GP F1 Race Debrief 14:12
Formula 1
19h

Wheel Nut Issues, Undercuts & More | 2021 Monaco GP F1 Race Debrief

Exclusive Interview: Graham Stoker launches FIA presidential bid 02:12
Formula 1
May 25, 2021

Exclusive Interview: Graham Stoker launches FIA presidential bid

Back to Class with Carlos Sainz 05:26
Formula 1
May 22, 2021

Back to Class with Carlos Sainz

F1 Fast Facts: Monaco GP 03:20
Formula 1
May 20, 2021

F1 Fast Facts: Monaco GP

Alex Kalinauckas More
Alex Kalinauckas
The signs that suggest Leclerc will come back stronger from another Monaco blow Monaco GP Plus
Formula 1

The signs that suggest Leclerc will come back stronger from another Monaco blow

Monaco Grand Prix Driver Ratings Monaco GP Plus
Formula 1

Monaco Grand Prix Driver Ratings

The seven reasons why Monaco 2021 wasn’t a better F1 race Monaco GP Plus
Formula 1

The seven reasons why Monaco 2021 wasn’t a better F1 race

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The signs that suggest Leclerc will come back stronger from another Monaco blow Plus

The signs that suggest Leclerc will come back stronger from another Monaco blow

OPINION: Last weekend, Charles Leclerc ultimately endured a fourth tough Monaco Grand Prix event in his burgeoning motorsport career. But, based on what happened after his other home setbacks, he will likely come back stronger – eyeing yet more Formula 1 success

Formula 1
May 26, 2021
How strategy proved key in F1’s Monaco midfield battle Plus

How strategy proved key in F1’s Monaco midfield battle

With overtaking at a premium on the streets of Monte-Carlo, strategy becomes an even more vital weapon in the Formula 1 fight. And as margins between teams continue to shrink, this year’s Monaco Grand Prix demonstrated why an ace strategy trumps all – and can even allow a mid-pack runner to beat a world championship protagonist

Formula 1
May 24, 2021
Monaco Grand Prix Driver Ratings Plus

Monaco Grand Prix Driver Ratings

It wasn't just the famous casinos which made it an expensive return to Monaco for several Formula 1 teams, as drivers stepped over the limits defined by the unforgiving armco barriers. Those with unmarked machinery fared best come raceday, but only one driver earns a maximum score in our driver ratings

Formula 1
May 24, 2021
The seven reasons why Monaco 2021 wasn’t a better F1 race Plus

The seven reasons why Monaco 2021 wasn’t a better F1 race

As several opportunities to enliven the 2021 Monaco Grand Prix failed to materialise, Max Verstappen took full advantage and romped to a comfortable victory. Now atop of the Formula 1 drivers' standings, the Red Bull driver will be one of few glad of the woes that robbed him of meaningful competition

Formula 1
May 24, 2021
The ulterior motive behind Mercedes' F1 engineering talent stockpile Plus

The ulterior motive behind Mercedes' F1 engineering talent stockpile

When talented Formula 1 engineers start to think about retiring or taking up other interests, it creates headaches for their current employers when rival teams come sniffing. This, as STUART CODLING explains, could answer what was behind the planned Mercedes engineering management reshuffle

Formula 1
May 23, 2021
Why F1’s worst car isn’t inhibiting ‘smart’ Schumacher Plus

Why F1’s worst car isn’t inhibiting ‘smart’ Schumacher

The Haas boss puts his hands behind his head, then leans back in his chair to think, as he’s tasked by Oleg Karpov to describe his new German driver using three adjectives. “Focused,” he says, returning to his initial sitting position, before adding: “Hard worker. It’s not an adjective, but I can use that, huh?”

Formula 1
May 22, 2021
How box office Alonso is still proving his star quality in F1 Plus

How box office Alonso is still proving his star quality in F1

Fernando Alonso's return to Formula 1 in 2021 with Alpine has so far not reached the heights that made him a legend, but there's no doubting his status and ultimate target. After his outstanding exploits away from the grand prix scene, the Spaniard opens up on his driving performance level, F1's future and how he's really viewing his comeback - and in doing so reveals just what he really brings to motorsport's top tier

Formula 1
May 21, 2021
Why Ferrari should be quietly confident it's really in the mix for Monaco success Plus

Why Ferrari should be quietly confident it's really in the mix for Monaco success

Ferrari topped the opening practice times for the 2021 Monaco Grand Prix on Thursday, which raised expectations it could finally be a factor for Formula 1 victory once again. But is that a step too far? Here's how the hidden data the teams have collected so far shows both good and bad signs for the Scuderia

Formula 1
May 20, 2021

Trending Today

Chase Elliott's NASCAR spotter suspended after arrest
NASCAR NASCAR

Chase Elliott's NASCAR spotter suspended after arrest

McLaren's "special" F1 driving style is what's hurting Ricciardo
Formula 1 Formula 1

McLaren's "special" F1 driving style is what's hurting Ricciardo

McLaren Gulf Oil Formula 1 livery remains a one-off for now
Formula 1 Formula 1

McLaren Gulf Oil Formula 1 livery remains a one-off for now

Brown praises IndyCar, believes TV data can be improved
IndyCar IndyCar

Brown praises IndyCar, believes TV data can be improved

Ferrari: Low speed performance "not a given" after Monaco pole
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ferrari: Low speed performance "not a given" after Monaco pole

Allison: Mercedes F1 must find out why Monaco is always an Achilles’ heel
Formula 1 Formula 1

Allison: Mercedes F1 must find out why Monaco is always an Achilles’ heel

2021 Indy 500 – Start time, how to watch, & more
IndyCar IndyCar

2021 Indy 500 – Start time, how to watch, & more

Indy 500 preview: Will experience or youth be victorious at the Brickyard? Plus
IndyCar IndyCar

Indy 500 preview: Will experience or youth be victorious at the Brickyard?

Latest news

GP Racing Podcast: Valtteri Bottas: Our Exclusive Interview For The May Edition
Formula 1 Formula 1

GP Racing Podcast: Valtteri Bottas: Our Exclusive Interview For The May Edition

Allison: Mercedes F1 must find out why Monaco is always an Achilles’ heel
Formula 1 Formula 1

Allison: Mercedes F1 must find out why Monaco is always an Achilles’ heel

McLaren Gulf Oil Formula 1 livery remains a one-off for now
Formula 1 Formula 1

McLaren Gulf Oil Formula 1 livery remains a one-off for now

Ferrari: Low speed performance "not a given" after Monaco pole
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ferrari: Low speed performance "not a given" after Monaco pole

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.