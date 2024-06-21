All Series
Formula 1 Spanish GP

F1 Spanish GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more

Lewis Hamilton topped the Friday practice times for Mercedes ahead of the Formula 1 Spanish Grand Prix. Here’s how and when to watch qualifying.

Upd:
Kevin Magnussen, Haas VF-24

Kevin Magnussen, Haas VF-24

Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

Hamilton was the fastest driver on what was a relatively straightforward Friday, with the only interruption coming when red flags were shown to allow marshals to recover some debris in FP1.

McLaren's Lando Norris had edged the opening session and ended the day third, just 0.055s back from Hamilton’s 1m13.264s effort – the pair split by Carlos Sainz's Ferrari.

Pierre Gasly was fourth on an encouraging day for Alpine, with team-mate Esteban Ocon also cracking the top 10 with ninth on the day his team announced the controversial return of Flavio Briatore as an executive advisor.

Max Verstappen could only go fifth fastest for Red Bull, lapping0.240s off the pace, while team-mate Sergio Perez languished in 13th.

What time does qualifying start for the F1 Spanish Grand Prix?

Qualifying for the Spanish GP starts at 4:00pm local time (3:00pm BST), using the regular Q1, Q2 and Q3 knockout session format.

Date: Saturday 22 June 2024
Start time: 4:00pm local time – 3:00pm BST

Pierre Gasly, Alpine A524

Pierre Gasly, Alpine A524

Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

How can I watch Formula 1?

In the United Kingdom, Formula 1 is broadcast live on Sky Sports, except for the British GP which is shown live on both Sky Sports and Channel 4, with highlights shown on Channel 4 several hours after the race has finished. Live streaming through NOW is also available in the UK.

Sky Sports F1, which broadcasts the F1 races, can be added as part of the Sky Sports channels which costs £18 a month for new customers. Sky Sports can also be accessed through NOW with a one-off day payment of £11.99 or a month membership of £34.99 per month.

How can I watch F1 Spanish GP qualifying?

In the United Kingdom, every F1 practice, qualifying and race is broadcast live on Sky Sports F1, with Spanish GP qualifying coverage starting at 2:10pm BST on Sky Sports F1 and Sky Sports Main Event.

Channel: Sky Sports F1 and Sky Sports Main Event
Start time: 2:10pm BST 22 June 2024

Autosport will be running a live text coverage of qualifying here. 

When can I watch the highlights of F1 Spanish GP qualifying?

In the United Kingdom, Channel 4 is broadcasting highlights of qualifying for the Spanish GP at 6:30pm BST on Saturday evening. The full programme will run for 90 minutes, covering both qualifying and wrapping up the major talking points of the race weekend so far.

For the entire 2024 F1 season, Channel 4 will broadcast highlights of every qualifying and race of each event. The highlights will also be available on Channel 4’s on-demand catch-up services.

Channel: Channel 4
Start time: 6:30pm BST, 22 June 2024

George Russell, Mercedes F1 W15

George Russell, Mercedes F1 W15

Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

Will F1 Spanish GP qualifying be on the radio?

Live radio coverage of most practice, qualifying and race sessions for the 2024 F1 season. However, qualifying is not available for the Spanish Grand Prix as it clashes with fixtures in Euro 2024.

What's the weather forecast for qualifying in Barcelona?

Sunshine with gradually increasing cloud cover is forecast for Saturday afternoon for the start of qualifying in Barcelona. The temperature is set to be 24 degrees Celsius at the start of qualifying, with a minimal chance of rain and moderate winds.

Spanish Grand Prix - FP2 results

   
1
 - 
4
   
   
1
 - 
2
   
Cla Driver # Chassis Engine Laps Time Interval km/h
1 United Kingdom L. Hamilton Mercedes 44 Mercedes Mercedes 28

1'13.264

   228.832
2 Spain C. Sainz Ferrari 55 Ferrari Ferrari 30

+0.022

1'13.286

 0.022 228.764
3 United Kingdom L. Norris McLaren 4 McLaren Mercedes 31

+0.055

1'13.319

 0.033 228.661
4 France P. Gasly Alpine 10 Alpine Renault 27

+0.179

1'13.443

 0.124 228.274
5 Netherlands M. Verstappen Red Bull Racing 1 Red Bull Red Bull 29

+0.240

1'13.504

 0.061 228.085
6 Monaco C. Leclerc Ferrari 16 Ferrari Ferrari 22

+0.333

1'13.597

 0.093 227.797
7 Australia O. Piastri McLaren 81 McLaren Mercedes 28

+0.358

1'13.622

 0.025 227.719
8 United Kingdom G. Russell Mercedes 63 Mercedes Mercedes 28

+0.458

1'13.722

 0.100 227.411
9 France E. Ocon Alpine 31 Alpine Renault 30

+0.502

1'13.766

 0.044 227.275
10 Finland V. Bottas Sauber 77 Sauber Ferrari 30

+0.660

1'13.924

 0.158 226.789
11 Denmark K. Magnussen Haas F1 Team 20 Haas Ferrari 32

+0.757

1'14.021

 0.097 226.492
12 Germany N. Hulkenberg Haas F1 Team 27 Haas Ferrari 29

+0.789

1'14.053

 0.032 226.394
13 Mexico S. Perez Red Bull Racing 11 Red Bull Red Bull 23

+0.817

1'14.081

 0.028 226.309
14 Spain F. Alonso Aston Martin Racing 14 Aston Martin Mercedes 28

+0.827

1'14.091

 0.010 226.278
15 Japan Y. Tsunoda RB 22 RB Red Bull 31

+0.947

1'14.211

 0.120 225.912
16 Australia D. Ricciardo RB 3 RB Red Bull 29

+0.993

1'14.257

 0.046 225.772
17 China Z. Guanyu Sauber 24 Sauber Ferrari 21

+1.081

1'14.345

 0.088 225.505
18 Canada L. Stroll Aston Martin Racing 18 Aston Martin Mercedes 28

+1.138

1'14.402

 0.057 225.332
19 Thailand A. Albon Williams 23 Williams Mercedes 34

+1.543

1'14.807

 0.405 224.112
20 United States L. Sargeant Williams 2 Williams Mercedes 33

+1.806

1'15.070

 0.263 223.327
View full results  

Spanish Grand Prix - FP1 results

   
1
 - 
4
   
   
1
 - 
2
   
Cla Driver # Chassis Engine Laps Time Interval km/h
1 United Kingdom L. Norris McLaren 4 McLaren Mercedes 27

1'14.228

   225.860
2 Netherlands M. Verstappen Red Bull Racing 1 Red Bull Red Bull 27

+0.024

1'14.252

 0.024 225.787
3 Spain C. Sainz Ferrari 55 Ferrari Ferrari 31

+0.344

1'14.572

 0.320 224.818
4 United Kingdom G. Russell Mercedes 63 Mercedes Mercedes 31

+0.386

1'14.614

 0.042 224.692
5 Mexico S. Perez Red Bull Racing 11 Red Bull Red Bull 28

+0.464

1'14.692

 0.078 224.457
6 Australia O. Piastri McLaren 81 McLaren Mercedes 29

+0.639

1'14.867

 0.175 223.933
7 United Kingdom L. Hamilton Mercedes 44 Mercedes Mercedes 28

+0.683

1'14.911

 0.044 223.801
8 France E. Ocon Alpine 31 Alpine Renault 30

+0.858

1'15.086

 0.175 223.279
9 Spain F. Alonso Aston Martin Racing 14 Aston Martin Mercedes 26

+0.994

1'15.222

 0.136 222.876
10 Thailand A. Albon Williams 23 Williams Mercedes 25

+1.189

1'15.417

 0.195 222.300
11 Monaco C. Leclerc Ferrari 16 Ferrari Ferrari 26

+1.206

1'15.434

 0.017 222.249
12 Finland V. Bottas Sauber 77 Sauber Ferrari 24

+1.244

1'15.472

 0.038 222.138
13 France P. Gasly Alpine 10 Alpine Renault 21

+1.256

1'15.484

 0.012 222.102
14 Canada L. Stroll Aston Martin Racing 18 Aston Martin Mercedes 28

+1.284

1'15.512

 0.028 222.020
15 Australia D. Ricciardo RB 3 RB Red Bull 30

+1.352

1'15.580

 0.068 221.820
16 China Z. Guanyu Sauber 24 Sauber Ferrari 24

+1.388

1'15.616

 0.036 221.714
17 Denmark K. Magnussen Haas F1 Team 20 Haas Ferrari 30

+1.416

1'15.644

 0.028 221.632
18 United States L. Sargeant Williams 2 Williams Mercedes 25

+1.524

1'15.752

 0.108 221.316
19 United Kingdom O. Bearman Haas F1 Team 50 Haas Ferrari 29

+1.637

1'15.865

 0.113 220.987
20 Japan Y. Tsunoda RB 22 RB Red Bull 21

+1.688

1'15.916

 0.051 220.838
View full results  

Previous article F1 Spanish GP: Hamilton fastest in FP2 over Sainz, Norris
Next article Why Mercedes new F1 floor did not appear on official FIA documents

