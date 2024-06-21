F1 Spanish GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more

Hamilton was the fastest driver on what was a relatively straightforward Friday, with the only interruption coming when red flags were shown to allow marshals to recover some debris in FP1.

McLaren's Lando Norris had edged the opening session and ended the day third, just 0.055s back from Hamilton’s 1m13.264s effort – the pair split by Carlos Sainz's Ferrari.

Pierre Gasly was fourth on an encouraging day for Alpine, with team-mate Esteban Ocon also cracking the top 10 with ninth on the day his team announced the controversial return of Flavio Briatore as an executive advisor.

Max Verstappen could only go fifth fastest for Red Bull, lapping0.240s off the pace, while team-mate Sergio Perez languished in 13th.

What time does qualifying start for the F1 Spanish Grand Prix?

Qualifying for the Spanish GP starts at 4:00pm local time (3:00pm BST), using the regular Q1, Q2 and Q3 knockout session format.

Date: Saturday 22 June 2024

Start time: 4:00pm local time – 3:00pm BST

How can I watch Formula 1?

In the United Kingdom, Formula 1 is broadcast live on Sky Sports, except for the British GP which is shown live on both Sky Sports and Channel 4, with highlights shown on Channel 4 several hours after the race has finished. Live streaming through NOW is also available in the UK.

Sky Sports F1, which broadcasts the F1 races, can be added as part of the Sky Sports channels which costs £18 a month for new customers. Sky Sports can also be accessed through NOW with a one-off day payment of £11.99 or a month membership of £34.99 per month.

How can I watch F1 Spanish GP qualifying?

In the United Kingdom, every F1 practice, qualifying and race is broadcast live on Sky Sports F1, with Spanish GP qualifying coverage starting at 2:10pm BST on Sky Sports F1 and Sky Sports Main Event.

Channel: Sky Sports F1 and Sky Sports Main Event

Start time: 2:10pm BST 22 June 2024

Autosport will be running a live text coverage of qualifying here.

When can I watch the highlights of F1 Spanish GP qualifying?

In the United Kingdom, Channel 4 is broadcasting highlights of qualifying for the Spanish GP at 6:30pm BST on Saturday evening. The full programme will run for 90 minutes, covering both qualifying and wrapping up the major talking points of the race weekend so far.

For the entire 2024 F1 season, Channel 4 will broadcast highlights of every qualifying and race of each event. The highlights will also be available on Channel 4’s on-demand catch-up services.

Channel: Channel 4

Start time: 6:30pm BST, 22 June 2024

Will F1 Spanish GP qualifying be on the radio?

Live radio coverage of most practice, qualifying and race sessions for the 2024 F1 season. However, qualifying is not available for the Spanish Grand Prix as it clashes with fixtures in Euro 2024.

What's the weather forecast for qualifying in Barcelona?

Sunshine with gradually increasing cloud cover is forecast for Saturday afternoon for the start of qualifying in Barcelona. The temperature is set to be 24 degrees Celsius at the start of qualifying, with a minimal chance of rain and moderate winds.

Spanish Grand Prix - FP2 results

Spanish Grand Prix - FP1 results