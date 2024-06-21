F1 Spanish GP: Hamilton fastest in FP2 over Sainz, Norris
Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton collects best Formula 1 second practice time at Barcelona; Carlos Sainz and Lando Norris all within a tenth
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W15
Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images
Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-24
Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images
F1 Spanish GP FP2 Result
|
1-
2
|Cla
|Driver
|#
|Chassis
|Engine
|Laps
|Time
|Interval
|km/h
|1
|L. Hamilton Mercedes
|44
|Mercedes
|Mercedes
|28
|
1'13.264
|228.832
|2
|C. Sainz Ferrari
|55
|Ferrari
|Ferrari
|30
|
+0.022
1'13.286
|0.022
|228.764
|3
|L. Norris McLaren
|4
|McLaren
|Mercedes
|31
|
+0.055
1'13.319
|0.033
|228.661
|4
|P. Gasly Alpine
|10
|Alpine
|Renault
|27
|
+0.179
1'13.443
|0.124
|228.274
|5
|M. Verstappen Red Bull Racing
|1
|Red Bull
|Red Bull
|29
|
+0.240
1'13.504
|0.061
|228.085
|6
|C. Leclerc Ferrari
|16
|Ferrari
|Ferrari
|22
|
+0.333
1'13.597
|0.093
|227.797
|7
|O. Piastri McLaren
|81
|McLaren
|Mercedes
|28
|
+0.358
1'13.622
|0.025
|227.719
|8
|G. Russell Mercedes
|63
|Mercedes
|Mercedes
|28
|
+0.458
1'13.722
|0.100
|227.411
|9
|E. Ocon Alpine
|31
|Alpine
|Renault
|30
|
+0.502
1'13.766
|0.044
|227.275
|10
|V. Bottas Sauber
|77
|Sauber
|Ferrari
|30
|
+0.660
1'13.924
|0.158
|226.789
|11
|K. Magnussen Haas F1 Team
|20
|Haas
|Ferrari
|32
|
+0.757
1'14.021
|0.097
|226.492
|12
|N. Hulkenberg Haas F1 Team
|27
|Haas
|Ferrari
|29
|
+0.789
1'14.053
|0.032
|226.394
|13
|S. Perez Red Bull Racing
|11
|Red Bull
|Red Bull
|23
|
+0.817
1'14.081
|0.028
|226.309
|14
|F. Alonso Aston Martin Racing
|14
|Aston Martin
|Mercedes
|28
|
+0.827
1'14.091
|0.010
|226.278
|15
|Y. Tsunoda RB
|22
|RB
|Red Bull
|31
|
+0.947
1'14.211
|0.120
|225.912
|16
|D. Ricciardo RB
|3
|RB
|Red Bull
|29
|
+0.993
1'14.257
|0.046
|225.772
|17
|Z. Guanyu Sauber
|24
|Sauber
|Ferrari
|21
|
+1.081
1'14.345
|0.088
|225.505
|18
|L. Stroll Aston Martin Racing
|18
|Aston Martin
|Mercedes
|28
|
+1.138
1'14.402
|0.057
|225.332
|19
|A. Albon Williams
|23
|Williams
|Mercedes
|34
|
+1.543
1'14.807
|0.405
|224.112
|20
|L. Sargeant Williams
|2
|Williams
|Mercedes
|33
|
+1.806
1'15.070
|0.263
|223.327
