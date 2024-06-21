All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe
Formula 1 Spanish GP

Briatore returns to F1 with Alpine advisory role

Former Renault team boss Flavio Briatore returns to role in Formula 1 team he resigned from over Singapore 2008 crash controversy

Jonathan Noble
Jonathan Noble
Upd:
Flavio Briatore

Flavio Briatore

Photo by: Michael Potts / Motorsport Images

Alpine has announced the return of former Renault Formula 1 team boss Flavio Briatore in an advisory role, 14 years after he resigned for his part in “Crashgate”.

Following weeks of speculation that Alpine was sounding out Briatore about a role in the squad as it evaluates its F1 future, the French manufacturer confirmed on Friday morning that the Italian had taken on a formal position.

A short statement from the team said: “BWT Alpine F1 Team can confirm that Flavio Briatore has been appointed by Renault Group CEO Luca de Meo as his Executive Advisor for the Formula 1 Division.

“Briatore will predominantly focus on top-level areas of the team including: scouting top talents and providing insights on the driver market, challenging the existing project by assessing the current structure and advising on some strategic matters within the sport.”

While Briatore helped steer the Benetton and Renault teams to its most successful years in F1, as it won world titles with Michael Schumacher in 1994/1995 and Fernando Alonso in 2005/2006, his tenure at the squad ended in one of F1’s biggest controversies.

He resigned, and was initially given a lifetime ban by the FIA, for the role he played in what became known as the “Crashgate” scandal from the 2008 Singapore Grand Prix.

Read Also:

Briatore had been implicated in a plot that involved driver Nelson Piquet Jr. crashing deliberately early in the Marina Bay race to trigger a safety car that helped his team-mate Fernando Alonso win.

The conspiracy only came to light the following season after Piquet Jr. revealed all the details following his dismissal from the squad.

Flavio Briatore and Stefano Domenicali, CEO, Formula 1, on the grid

Flavio Briatore and Stefano Domenicali, CEO, Formula 1, on the grid

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

While the FIA sanction taken against Briatore initially imposed a lifetime ban, Briatore managed to overturn this in the French Tribunal de Grande Instance in 2010.

The courts concluded that there had been irregularities in the sanctions that were handed down by the FIA against both Briatore and the team’s then director of engineering Pat Symonds, who had also resigned from the team and initially been given a five-year ban.

Despite the controversial end to his tenure as a team principal, Briatore continued to have involvement in F1. He remains part of Alonso’s management team and also played a part in the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

Briatore’s appointment to Alpine comes amid an interesting point in the team’s history, as it ponders abandoning becoming a manufacturer squad and switches to becoming a customer outfit from 2026.

It is understood that Renault CEO Luca da Meo, who Briatore will report to, is evaluating whether the huge investment needed for Renault to produce its own engine is worth it, considering the success that customer teams can enjoy in F1.

Briatore will likely be tasked with finalising a decision on the power unit front, with Mercedes a likely target for a supply deal.

Be part of the Autosport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Hamilton asks F1 fans not to spread "negativity" with favouritism claims
Next article Verstappen: Red Bull's F1 dominance won't return at Spanish GP

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
Jonathan Noble
More from
Jonathan Noble
FIA has no plans to intervene in F1’s latest flexi-wing intrigue

FIA has no plans to intervene in F1’s latest flexi-wing intrigue

Formula 1
Spanish GP
FIA has no plans to intervene in F1’s latest flexi-wing intrigue
Why Red Bull put Verstappen in a 2022 F1 car at Imola this week

Why Red Bull put Verstappen in a 2022 F1 car at Imola this week

Formula 1
Spanish GP
Why Red Bull put Verstappen in a 2022 F1 car at Imola this week
Why flexi wings are a hot topic again in F1

Why flexi wings are a hot topic again in F1

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Why flexi wings are a hot topic again in F1
Alpine
More from
Alpine
Alpine boss Famin 'doesn't mind' Briatore's F1 past after controversial hire

Alpine boss Famin 'doesn't mind' Briatore's F1 past after controversial hire

Formula 1
Spanish GP
Alpine boss Famin 'doesn't mind' Briatore's F1 past after controversial hire
How Ferdinand Habsburg turned a crash injury into a "blessing"

How Ferdinand Habsburg turned a crash injury into a "blessing"

Plus
Plus
WEC
How Ferdinand Habsburg turned a crash injury into a "blessing"
Alpine to "consider all options" over F1 2026 engine call - Gasly

Alpine to "consider all options" over F1 2026 engine call - Gasly

Formula 1
Spanish GP
Alpine to "consider all options" over F1 2026 engine call - Gasly

Latest news

Red Bull’s Barcelona F1 upgrades are bigger than it claims

Red Bull’s Barcelona F1 upgrades are bigger than it claims

F1 Formula 1
Spanish GP
Red Bull’s Barcelona F1 upgrades are bigger than it claims
FIA has no plans to intervene in F1’s latest flexi-wing intrigue

FIA has no plans to intervene in F1’s latest flexi-wing intrigue

F1 Formula 1
Spanish GP
FIA has no plans to intervene in F1’s latest flexi-wing intrigue
Vips working on IndyCar return for this year

Vips working on IndyCar return for this year

INDY IndyCar
Laguna Seca
Vips working on IndyCar return for this year
Why Red Bull put Verstappen in a 2022 F1 car at Imola this week

Why Red Bull put Verstappen in a 2022 F1 car at Imola this week

F1 Formula 1
Spanish GP
Why Red Bull put Verstappen in a 2022 F1 car at Imola this week

Autosport Plus

Discover Plus content
How Tsunoda has proved himself as RB’s team leader  in F1

How Tsunoda has proved himself as RB’s team leader  in F1

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
By GP Racing
How Tsunoda has proved himself as RB’s team leader  in F1
Why flexi wings are a hot topic again in F1

Why flexi wings are a hot topic again in F1

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
By Jonathan Noble
Why flexi wings are a hot topic again in F1
Why it's not just the FIA's bizarre superlicence tinkering undermining the modern path to F1

Why it's not just the FIA's bizarre superlicence tinkering undermining the modern path to F1

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
By Alex Kalinauckas
Why it's not just the FIA's bizarre superlicence tinkering undermining the modern path to F1
Why Ocon's continued presence in F1 would be welcomed in 2025

Why Ocon's continued presence in F1 would be welcomed in 2025

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
By GP Racing
Why Ocon's continued presence in F1 would be welcomed in 2025
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe