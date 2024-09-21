All Series
Formula 1 Singapore GP

F1 Singapore Grand Prix – Start time, starting grid, how to watch, & more

F1 Singapore GP race information, TV timings, highlights, radio and weather forecast

Haydn Cobb
Haydn Cobb
Upd:
Alex Albon, Williams FW46

Alex Albon, Williams FW46

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Lando Norris will start from pole position for the Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix. Here's how and when you can watch the race.

The McLaren driver saw off world title rival Max Verstappen to take pole position in Singapore, as Carlos Sainz crashed during Q3.

But the focus at the Marina Bay circuit was stolen by Verstappen’s protest in the FIA press conference after qualifying, as he gave limited answers before choosing to speak to the media outside and explained the move as a reaction to being given community service for swearing in Thursday’s FIA press conference.

Lewis Hamilton, who qualified third and joined Verstappen in the press conference, said he hoped the Red Bull driver ignored the FIA punishment.

George Russell made it an all-Mercedes second row in fourth, ahead of Oscar Piastri in the second McLaren and Nico Hulkenberg in the Haas.

Fernando Alonso took seventh in qualifying for Aston Martin ahead of RB’s Yuki Tsunoda, as Ferrari endured a nightmare Q3 when Charles Leclerc suffered with tyre warm-up and Sainz crashed to leave the pair in ninth and 10th place respectively.

Sergio Perez dropped out in Q2 for Red Bull and will start 13th, while Daniel Ricciardo suffered a Q1 exit meaning he will start 16th as speculation on his future at RB continues to mount.

When is the F1 Singapore Grand Prix?

Watch: Verstappen stages his own Press Conference in protest of the FIA - F1 Singapore GP Updates

Date: Sunday 22 September 2024
Start time: 8:00pm local time/1:00pm BST

The 18th round of the 2024 F1 season, the Singapore GP, gets under way at 8:00pm local time on Sunday 22 September.

How can I watch Formula 1?

In the United Kingdom Formula 1 is broadcast live on Sky Sports, with highlights shown on Channel 4 several hours after the race has finished. Live streaming through NOW is also available in the UK.

Sky Sports F1, which broadcasts the F1 races, can be added as part of the Sky Sports channels which costs £18 a month for new customers. Sky Sports can also be accessed through NOW with a one-off day payment of £11.99p or a month membership of £34.99p per month.

How can I watch the F1 Singapore GP?

In the United Kingdom, Sky Sports will be live broadcasting the Singapore GP.

The race will be shown live on Sky Sports F1, with pre-race coverage starting at 11:30am BST on Sky Sports F1, ahead of the race start at 1:00pm BST.

Channels: Sky Sports F1
Start time: 11:30am BST Sunday 22 September 2024

Autosport will be running a live text coverage of the Singapore GP.

When can I watch the F1 Singapore GP highlights?

Sparks fly from Yuki Tsunoda, RB F1 Team VCARB 01

Sparks fly from Yuki Tsunoda, RB F1 Team VCARB 01

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

In the United Kingdom, Channel 4 is broadcasting highlights of the Singapore GP at 5:30pm BST on Sunday. The full programme will run for two-and-a-half hours, covering the pre-race, the race highlights and the initial post-race reaction to wrap up the major talking points of the race weekend.

For the entire 2024 F1 season, Channel 4 will broadcast highlights of every qualifying and race of each event. The highlights will also be available on Channel 4’s on demand catch-up services.

Channel: Channel 4
Start time: 5:30pm BST, Sunday 22 September 2024

Will the F1 Singapore GP be on the radio?

Live radio coverage of every practice, qualifying and race for the 2024 F1 season will be available on the BBC Radio 5 Live, 5 Live Sports Extra stations, the BBC Sounds app and the via the BBC Sport website.

Live coverage of the Singapore GP will start at 1:00pm BST on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra and on the BBC Sounds app.

Weather forecast for the F1 Singapore GP

Current weather forecasts predict dry and hot conditions in Singapore, with a low chance of rain and low winds. The temperature is expected to be 30 degrees Celsius for the start of the race.

How many laps is the F1 Singapore GP?

The race is scheduled to complete 62 laps of the Maring Bay Street Circuit, covering a total race distance of 306.143km.

The Qualifying top three: Pole Man Lando Norris, McLaren F1 Team, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG F1 Team

The Qualifying top three: Pole Man Lando Norris, McLaren F1 Team, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG F1 Team

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

F1 Singapore GP starting grid

   
1
 - 
3
   
   
1
 - 
2
   
Cla Driver # Chassis Engine Time km/h
1 United Kingdom L. Norris McLaren 4 McLaren Mercedes

1'29.525

 198.648
2 Netherlands M. Verstappen Red Bull Racing 1 Red Bull Red Bull

+0.203

1'29.728

 198.199
3 United Kingdom L. Hamilton Mercedes 44 Mercedes Mercedes

+0.316

1'29.841

 197.949
4 United Kingdom G. Russell Mercedes 63 Mercedes Mercedes

+0.342

1'29.867

 197.892
5 Australia O. Piastri McLaren 81 McLaren Mercedes

+0.428

1'29.953

 197.703
6 Germany N. Hulkenberg Haas F1 Team 27 Haas Ferrari

+0.590

1'30.115

 197.347
7 Spain F. Alonso Aston Martin Racing 14 Aston Martin Mercedes

+0.689

1'30.214

 197.131
8 Japan Y. Tsunoda RB 22 RB Red Bull

+0.829

1'30.354

 196.825
9 Monaco C. Leclerc Ferrari 16 Ferrari Ferrari

 

  
10 Spain C. Sainz Ferrari 55 Ferrari Ferrari

 

  
11 Thailand A. Albon Williams 23 Williams Mercedes

+0.949

1'30.474

 196.564
12 Argentina F. Colapinto Williams 43 Williams Mercedes

+0.956

1'30.481

 196.549
13 Mexico S. Perez Red Bull Racing 11 Red Bull Red Bull

+1.054

1'30.579

 196.336
14 Denmark K. Magnussen Haas F1 Team 20 Haas Ferrari

+1.128

1'30.653

 196.176
15 France E. Ocon Alpine 31 Alpine Renault

+1.244

1'30.769

 195.925
16 Australia D. Ricciardo RB 3 RB Red Bull

+1.560

1'31.085

 195.246
17 Canada L. Stroll Aston Martin Racing 18 Aston Martin Mercedes

+1.569

1'31.094

 195.226
18 France P. Gasly Alpine 10 Alpine Renault

+1.787

1'31.312

 194.760
19 Finland V. Bottas Sauber 77 Sauber Ferrari

+2.047

1'31.572

 194.207
20 China Z. Guanyu Sauber 24 Sauber Ferrari

+2.529

1'32.054

 193.190
View full results  

Previous article Hamilton hopes Verstappen ignores FIA punishment for swearing
Next article Sainz fined for crossing track after Singapore Q3 crash

Top Comments

Haydn Cobb
Latest news

Ricciardo in “much happier place” over uncertain F1 future than 2022 McLaren exit

Ricciardo in “much happier place” over uncertain F1 future than 2022 McLaren exit

F1 Formula 1
Singapore GP
Ricciardo in “much happier place” over uncertain F1 future than 2022 McLaren exit
BTCC Silverstone: Ingram overcomes last lap contact with Sutton to win delayed final race

BTCC Silverstone: Ingram overcomes last lap contact with Sutton to win delayed final race

BTCC BTCC
Silverstone (National Circuit)
BTCC Silverstone: Ingram overcomes last lap contact with Sutton to win delayed final race
McLaren wants review of Red Bull/RB relationship after "peculiar" Ricciardo fastest lap

McLaren wants review of Red Bull/RB relationship after "peculiar" Ricciardo fastest lap

F1 Formula 1
Singapore GP
McLaren wants review of Red Bull/RB relationship after "peculiar" Ricciardo fastest lap
Hamilton, Russell suffer overheating in Singapore GP, miss media duties

Hamilton, Russell suffer overheating in Singapore GP, miss media duties

F1 Formula 1
Singapore GP
Hamilton, Russell suffer overheating in Singapore GP, miss media duties

