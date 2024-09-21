F1 Singapore Grand Prix – Start time, starting grid, how to watch, & more

Lando Norris will start from pole position for the Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix. Here's how and when you can watch the race.

The McLaren driver saw off world title rival Max Verstappen to take pole position in Singapore, as Carlos Sainz crashed during Q3.

But the focus at the Marina Bay circuit was stolen by Verstappen’s protest in the FIA press conference after qualifying, as he gave limited answers before choosing to speak to the media outside and explained the move as a reaction to being given community service for swearing in Thursday’s FIA press conference.

Lewis Hamilton, who qualified third and joined Verstappen in the press conference, said he hoped the Red Bull driver ignored the FIA punishment.

George Russell made it an all-Mercedes second row in fourth, ahead of Oscar Piastri in the second McLaren and Nico Hulkenberg in the Haas.

Fernando Alonso took seventh in qualifying for Aston Martin ahead of RB’s Yuki Tsunoda, as Ferrari endured a nightmare Q3 when Charles Leclerc suffered with tyre warm-up and Sainz crashed to leave the pair in ninth and 10th place respectively.

Sergio Perez dropped out in Q2 for Red Bull and will start 13th, while Daniel Ricciardo suffered a Q1 exit meaning he will start 16th as speculation on his future at RB continues to mount.

When is the F1 Singapore Grand Prix?

Watch: Verstappen stages his own Press Conference in protest of the FIA - F1 Singapore GP Updates

Date: Sunday 22 September 2024

Start time: 8:00pm local time/1:00pm BST

The 18th round of the 2024 F1 season, the Singapore GP, gets under way at 8:00pm local time on Sunday 22 September.

How can I watch Formula 1?

In the United Kingdom Formula 1 is broadcast live on Sky Sports, with highlights shown on Channel 4 several hours after the race has finished. Live streaming through NOW is also available in the UK.

Sky Sports F1, which broadcasts the F1 races, can be added as part of the Sky Sports channels which costs £18 a month for new customers. Sky Sports can also be accessed through NOW with a one-off day payment of £11.99p or a month membership of £34.99p per month.

How can I watch the F1 Singapore GP?

In the United Kingdom, Sky Sports will be live broadcasting the Singapore GP.

The race will be shown live on Sky Sports F1, with pre-race coverage starting at 11:30am BST on Sky Sports F1, ahead of the race start at 1:00pm BST.

Channels: Sky Sports F1

Start time: 11:30am BST Sunday 22 September 2024

Autosport will be running a live text coverage of the Singapore GP.

When can I watch the F1 Singapore GP highlights?

Sparks fly from Yuki Tsunoda, RB F1 Team VCARB 01 Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

In the United Kingdom, Channel 4 is broadcasting highlights of the Singapore GP at 5:30pm BST on Sunday. The full programme will run for two-and-a-half hours, covering the pre-race, the race highlights and the initial post-race reaction to wrap up the major talking points of the race weekend.

For the entire 2024 F1 season, Channel 4 will broadcast highlights of every qualifying and race of each event. The highlights will also be available on Channel 4’s on demand catch-up services.



Channel: Channel 4

Start time: 5:30pm BST, Sunday 22 September 2024

Will the F1 Singapore GP be on the radio?

Live radio coverage of every practice, qualifying and race for the 2024 F1 season will be available on the BBC Radio 5 Live, 5 Live Sports Extra stations, the BBC Sounds app and the via the BBC Sport website.

Live coverage of the Singapore GP will start at 1:00pm BST on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra and on the BBC Sounds app.

Weather forecast for the F1 Singapore GP

Current weather forecasts predict dry and hot conditions in Singapore, with a low chance of rain and low winds. The temperature is expected to be 30 degrees Celsius for the start of the race.

How many laps is the F1 Singapore GP?

The race is scheduled to complete 62 laps of the Maring Bay Street Circuit, covering a total race distance of 306.143km.

The Qualifying top three: Pole Man Lando Norris, McLaren F1 Team, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG F1 Team Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

F1 Singapore GP starting grid