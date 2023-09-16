F1 Singapore Grand Prix – Start time, starting grid, how to watch, & more

The Ferrari driver snatched back-to-back poles in 2023 in a tense qualifying around the Marina Bay track, edging out Mercedes' George Russell.

The sister Ferrari of Charles Leclerc was knocked off the front row by Russell and will start third ahead of McLaren's Lando Norris and Lewis Hamilton in the second Mercedes.

The big shock of qualifying came from Red Bull, as both Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez failed to get out of Q2 as the struggled with their cars.

Verstappen, who provisionally starts 11th but is facing impeding investigations, says set-up changes made to his Red Bull made it "undriveable" in qualifying.

The session was halted for a lengthy spell after Lance Stroll totalled his Aston Martin in a big off at the last corner at the end of Q1. He blamed being stopped at the weighbridge prior to his final run and dirty air during the lap for contributing to his crash.

When is the F1 Singapore Grand Prix?

Date: Sunday 17 September 2023

Start time: 1:00pm BST, 8:00pm local time

The 15th round of the 2023 F1 season, the Singapore GP at the Marina Bay Street circuit, gets under way at 8:00pm local time (1:00pm BST) on Sunday 17 September.

How can I watch Formula 1?

In the United Kingdom Formula 1 is broadcast live on Sky Sports, with highlights shown on Channel 4 several hours after the race has finished. Live streaming through NOW is also available in the UK.

Sky Sports F1, which broadcasts the F1 races, can be added as part of the Sky Sports channels. Sky Sports can also be accessed through NOW.

How can I watch the F1 Singapore GP?

In the United Kingdom, Sky Sports will be live broadcasting the Singapore GP.

The race will be shown live on Sky Sports F1, with pre-race coverage starting at 11:30am BST on Sky Sports F1, ahead of the race start at 1:00pm BST.

Channels: Sky Sports F1

Start time: 11:30am BST on Sky Sports F1, Sunday 17 September 2023

Autosport will be running a live text coverage of the Singapore GP here.

When can I watch the F1 Singapore GP highlights?

In the United Kingdom Channel 4 is broadcasting highlights of the Singapore GP at 5:30pm BST on Sunday. The full programme will run for two and a half hours, covering the pre-race, the race highlights and the initial post-race reaction to wrap up the major talking points of the race weekend.

For the entire 2023 F1 season, Channel 4 will broadcast highlights of every qualifying and race of each event. The highlights will also be available on Channel 4’s on demand catch up services.

Channel: Channel 4

Start time: 5:30pm BST, Sunday 17 September 2023

Will the F1 Singapore GP be on the radio?

Live radio coverage of every practice, qualifying and race for the 2023 F1 season will be available on the BBC Radio 5 Live, 5 Live Sports Extra stations, the BBC Sounds app and the via the BBC Sport website.

Live coverage of the Singapore GP will start at 1:00pm BST on the BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra and on the BBC Sounds app.

Weather forecast for the F1 Singapore GP

Current weather forecasts predict hot and humid conditions at the Marina Bay Street Circuit, with low winds and a low chance of rain. The temperature is expected to be 29 degrees Celsius for the start of the race.

How many laps is the F1 Singapore GP?

The race is scheduled to complete 62 laps of the Marina Bay Street circuit, covering a total race distance of 306.143km. The race will be one lap longer than previous Singapore GPs due to the revised circuit layout caused by construction work going on in the city.

