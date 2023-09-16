Subscribe
Formula 1 / Singapore GP News

F1 Singapore Grand Prix – Start time, starting grid, how to watch, & more

Carlos Sainz will start from pole position after topping qualifying for the Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix. Here's how and when you can watch the race.

Lewis Duncan
By:
Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-23

The Ferrari driver snatched back-to-back poles in 2023 in a tense qualifying around the Marina Bay track, edging out Mercedes' George Russell.

The sister Ferrari of Charles Leclerc was knocked off the front row by Russell and will start third ahead of McLaren's Lando Norris and Lewis Hamilton in the second Mercedes.

The big shock of qualifying came from Red Bull, as both Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez failed to get out of Q2 as the struggled with their cars.

Verstappen, who provisionally starts 11th but is facing impeding investigations, says set-up changes made to his Red Bull made it "undriveable" in qualifying.

The session was halted for a lengthy spell after Lance Stroll totalled his Aston Martin in a big off at the last corner at the end of Q1. He blamed being stopped at the weighbridge prior to his final run and dirty air during the lap for contributing to his crash.

When is the F1 Singapore Grand Prix?

Date: Sunday 17 September 2023
Start time: 1:00pm BST, 8:00pm local time

The 15th round of the 2023 F1 season, the Singapore GP at the Marina Bay Street circuit, gets under way at 8:00pm local time (1:00pm BST) on Sunday 17 September.

How can I watch Formula 1?

In the United Kingdom Formula 1 is broadcast live on Sky Sports, with highlights shown on Channel 4 several hours after the race has finished. Live streaming through NOW is also available in the UK.

Sky Sports F1, which broadcasts the F1 races, can be added as part of the Sky Sports channels which costs £24 a month for new customers. Sky Sports can also be accessed through NOW with a one-off day payment of £11.98p or a month membership of £34.99p per month.

How can I watch the F1 Singapore GP?

In the United Kingdom, Sky Sports will be live broadcasting the Singapore GP.

The race will be shown live on Sky Sports F1, with pre-race coverage starting at 11:30am BST on Sky Sports F1, ahead of the race start at 1:00pm BST.

  • Channels: Sky Sports F1
  • Start time: 11:30am BST on Sky Sports F1, Sunday 17 September 2023

Autosport will be running a live text coverage of the Singapore GP here

When can I watch the F1 Singapore GP highlights?

In the United Kingdom Channel 4 is broadcasting highlights of the Singapore GP at 5:30pm BST on Sunday. The full programme will run for two and a half hours, covering the pre-race, the race highlights and the initial post-race reaction to wrap up the major talking points of the race weekend.

For the entire 2023 F1 season, Channel 4 will broadcast highlights of every qualifying and race of each event. The highlights will also be available on Channel 4’s on demand catch up services.

  • Channel: Channel 4
  • Start time: 5:30pm BST, Sunday 17 September 2023

Will the F1 Singapore GP be on the radio?

Live radio coverage of every practice, qualifying and race for the 2023 F1 season will be available on the BBC Radio 5 Live, 5 Live Sports Extra stations, the BBC Sounds app and the via the BBC Sport website.

Live coverage of the Singapore GP will start at 1:00pm BST on the BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra and on the BBC Sounds app.

Weather forecast for the F1 Singapore GP

Current weather forecasts predict hot and humid conditions at the Marina Bay Street Circuit, with low winds and a low chance of rain. The temperature is expected to be 29 degrees Celsius for the start of the race.

How many laps is the F1 Singapore GP?

The race is scheduled to complete 62 laps of the Marina Bay Street circuit, covering a total race distance of 306.143km. The race will be one lap longer than previous Singapore GPs due to the revised circuit layout caused by construction work going on in the city.

F1 Singapore GP starting grid

 
 
     
Driver Info
 
 
 
   
Cla Driver # Chassis Engine Time km/h
1 Spain C. Sainz Ferrari 55 Ferrari Ferrari 1'30.984 200.329
2 United Kingdom G. Russell Mercedes 63 Mercedes Mercedes +0.072 200.171
3 Monaco C. Leclerc Ferrari 16 Ferrari Ferrari +0.079 200.155
4 United Kingdom L. Norris McLaren 4 McLaren Mercedes +0.286 199.701
5 United Kingdom L. Hamilton Mercedes 44 Mercedes Mercedes +0.501 199.232
6 Denmark K. Magnussen Haas F1 Team 20 Haas Ferrari +0.591 199.036
7 Spain F. Alonso Aston Martin Racing 14 Aston Martin Mercedes +0.631 198.949
8 France E. Ocon Alpine 31 Alpine Renault +0.689 198.824
9 Germany N. Hulkenberg Haas F1 Team 27 Haas Ferrari +0.824 198.531
10 New Zealand L. Lawson AlphaTauri 40 AlphaTauri Red Bull +1.284 197.541
11 Netherlands M. Verstappen Red Bull Racing 1 Red Bull Red Bull +1.189 197.745
12 France P. Gasly Alpine 10 Alpine Renault +1.290 197.529
13 Mexico S. Perez Red Bull Racing 11 Red Bull Red Bull +1.326 197.452
14 Thailand A. Albon Williams 23 Williams Mercedes +2.735 194.483
15 Japan Y. Tsunoda AlphaTauri 22 AlphaTauri Red Bull    
16 Finland V. Bottas Alfa Romeo 77 Alfa Romeo Ferrari +1.825 196.390
17 Australia O. Piastri McLaren 81 McLaren Mercedes +1.918 196.193
18 United States L. Sargeant Williams 2 Williams Mercedes +2.268 195.457
19 China Z. Guanyu Alfa Romeo 24 Alfa Romeo Ferrari +2.274 195.444
20 Canada L. Stroll Aston Martin Racing 18 Aston Martin Mercedes +2.413 195.154
View full results  
