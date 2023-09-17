Subscribe
Formula 1 Livefeed

Live: F1 Singapore GP updates

Follow the live action as the Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix continues on Sunday with the race.

Max Verstappen will be hunting for his first Marina Bay victory this weekend, having scored an historic 10th consecutive F1 win last time out in Italy.

However, he will have to do so from 11th on the grid after a difficult qualifying in his Red Bull.

It hosted arguably his worst performance of the season last year, when he went off and could only recover to seventh.

Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz will start from pole having also been fastest in practice, with Mercedes' George Russell alongside on the front row. 

The 2023 Singapore GP starts at 1pm BST.

By: Haydn Cobb, James Newbold

Summary

Summary
  • Ferrari's Carlos Sainz wins the Singapore GP after thrilling finish  
  • Sainz holds off McLaren's Lando Norris, both on worn tyres, for the win. Lewis Hamilton snatches third after George Russell crashes from P3 on the final lap. The Mercedes duo gambled by pitting under a lap 44 Virtual Safety Car for fresh rubber  
  • Max Verstappen recovers to fifth after starting from P11  
  • Liam Lawson scores his first F1 points in ninth
Leaderboard
  1. Sainz, Ferrari
  2. Norris, McLaren
  3. Hamilton, Mercedes
  4. Leclerc, Ferrari
  5. Verstappen, Red Bull
  6. Gasly, Alpine
  7. Piastri, McLaren
  8. Perez, Red Bull
  9. Lawson, AlphaTauri
  10. Magnussen, Haas
Status: Stopped
F1 makes the quick hop from the Marina Bay to Suzuka for the Japanese GP on the 22-24 September. We'll be back for all the action, but until then have a lovely rest of your Sunday. Go well!
Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-23, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-23, George Russell, Mercedes F1 W14, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W14, Lando Norris, McLaren MCL60, the rest of the field at the start

Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-23, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-23, George Russell, Mercedes F1 W14, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W14, Lando Norris, McLaren MCL60, the rest of the field at the start

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
With that, it is time to call final orders on a pulsating Singapore GP. Red Bull's winning run and 100% record in 2023 is over, as is Verstappen's consecutive victory streak, while Sainz and Ferrari grab the glory.
What a turnaround in fortunes Sainz has had since the summer break. Fifth place in the Netherlands when Ferrari struggled, pole and a podium at Monza and pole and a win in Singapore.
Sainz lifts the winners' trophy aloft and we're surprised he can still raise his arms above his head after that gruelling race. Vasseur picks up the constructors' honours - his first win as Ferrari boss.
The Spanish and Italian national anthems ring out for the podium ceremony. A pretty catchy pair of tunes.
Here's the race report on a thrilling Singapore GP: https://www.autosport.com/f1/news/f1-singapore-gp-race-report/10521619/
Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-23, leads Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19, George Russell, Mercedes F1 W14, Lando Norris, McLaren MCL60, and Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB19

Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-23, leads Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19, George Russell, Mercedes F1 W14, Lando Norris, McLaren MCL60, and Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB19

Photo by: Jake Grant / Motorsport Images
Russell's tiny misjudgement with the wall was the difference between a podium, minimum, and his DNF. In parc ferme Norris said he clipped the same wall the lap before but managed to get away with it.
Hamilton on third place, his 196th F1 podium: "Congratulations to Carlos and Lando today, their strategy worked. We rolled the dice today with strategy and the tyres. I felt like it was a two-stopper. It was a shame at the first corner but I kept my head down."
Norris on another second place: "Carlos was very generous trying to help me get DRS, it helped my race and also helped him. We knew it would be tough with the Mercedes pitting but we did everything we needed."
Sainz on his win: "An incredible feeling and an incredible weekend. A huge thanks to Ferrari for all the effort to turn around a tricky start to the season. I'm sure everyone in Ferrari and everyone in Italy will be happy!"
Have you caught your breath yet? What a barnstormer. Best race of the season so far?
Sainz leaps out of his Ferrari and into the arms of his mechanics. What a superb and complete performance it has been from the Spaniard. He gets a big hug from team-mate Leclerc and former team-mate Norris.
Russell is out of his Mercedes which has now caught fire in the barriers. For so long he looked the favourite to win in the closing stages but instead his race ends half a lap from home.
Russell's final lap demise promotes Piastri to seventh, Perez to eighth, Lawson to ninth in his first F1 points and Magnussen to tenth. We await the outcome of the investigation into the clash between Perez and Albon, which dropped the Williams driver to 11th.
Sainz gives a rendition of smoooooth operation as he celebrates his second F1 win. Norris just misses out, again, on his maiden grand prix victory but he is delighted with second.
Leclerc keeps Verstappen at bay at the final corner to take fourth, with Gasly up to sixth in a terrific result for Alpine.
What a finish! Sainz holds on to win the Singapore GP! Norris takes second and with his team-mate out Hamilton completes the podium!
Russell crashes on the final lap! He is out from third!
Russell isn't able to get enough drive to catch Norris given he also has DRS from Sainz.
Verstappen is now only four seconds behind Leclerc. He's likely to run out of time to catch him, but that was an outcome you'd not have predicted a little while ago.
The top four are unchanged as Sainz starts the final lap.
Hamilton gives Russell the hurry up, as he can't get close enough for a clean move on Norris.
Perez now indeed does take ninth from Lawson, but the AlphaTauri driver has a safe gap to Magnussen behind.
Two laps to go and Sainz still leads from Norris, Russell and Hamilton. Can he hold on?
The incident between Perez and Albon will be investigated after the race. Meanwhile a soft-shod Magnussen has passed team-mate Hulkenberg for 11th, Albon following him through.
That Russell vs Norris squabble has allowed Sainz to sneak off ahead, momentarily, but Norris is still in DRS range so it is short lived.
Albon had tumbled back to 14th, in an incident with Perez that is being investigated by the stewards. He regains one spot at the expense of Zhou.
Russell looks for a way past Norris but is shown no way through. Three laps to go.
This is incredibly tense, as Sainz still leads with three Brits directly behind him.
Perez has moved up to tenth at the expense of Albon.
The top four are split by 1.7s with four laps to go.
Sainz tells Ferrari he is giving Norris DRS "on purpose" to defend from the charging Mercedes. It is probably the last card he can play in this fight.
Lawson faces a fight on his hands to keep hold of a points position with Albon and Perez now right on him in a battle for ninth.
Five laps to go and this is anyone's victory. Sainz leads over the line by 0.8s from Norris with Russell 1.1s back and Hamilton another 1.1s back.
A much better exit from Turn 13 allows Verstappen to storm past Gasly around the outside into Turn 14 and claim the racing line. Sixth is the Red Bull driver's.
Sainz wants to know his gap to Norris every lap to the finish. The problem is, Russell is now 2.2s off Norris and will be right behind him in one lap.
Gasly's advantage over Verstappen is dwindling rapidly. It won't be long until the championship leader is on the tail of the Alpine for sixth.
Russell is 3.1s off Norris but the McLaren driver is now within a second of Sainz.
Bottas's miserable day has come to an end in the pits.
Sainz still leads by 1.2s from Norris, as Hamilton asks about the gap to the front pair as he fears it is too big to bridge.
Load more

Trending

Vowles: Perez “lunge” on Albon could prove costly for Williams F1 team

Vowles: Perez “lunge” on Albon could prove costly for Williams F1 team

1
Formula 1
Singapore GP

Vowles: Perez “lunge” on Albon could prove costly for Williams F1 team Vowles: Perez “lunge” on Albon could prove costly for Williams F1 team

10 things we learned at the 2023 F1 Singapore Grand Prix

10 things we learned at the 2023 F1 Singapore Grand Prix

2
Formula 1
Singapore GP

10 things we learned at the 2023 F1 Singapore Grand Prix 10 things we learned at the 2023 F1 Singapore Grand Prix

Ferrari: Sainz gets full credit for Norris DRS tactic in F1 Singapore GP

Ferrari: Sainz gets full credit for Norris DRS tactic in F1 Singapore GP

3
Formula 1
Singapore GP

Ferrari: Sainz gets full credit for Norris DRS tactic in F1 Singapore GP Ferrari: Sainz gets full credit for Norris DRS tactic in F1 Singapore GP

Espargaro: Indian GP safety issues show how united MotoGP riders are

Espargaro: Indian GP safety issues show how united MotoGP riders are

4
MotoGP
Indian GP

Espargaro: Indian GP safety issues show how united MotoGP riders are Espargaro: Indian GP safety issues show how united MotoGP riders are

Pirelli explains decision to leave WRC as tyre supplier

Pirelli explains decision to leave WRC as tyre supplier

5
WRC
Rally Greece

Pirelli explains decision to leave WRC as tyre supplier Pirelli explains decision to leave WRC as tyre supplier

Latest news
Morbidelli secures Pramac Ducati seat for MotoGP 2024 after Yamaha split

Morbidelli secures Pramac Ducati seat for MotoGP 2024 after Yamaha split

MotoGP

Morbidelli secures Pramac Ducati seat for MotoGP 2024 after Yamaha split Morbidelli secures Pramac Ducati seat for MotoGP 2024 after Yamaha split

10 things we learned at the 2023 F1 Singapore Grand Prix

10 things we learned at the 2023 F1 Singapore Grand Prix

Formula 1
Singapore GP

10 things we learned at the 2023 F1 Singapore Grand Prix 10 things we learned at the 2023 F1 Singapore Grand Prix

Simpson joins Chip Ganassi Racing for 2024 IndyCar season

Simpson joins Chip Ganassi Racing for 2024 IndyCar season

IndyCar
Laguna Seca

Simpson joins Chip Ganassi Racing for 2024 IndyCar season Simpson joins Chip Ganassi Racing for 2024 IndyCar season

Latest videos
F1 2023 Singapore GP Review - Sainz Breaks Red Bull's Streak in Style

F1 2023 Singapore GP Review - Sainz Breaks Red Bull's Streak in Style

23:49
Formula 1

F1 2023 Singapore GP Review - Sainz Breaks Red Bull's Streak in Style
Starting Grid for the Singapore Grand Prix

Starting Grid for the Singapore Grand Prix

00:56
Formula 1

Starting Grid for the Singapore Grand Prix
Behind the scenes of Norris' Singapore GP preparation

Behind the scenes of Norris' Singapore GP preparation

02:53
Formula 1

Behind the scenes of Norris' Singapore GP preparation
Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe