Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / F1 Singapore GP: Hamilton leads Verstappen and Leclerc in FP1 Next / Wolff: FIA must take "robust stance" if F1 teams broke budget cap
Formula 1 News

McLaren's "experimental" F1 upgrade aimed at low-speed gains

McLaren says the "experimental" upgrade it has introduced at Formula 1's Singapore Grand Prix should especially help lift its performance in low and medium-speed corners.

Jonathan Noble
By:
Co-author:
Alex Kalinauckas
McLaren's "experimental" F1 upgrade aimed at low-speed gains

The Woking-based outfit has used this weekend's Marina Bay event to bring what it calls its biggest development step of the year so far.

The comprehensive changes include revised sidepods and inlets, an updated floor, tweaked diffuser tail and new bodywork profiling and cooling.

Speaking about the aims of the changes to the car, which is being run exclusively by Lando Norris this weekend, technical director James Key said there were some key targets being addressed.

"I suppose the lower and medium-speed corners is where we hope its strengths will be," explained Key.

"It will pick up a bit of efficiency on it as well, so it's not ideal for here, but places like Japan, for example, that's got a bit of a strength.

"There's a lot of learning to do with this package and I think, like any other package introduced, you've really got to get a feel for it, set your car up around it.

McLaren MCL36 rear detail

McLaren MCL36 rear detail

Photo by: Alex Kalinauckas

"By Sunday night, we'll have a pretty good idea of where we need to take the set-up of the car and that sort of thing. So, it's going to be a learning process this weekend, but I think we'll get more out of it in Japan. But, yeah, we've got a few key points we want to try and find."

Key said that, in terms of the workload to get the development ready in time for the Singapore GP, it was the biggest effort the team has had to make all season.

Asked if it was the largest update of 2022 so far, Key said: "From a workload and conception perspective, yes. And it's a little bit experimental as well – we're learning new stuff with this. So, it will be interesting to see when we get on the track."

McLaren will have two sets of the upgrades available from next weekend's Japanese GP, but felt it was worth introducing them at least on Norris's machine for Singapore.

Asked about the timing, Key said: "It's always a trade-off. You can wait for later but you get less races to reap any reward from it.

McLaren MCL36 side detail

McLaren MCL36 side detail

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

"I think, logistically, with all the flyaways that are going on now, it's difficult to do any sort of major works that might involve some mechanical work or chassis implications of a given package.

"So, Singapore is a logical one and we've seen several teams introducing some things here. If it's just a component, you can take it pretty much anywhere. But when it's something of that scope, you need to pick a target event that makes sense.

"And, after coming back from Europe, having a couple of weeks off effectively from racing, Singapore was the obvious target."

shares
comments

Related video

F1 Singapore GP: Hamilton leads Verstappen and Leclerc in FP1
Previous article

F1 Singapore GP: Hamilton leads Verstappen and Leclerc in FP1
Next article

Wolff: FIA must take "robust stance" if F1 teams broke budget cap

Wolff: FIA must take "robust stance" if F1 teams broke budget cap
Jonathan Noble More
Jonathan Noble
Wolff: "Open secret" one F1 team "massively" broke cost cap Singapore GP
Formula 1

Wolff: "Open secret" one F1 team "massively" broke cost cap

Mercedes still one-second off the pace in Singapore, says Hamilton Singapore GP
Formula 1

Mercedes still one-second off the pace in Singapore, says Hamilton

The unintended benefit that F1's new engine rules era will deliver Plus
Formula 1

The unintended benefit that F1's new engine rules era will deliver

Lando Norris More
Lando Norris
Norris: Monza recovery after issues “one of my best F1 races” Italian GP
Formula 1

Norris: Monza recovery after issues “one of my best F1 races”

Norris and Ricciardo expect struggle to repeat 2021 Italian GP heroics Italian GP
Formula 1

Norris and Ricciardo expect struggle to repeat 2021 Italian GP heroics

Could mixed fortunes for F1's leading Brits turn around at Silverstone? British GP Plus
Formula 1

Could mixed fortunes for F1's leading Brits turn around at Silverstone?

McLaren More
McLaren
How McLaren F1 cyberpunk images offer clues about new development path
Formula 1

How McLaren F1 cyberpunk images offer clues about new development path

McLaren to run tweaked livery in next two races of F1 2022
Formula 1

McLaren to run tweaked livery in next two races of F1 2022

Hamilton's first experience of turning silver into gold Plus
Formula 1

Hamilton's first experience of turning silver into gold

Latest news

F1 Singapore GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Singapore GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more

Carlos Sainz topped the times on Friday for Ferrari ahead of the Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix. Here’s how and when to watch qualifying.

What we learned from the Friday practice action at F1’s 2022 Singapore GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

What we learned from the Friday practice action at F1’s 2022 Singapore GP

With many of the frontrunners enduring disjointed practice sessions ahead of the Singapore Grand Prix, it makes interpreting the lap times tricky. But, despite the difficulties for Formula 1 points leader Max Verstappen, there are reasons for him to not feel too disheartened after Friday

Wolff: "Open secret" one F1 team "massively" broke cost cap
Formula 1 Formula 1

Wolff: "Open secret" one F1 team "massively" broke cost cap

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff says it is now an "open secret" in the Formula 1 paddock that one team was "fundamentally massively" over the cost cap last year.

Mercedes still one-second off the pace in Singapore, says Hamilton
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes still one-second off the pace in Singapore, says Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton thinks Mercedes is staring at a one-second gap to the front at Formula 1’s Singapore Grand Prix, despite topping Friday’s first practice session.

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Why is Oscar Piastri F1's most sought-after rookie? Plus

Why is Oscar Piastri F1's most sought-after rookie?

The Australian rising star is fast, consistent, confident, adaptable and has shown excellent racecraft, but there’s already a taint to his reputation. That hasn’t stopped him becoming the hottest property in this year’s F1 driver market and why McLaren moved fast to snap up the 21-year-old

Formula 1
16 h
The unintended benefit that F1's new engine rules era will deliver Plus

The unintended benefit that F1's new engine rules era will deliver

Formula 1's incoming engine rules shake-up has multiple targets. But it may also solve what has been a bone of contention since the hybrids arrived in 2014. The new plan will allow the series to pump up the volume

Formula 1
Sep 29, 2022
How de Vries made himself impossible to ignore for a belated F1 chance Plus

How de Vries made himself impossible to ignore for a belated F1 chance

Nyck de Vries appeared to have missed his opportunity to break into Formula 1 as he was passed over for more exciting talents who have now become frontrunners and title fighters. But after catching the eye outside of the F1 sphere, before his stunning impromptu grand prix debut in Italy, will it lead to a delayed full-time race seat?

Formula 1
Sep 29, 2022
Can Hamilton produce another Singapore magic moment? Plus

Can Hamilton produce another Singapore magic moment?

The Singapore Grand Prix has, explains BEN EDWARDS, played an important role in Lewis Hamilton’s Formula 1 career. As the series returns to the Marina Bay Street Circuit for the first time in three years, he faces the latest challenge with an underperforming Mercedes car

Formula 1
Sep 28, 2022
Why Sainz is key to Ferrari achieving its chairman's F1 goals Plus

Why Sainz is key to Ferrari achieving its chairman's F1 goals

Although Ferrari's chances of title glory in 2022 have evaporated, chairman John Elkann expects the team to have chalked up both championships by 2026. Both require drivers to play the team game and, having now become more comfortable with the F1-75, Carlos Sainz may be Ferrari's key to title glory

Formula 1
Sep 27, 2022
How F1 has tried to avoid repeating its 2014 engine rules mistakes Plus

How F1 has tried to avoid repeating its 2014 engine rules mistakes

With Formula 1’s future engine regulations now agreed, MARK GALLAGHER wonders if they will provide a more competitive field than past attempts actually managed

Formula 1
Sep 26, 2022
How its faltering first turbo car advanced a Williams-Honda glory era Plus

How its faltering first turbo car advanced a Williams-Honda glory era

STUART CODLING charts the development of the Williams FW09, the ugly duckling that heralded the start of the title-winning Williams-Honda partnership

Formula 1
Sep 25, 2022
The Moss-Ferrari farce that current F1 drivers are thankfully spared Plus

The Moss-Ferrari farce that current F1 drivers are thankfully spared

Recent moves within the driver market have reminded MAURICE HAMILTON of a time when contracts weren’t worth the paper they weren’t written on…

Formula 1
Sep 24, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.