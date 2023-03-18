Subscribe
Formula 1 / Saudi Arabian GP News

F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix – Start time, starting grid, how to watch, & more

Sergio Perez will start from pole position after topping qualifying for the Formula 1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix. Here's how and when you can watch the race.

Haydn Cobb
By:
In a dramatic qualifying on the Jeddah street track, Perez grabbed his second career F1 pole position, 12 months on from his maiden pole which came at the same circuit.

It came after Max Verstappen dropped out of qualifying in Q2 when he suffered a driveshaft failure with his Red Bull, which means he will start the Saudi Arabian GP from 15th place on the grid.

Perez will be joined on the front row by Aston Martin’s Fernando Alonso, who qualified third but moves up one spot due to Charles Leclerc’s 10-place grid penalty due to exceeding his permitted use of electronic package in his Ferrari. The penalty pushes Leclerc back to 12th place on the grid.

As a result, a whole host of drivers benefitted from the reliability woes of Verstappen and Leclerc, with George Russell moving up to third for Mercedes and Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz in fourth.

Lance Stroll will line up in fifth place for Aston Martin, ahead of Alpine’s Esteban Ocon while Lewis Hamilton will start from seventh place after struggling to extract performance from his Mercedes.

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB19

When is the F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix?

  • Date: Sunday 19 March 2023
  • Start time: 5:00pm GMT, 8:00pm local time

The 2nd round of the 2023 F1 season, the Saudi Arabian GP at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit, gets underway at 8:00pm local time (5:00pm GMT) on Sunday 19 March.

How can I watch Formula 1?

In the United Kingdom Formula 1 is broadcast live on Sky Sports, with highlights shown on Channel 4 several hours after the race has finished. Live streaming through NOW is also available in the UK.

Sky Sports F1, which broadcasts the F1 races, can be added as part of the Sky Sports channels which costs £24 a month for new customers. Sky Sports can also be accessed through NOW with a one-off day payment of £11.98p or a month membership of £34.99p per month.

How can I watch the F1 Saudi Arabian GP?

In the United Kingdom, Sky Sports will be live broadcasting the Saudi Arabian GP, with the race shown live on Sky Sports F1 and Sky Sports Main Event. Pre-race coverage will start at 3:30pm on Sky Sports F1 and Sky Sports Main Event, ahead of the race start at 5:00pm GMT.

  • Channels: Sky Sports F1 and Sky Sports Main Event
  • Start time: 3:30pm GMT on Sky Sports F1 and Sky Sports Main Event, Sunday 19 March 2023

Autosport will be running a live text coverage of the Saudi Arabian GP here.

An aerial view of the action during Qualifying

When can I watch the F1 Saudi Arabian GP highlights?

In the United Kingdom Channel 4 is broadcasting highlights of the Saudi Arabian GP at 10:15pm GMT on Sunday. The full programme will run for two hours and 35 minutes, covering the pre-race, the race highlights and the initial post-race reaction to wrap up the major talking points of the race weekend.

For the entire 2023 F1 season, Channel 4 will broadcast highlights of every qualifying and race of each event. The highlights will also be available on Channel 4’s on demand catch up services.

  • Channel: Channel 4
  • Start time: 10:15pm GMT, Sunday 19 March 2023

Will the F1 Saudi Arabian GP be on the radio?

Live radio coverage of every practice, qualifying and race for the 2023 F1 season will be available on the BBC Radio 5 Live, 5 Live Sports Extra stations, the BBC Sounds app and the via the BBC Sport website.

Live coverage of the Saudi Arabian GP will start at 5:00pm GMT on BBC Radio 5 Live and on the BBC Sounds app.

Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR23

Weather forecast for the F1 Saudi Arabian GP

Current weather forecasts predict hot and dry conditions at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit, with a gentle breeze a very low chance of rain. The temperature is expected to be 26 degrees Celsius for the start of the race.

How many laps is the F1 Saudi Arabian GP?

The race is scheduled to complete 50 laps at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit, covering a total race distance of 308.450km.

F1 Saudi Arabian GP starting grid

Cla Driver Chassis Engine Time Gap
1 Mexico Sergio Perez Red Bull Red Bull 1'28.265  
2 Spain Fernando Alonso Aston Martin Mercedes 1'28.730 0.465
3 United Kingdom George Russell Mercedes Mercedes 1'28.857 0.592
4 Spain Carlos Sainz Ferrari Ferrari 1'28.931 0.666
5 Canada Lance Stroll Aston Martin Mercedes 1'28.945 0.680
6 France Esteban Ocon Alpine Renault 1'29.078 0.813
7 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton Mercedes Mercedes 1'29.223 0.958
8 Australia Oscar Piastri McLaren Mercedes 1'29.243 0.978
9 France Pierre Gasly Alpine Renault 1'29.357 1.092
10 Germany Nico Hulkenberg Haas Ferrari 1'29.451 1.186
11 China Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo Ferrari 1'29.461 1.196
12 Monaco Charles Leclerc Ferrari Ferrari 1'28.420 0.155
13 Denmark Kevin Magnussen Haas Ferrari 1'29.517 1.252
14 Finland Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo Ferrari 1'29.668 1.403
15 Netherlands Max Verstappen Red Bull Red Bull 1'49.953 21.688
16 Japan Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri Red Bull 1'29.939 1.674
17 Thailand Alex Albon Williams Mercedes 1'29.994 1.729
18 Netherlands Nyck de Vries AlphaTauri Red Bull 1'30.244 1.979
19 United Kingdom Lando Norris McLaren Mercedes 1'30.447 2.182
20 United States Logan Sargeant Williams Mercedes 2'08.510 40.245
View full results
