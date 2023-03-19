Live: F1 Saudi Arabian GP commentary and updates
Follow the live action as the Formula 1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.
After Max Verstappen dominated practice, a driveshaft failure on his Red Bull dumped him out of Q2 in qualifying and means he starts the race in Jeddah from 15th place.
Team-mate Sergio Perez starts on pole, beating Charles Leclerc to top spot in qualifying, who in turn also drops down the starting order due to a 10-place grid penalty for an electrical package change following his Bahrain retirement.
Leclerc’s penalty elevates Fernando Alonso on to the front row for Aston Martin, with George Russell in third place for Mercedes.
The Saudi Arabian GP starts at 5:00pm GMT.
By: Haydn Cobb, Megan White, Stefan Mackley
Summary
|
Summary
|
Leaderboard
Trending
Alonso gets Saudi F1 podium back after penalty ruling overturned
Alonso gets Saudi F1 podium back after penalty ruling overturned Alonso gets Saudi F1 podium back after penalty ruling overturned
Mercedes explains reason for Hamilton's split with F1 trainer Cullen
Mercedes explains reason for Hamilton's split with F1 trainer Cullen Mercedes explains reason for Hamilton's split with F1 trainer Cullen
Perez explains "pushing for nothing" Saudi F1 radio call
Perez explains "pushing for nothing" Saudi F1 radio call Perez explains "pushing for nothing" Saudi F1 radio call
Russell: Alonso's penalties in Saudi Arabian GP too extreme
Russell: Alonso's penalties in Saudi Arabian GP too extreme Russell: Alonso's penalties in Saudi Arabian GP too extreme
Alonso: Something "really wrong" with FIA system for late F1 Saudi GP penalty
Alonso: Something "really wrong" with FIA system for late F1 Saudi GP penalty Alonso: Something "really wrong" with FIA system for late F1 Saudi GP penalty
NASCAR Cup Atlanta: Logano takes first win of 2023 after last-lap pass on Keselowski
NASCAR Cup Atlanta: Logano takes first win of 2023 after last-lap pass on Keselowski NASCAR Cup Atlanta: Logano takes first win of 2023 after last-lap pass on Keselowski
Alonso gets Saudi F1 podium back after penalty ruling overturned
Alonso gets Saudi F1 podium back after penalty ruling overturned Alonso gets Saudi F1 podium back after penalty ruling overturned
Saudi F1 struggles show Ferrari not second best, says Sainz
Saudi F1 struggles show Ferrari not second best, says Sainz Saudi F1 struggles show Ferrari not second best, says Sainz
Russell: Alonso's penalties in Saudi Arabian GP too extreme
Russell: Alonso's penalties in Saudi Arabian GP too extreme Russell: Alonso's penalties in Saudi Arabian GP too extreme
Perez explains "pushing for nothing" Saudi F1 radio call
Perez explains "pushing for nothing" Saudi F1 radio call Perez explains "pushing for nothing" Saudi F1 radio call
Alonso's Regained Podium and More Red Bull Power - F1 Saudi Arabia GP Review 2023
Alonso's Regained Podium and More Red Bull Power - F1 Saudi Arabia GP Review 2023
Starting Grid for the Saudi Arabia Grand Prix
Starting Grid for the Saudi Arabia Grand Prix
Villeneuve Pironi: Racing's Untold Tragedy
Villeneuve Pironi: Racing's Untold Tragedy
Can The Mercedes W14 Fight Back? - 2023 Saudi Arabian GP Preview
Can The Mercedes W14 Fight Back? - 2023 Saudi Arabian GP Preview
The Aston Martin Brake Tech Helping Alonso Fight in F1
The Aston Martin Brake Tech Helping Alonso Fight in F1