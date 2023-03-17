Subscribe
Previous / Verstappen: Red Bull F1's advantage in Saudi not like Bahrain Next / What we learned from Friday practice for F1's Saudi Arabian GP
Formula 1 / Saudi Arabian GP News

F1 Saudi Arabian GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more

Max Verstappen topped the times on Friday for Red Bull ahead of the Formula 1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix. Here’s how and when to watch qualifying.

F1 Saudi Arabian GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more

Despite missing the Thursday activities in Jeddah due to a stomach bug, Verstappen showed no signs of it impacting his performance as he took a clean sweep of top spots in both practice sessions on Friday.

Fernando Alonso kept pace with the Red Bulls to take second place in the second practice session, demonstrating Aston Martin’s pace and strong start to the 2023 F1 season, to push Sergio Perez to third place in the other Red Bull.

After a nightmare start to the season in Bahrain, Alpine bounced back with Esteban Ocon fourth and Pierre Gasly in sixth place, split by the Mercedes of George Russell, as the German manufacturer’s woes continued in Saudi Arabia.

It was also an underwhelming Friday from Ferrari, with Charles Leclerc ninth and Carlos Sainz 10th in FP2 respectively, while the Monegasque driver will take a 10-place grid drop into the Saudi Arabian GP for a third electronics package following his Bahrain DNF.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

What time does qualifying start for the F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix?

Qualifying for the Saudi Arabian GP starts at 8pm local time (5pm GMT), using the regular Q1, Q2 and Q3 knockout session format.

Date: Saturday 18th March 2023
Start time: 8pm local time – 5pm GMT

How can I watch Formula 1?

In the United Kingdom, Formula 1 is broadcast live on Sky Sports, with highlights shown on Channel 4 several hours after the race has finished. Live streaming through NOW is also available in the UK.

Sky Sports F1, which broadcasts the F1 races, can be added as part of the Sky Sports channels which costs £24 a month for new customers. Sky Sports can also be accessed through NOW with a one-off day payment of £11.98 or a month membership of £34.99 per month.

How can I watch F1 Saudi Arabian GP qualifying?

In the United Kingdom, every F1 practice, qualifying and race is broadcast live on Sky Sports F1 and Sky Sports Main Event, with Saudi Arabian GP qualifying coverage starting at 4:00pm GMT on Sky Sports F1 and Sky Sports Main Event.

Channel: Sky Sports F1 and Sky Sports Main Event
Start time: 4:00pm GMT 18th March 2023

Autosport will be running a live text coverage of qualifying here.

Alex Albon, Williams FW45

Alex Albon, Williams FW45

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

When can I watch the highlights of F1 Saudi Arabian GP qualifying?

In the United Kingdom, Channel 4 is broadcasting highlights of qualifying for the Saudi Arabian GP at 8:50pm GMT on Saturday evening. The full programme will run for 90 minutes, covering both qualifying and wrapping up the major talking points of the race weekend so far.

For the entire 2023 F1 season, Channel 4 will broadcast highlights of every qualifying and race of each event. The highlights will also be available on Channel 4’s on demand catch up services.

Channel: Channel 4
Start time: 8:50pm GMT 18th March 2023

Will F1 Saudi Arabian GP qualifying be on the radio?

Live radio coverage of every practice, qualifying and race for the 2023 F1 season will be available on the BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC 5 Live Sports Extra or via the BBC Sport website.

Coverage of Saudi Arabian GP qualifying will start at 5:00pm GMT on the BBC Sport website and the BBC Sounds app.

What's the weather forecast for qualifying at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit?

Warm and dry weather conditions are forecast for Saturday for the start of qualifying at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit. The temperature is set to be 27 degrees Celsius at the start of qualifying.

Formula 1 Saudi Arabian GP - FP2 results

Cla Driver Chassis Laps Time Gap
1 Netherlands Max Verstappen Red Bull 29 1'29.603  
2 Spain Fernando Alonso Aston Martin 26 1'29.811 0.208
3 Mexico Sergio Perez Red Bull 26 1'29.902 0.299
4 France Esteban Ocon Alpine 27 1'30.039 0.436
5 United Kingdom George Russell Mercedes 27 1'30.070 0.467
6 France Pierre Gasly Alpine 28 1'30.100 0.497
7 Canada Lance Stroll Aston Martin 27 1'30.110 0.507
8 Germany Nico Hulkenberg Haas 27 1'30.181 0.578
9 Monaco Charles Leclerc Ferrari 28 1'30.341 0.738
10 Spain Carlos Sainz Ferrari 29 1'30.592 0.989
11 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 27 1'30.599 0.996
12 United Kingdom Lando Norris McLaren 27 1'30.721 1.118
13 Japan Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri 30 1'30.776 1.173
14 Thailand Alex Albon Williams 27 1'30.810 1.207
15 Denmark Kevin Magnussen Haas 25 1'30.820 1.217
16 China Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo 27 1'30.837 1.234
17 Netherlands Nyck de Vries AlphaTauri 29 1'30.921 1.318
18 United States Logan Sargeant Williams 30 1'30.959 1.356
19 Australia Oscar Piastri McLaren 26 1'30.964 1.361
20 Finland Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo 30 1'31.052 1.449
View full results

Formula 1 Saudi Arabian GP - FP1 results

Cla Driver Chassis Laps Time Gap
1 Netherlands Max Verstappen Red Bull 18 1'29.617  
2 Mexico Sergio Perez Red Bull 20 1'30.100 0.483
3 Spain Fernando Alonso Aston Martin 22 1'30.315 0.698
4 Canada Lance Stroll Aston Martin 20 1'30.577 0.960
5 United Kingdom George Russell Mercedes 26 1'30.771 1.154
6 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 26 1'30.787 1.170
7 Spain Carlos Sainz Ferrari 23 1'30.924 1.307
8 France Pierre Gasly Alpine 24 1'30.949 1.332
9 Thailand Alex Albon Williams 23 1'31.030 1.413
10 Japan Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri 25 1'31.110 1.493
11 Monaco Charles Leclerc Ferrari 26 1'31.118 1.501
12 France Esteban Ocon Alpine 22 1'31.181 1.564
13 Netherlands Nyck de Vries AlphaTauri 29 1'31.450 1.833
14 Australia Oscar Piastri McLaren 24 1'31.491 1.874
15 Germany Nico Hulkenberg Haas 22 1'31.552 1.935
16 Denmark Kevin Magnussen Haas 23 1'31.566 1.949
17 United States Logan Sargeant Williams 26 1'31.922 2.305
18 Finland Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo 25 1'31.970 2.353
19 China Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo 22 1'31.986 2.369
20 United Kingdom Lando Norris McLaren 21 1'32.149 2.532
View full results
shares
comments

Verstappen: Red Bull F1's advantage in Saudi not like Bahrain

What we learned from Friday practice for F1's Saudi Arabian GP

Latest news

Russell: Mercedes F1's gains compared to Bahrain "incredibly satisfying"

Russell: Mercedes F1's gains compared to Bahrain "incredibly satisfying"

F1 Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP

Russell: Mercedes F1's gains compared to Bahrain "incredibly satisfying" Russell: Mercedes F1's gains compared to Bahrain "incredibly satisfying"

F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix – Start time, starting grid, how to watch, & more

F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix – Start time, starting grid, how to watch, & more

F1 Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP

F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix – Start time, starting grid, how to watch, & more F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix – Start time, starting grid, how to watch, & more

Lappi: Crashing from WRC Rally Mexico lead "difficult to swallow"

Lappi: Crashing from WRC Rally Mexico lead "difficult to swallow"

WRC WRC
Rally Mexico

Lappi: Crashing from WRC Rally Mexico lead "difficult to swallow" Lappi: Crashing from WRC Rally Mexico lead "difficult to swallow"

Ocon twice hit the wall in "too close" Saudi Arabian GP qualifying

Ocon twice hit the wall in "too close" Saudi Arabian GP qualifying

F1 Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP

Ocon twice hit the wall in "too close" Saudi Arabian GP qualifying Ocon twice hit the wall in "too close" Saudi Arabian GP qualifying

Testing times for Vasseur, but the true challenge at Ferrari is about to come

Testing times for Vasseur, but the true challenge at Ferrari is about to come

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP
Jonathan Noble

Testing times for Vasseur, but the true challenge at Ferrari is about to come Testing times for Vasseur, but the true challenge at Ferrari is about to come

How the F1 driver expression saga continues to have a Lineker-like problem

How the F1 driver expression saga continues to have a Lineker-like problem

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP
Alex Kalinauckas

How the F1 driver expression saga continues to have a Lineker-like problem How the F1 driver expression saga continues to have a Lineker-like problem

Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise

Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Adam Cooper

Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise

Why Mercedes is fronting up to its F1 mistakes too much

Why Mercedes is fronting up to its F1 mistakes too much

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

Why Mercedes is fronting up to its F1 mistakes too much Why Mercedes is fronting up to its F1 mistakes too much

How a dynamic design tool has grown in F1 importance

How a dynamic design tool has grown in F1 importance

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
GP Racing

How a dynamic design tool has grown in F1 importance How a dynamic design tool has grown in F1 importance

How Ecclestone’s new F1 documentary defies expectations

How Ecclestone’s new F1 documentary defies expectations

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
GP Racing

How Ecclestone’s new F1 documentary defies expectations How Ecclestone’s new F1 documentary defies expectations

Why Aston Martin’s surge has left its F1 rivals feeling conflicted

Why Aston Martin’s surge has left its F1 rivals feeling conflicted

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Jonathan Noble

Why Aston Martin’s surge has left its F1 rivals feeling conflicted Why Aston Martin’s surge has left its F1 rivals feeling conflicted

How did the 2023 F1 rookies fare in Bahrain?

How did the 2023 F1 rookies fare in Bahrain?

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

How did the 2023 F1 rookies fare in Bahrain? How did the 2023 F1 rookies fare in Bahrain?

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.