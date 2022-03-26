Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / Drivers still "concerned" over Saudi Arabian GP safety, say F1 teams Next / Hamilton: Will Smith’s movie inspired my own F1 documentary
Formula 1 / Saudi Arabian GP Practice report

F1 Saudi Arabian GP: Leclerc leads Red Bulls in FP3

Charles Leclerc pipped the Red Bulls of Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez late on in the final practice session ahead of Formula 1’s already controversial 2022 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

Matt Kew
By:
F1 Saudi Arabian GP: Leclerc leads Red Bulls in FP3

The Bahrain Grand Prix victor used his last lap in the dying moments of the hour-long FP3 session to bolt to a 1m29.735s and snatch top spot away from the defending champion.

Leclerc nicked the spoils by just 0.033s as Perez was only another six hundredths further back as preparations continued for a race that will now go ahead following the four-hour driver meeting on Friday night.

These crunch talks arrived after the Houthi rebels claimed responsibility for a missile attack on a nearby Aramco oil facility during FP1.

Keeping to form in 2022, it was the Alfa Romeos that wasted no time in hitting the track as Valtteri Bottas led team-mate Zhou Guanyu out of the pits in FP3.

They were followed by the Haas of Kevin Magnussen, but it was a subdued opening quarter of an hour as most team plans involved installation out- and in-laps rather than a complete run.

That left the track vacant for the two Ferraris, who missed out on a combined 45 minutes of running in FP2 after both drivers tagged the wall before their medium-tyre long runs.

Leclerc and Sainz chopped and changed at the top of the times as they each completed a push lap, Leclerc posting the initial 1m31.052s benchmark on soft C4 tyres.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB18

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB18

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Sainz found four hundredths as he ran over the line after 11 minutes had elapsed to nick top spot thanks to his quicker first sector, before Leclerc dropped down to a 1m30.139s flier.

Bottas joined the Scuderia duo on track but was at first 1.4s in arrears while Sainz slipped half a second behind his stablemate, Leclerc having set the pace in both Friday practice sessions.

It took until almost 20 minutes had passed in the early evening run for the track to come alive as Lando Norris, the Williams pair and Zhou took to the asphalt.

Red Bull began its session with Sergio Perez, who ran to fourth at his first attempt while Verstappen did not emerge for a full 24 minutes as the entire field ran with C4 soft tyres.

Perez could improve to second, sitting 0.152s off Leclerc to split the Ferraris courtesy of the fastest second sector at that point while Verstappen followed a cautious prep lap with fourth.

But next time around, the Dutch racer lit up the timing screens with the fastest second and third sectors as the cooler conditions suited the RB18 and he dipped into the 1m29s.

For the first time this weekend, the 1m30s barrier was broken when Verstappen posted a 1m29.768s to run four tenths quicker than Leclerc and a strong third for Pierre Gasly.

But the AlphaTauri driver’s session was quickly hurt when he came to a stop in the pit exit with reports of a driveshaft issue with 25 minutes to run.

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB18

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB18

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

The pit lane was closed to avoid a red flag as the car was pushed back to the garage, from which it did not remerge.

Verstappen might have walked away with first place when he did his heavy lifting at the halfway stage of FP3 - clocking a 1m29.768s to shoot to the head of the times.

Verstappen might have improved again in the final 10 minutes at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit, only to abort the Turn 17 right-hand curve to clatter over the inside kerb.

That forced his RB18 to skip its front axle into the air and risk damage to the floor, following which Verstappen returned to the pits although he would remain faster than Perez.

Sainz, meanwhile, ran to fourth place, the better part of three tenths behind his stablemate, as Bottas ran to fifth ahead of Esteban Ocon and Gasly’s long-standing effort.

Magnussen kept Fernando Alonso at bay as Yuki Tsunoda completed the top 10.

Despite cutting the long-run pace deficit to the Red Bulls in half since Bahrain, the Mercedes attack could only manage 11th on the same tyre compound as Lewis Hamilton set a 1m30.707s to finish 0.9s off the pace.

George Russell, meanwhile, was 14th behind Mick Schumacher and Zhou.

As per Bahrain, it was the Mercedes-powered historic British marques bringing up the rear as Lance Stroll led an Aston Martin-McLaren-Williams train.

Behind Norris, Nicholas Latifi ran slowest and 2.2s off the pace after clipping the wall.

FP3 results:

Cla Driver Time Interval
1 Monaco Charles Leclerc 1'29.735  
2 Netherlands Max Verstappen 1'29.768 0.033
3 Mexico Sergio Perez 1'29.833 0.065
4 Spain Carlos Sainz Jr 1'30.009 0.176
5 Finland Valtteri Bottas 1'30.030 0.021
6 France Esteban Ocon 1'30.139 0.109
7 France Pierre Gasly 1'30.148 0.009
8 Denmark Kevin Magnussen 1'30.262 0.114
9 Spain Fernando Alonso 1'30.296 0.034
10 Japan Yuki Tsunoda 1'30.415 0.119
11 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton 1'30.707 0.292
12 Germany Mick Schumacher 1'30.765 0.058
13 China Guanyu Zhou 1'30.946 0.181
14 United Kingdom George Russell 1'30.983 0.037
15 Canada Lance Stroll 1'31.067 0.084
16 Australia Daniel Ricciardo 1'31.186 0.119
17 Thailand Alex Albon 1'31.374 0.188
18 Germany Nico Hulkenberg 1'31.424 0.050
19 United Kingdom Lando Norris 1'31.529 0.105
20 Canada Nicholas Latifi 1'31.992 0.463
View full results
shares
comments
Drivers still "concerned" over Saudi Arabian GP safety, say F1 teams
Previous article

Drivers still "concerned" over Saudi Arabian GP safety, say F1 teams
Next article

Hamilton: Will Smith’s movie inspired my own F1 documentary

Hamilton: Will Smith’s movie inspired my own F1 documentary
Load comments
Matt Kew More
Matt Kew
Drivers still "concerned" over Saudi Arabian GP safety, say F1 teams Saudi Arabian GP
Formula 1

Drivers still "concerned" over Saudi Arabian GP safety, say F1 teams

Why Ferrari might rue costly errors in Jeddah as the leaders get closer Saudi Arabian GP Plus
Formula 1

Why Ferrari might rue costly errors in Jeddah as the leaders get closer

F1 Saudi Arabian GP: Leclerc leads Verstappen and Sainz in FP2 Saudi Arabian GP
Formula 1

F1 Saudi Arabian GP: Leclerc leads Verstappen and Sainz in FP2

Latest news

Hamilton: Will Smith’s movie inspired my own F1 documentary
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton: Will Smith’s movie inspired my own F1 documentary

F1 Saudi Arabian GP: Leclerc leads Red Bulls in FP3
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Saudi Arabian GP: Leclerc leads Red Bulls in FP3

Drivers still "concerned" over Saudi Arabian GP safety, say F1 teams
Formula 1 Formula 1

Drivers still "concerned" over Saudi Arabian GP safety, say F1 teams

F1 Saudi Arabian GP: Live commentary and updates
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Saudi Arabian GP: Live commentary and updates

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The heavy-hitters that have brought F1’s new race to fruition Plus

The heavy-hitters that have brought F1’s new race to fruition

Formula 1 has long coveted a second race in the United States and, after several false dawns, the Miami Grand Prix is finally set to fill that void. MARK GALLAGHER finds out why it’s taken so long – and what the prime movers behind the new race are doing to ensure its success

Formula 1
3 h
Why Ferrari might rue costly errors in Jeddah as the leaders get closer Plus

Why Ferrari might rue costly errors in Jeddah as the leaders get closer

With the Formula 1 weekend in Saudi Arabia now going ahead as planned, there's the small matter of a race to prepare for. After winning in Bahrain, Ferrari is looking to continue its battle with Red Bull over the victory spoils. But, after both drivers crashed in FP2, the Scuderia has made life difficult for itself in Jeddah

Formula 1
6 h
The complex black art that remains critical for F1's new era Plus

The complex black art that remains critical for F1's new era

Formula 1's 2022 rules centre around the move towards ground effect cars, but the tyres had to advance along with the cars for the new regulations to have actually worked. Despite concerns the early signs are positive

Formula 1
Mar 24, 2022
What the 2022 Bahrain GP battles taught F1 about the impact of its new era Plus

What the 2022 Bahrain GP battles taught F1 about the impact of its new era

OPINION: Formula 1’s long-awaited new car formula made its race debut in last weekend’s Bahrain Grand Prix. There were good signs it may achieve its key aims, but those came alongside issues causing for alarm for some of the championship’s big players

Formula 1
Mar 23, 2022
Why Haas is back to where it should be in F1's pecking order Plus

Why Haas is back to where it should be in F1's pecking order

Ferrari’s celebrations for its 1-2 at the Formula 1 Bahrain Grand Prix were arguably matched both in and out of the paddock by Kevin Magnussen finishing fifth for Haas. After years of toil and trouble, the Haas recovery plan has yielded instant rewards in 2022 and ensures the US team returns to the midfield fight

Formula 1
Mar 22, 2022
Why Mercedes was right to temper expectations and how it might recover Plus

Why Mercedes was right to temper expectations and how it might recover

Mercedes is no stranger to tempering expectations ahead of a Formula 1 season, only to kick off the season in dominant fashion. But the team's 2022 car has legitimate concerns, leaving the Silver Arrows to pursue "damage limitation" at Bahrain. Here's why Mercedes was right to play its W13 down, and how it might find a return to form

Formula 1
Mar 22, 2022
Bahrain Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Plus

Bahrain Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

The opening round of the 2022 Formula 1 season means the first Driver Ratings of the year. The Bahrain Grand Prix provided the opportunity for a handful of star drivers to shine, even if some were denied the results their performances deserved, while others failed to make it count when it mattered most

Formula 1
Mar 21, 2022
The unseen Verstappen problem that ensured Leclerc's Bahrain GP win Plus

The unseen Verstappen problem that ensured Leclerc's Bahrain GP win

Max Verstappen’s fight for victory in the opening race of Formula 1’s new era and his first as defending world champion was ultimately ended by a fuel pump problem, although an unseen mechanical woe became key to him losing out to Charles Leclerc at the Bahrain Grand Prix

Formula 1
Mar 21, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.