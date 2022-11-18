Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop MULTIVERSE
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop MULTIVERSE
Previous / F1 Abu Dhabi GP: Verstappen heads Russell in FP2 Next / FIA not planning investigation on Perez Monaco GP crash
Formula 1 / Abu Dhabi GP Results

F1 results: Verstappen fastest in Abu Dhabi GP practice

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen was fastest during Abu Dhabi Grand Prix practice at Yas Marina, the 22nd and final round of the 2022 Formula 1 World Championship.

Charles Bradley
By:
F1 results: Verstappen fastest in Abu Dhabi GP practice

MercedesLewis Hamilton was fastest in FP1, held in full daylight conditions, before Verstappen topped FP2 as darkness descended.

Abu Dhabi Grand Prix FP1 results: Hamilton fastest from Russell

Cla Driver Chassis Laps Time Gap Interval km/h
1 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 21 1'26.633     219.449
2 United Kingdom George Russell Mercedes 30 1'26.853 0.220 0.220 218.893
3 Monaco Charles Leclerc Ferrari 22 1'26.888 0.255 0.035 218.805
4 Mexico Sergio Perez Red Bull 23 1'26.967 0.334 0.079 218.607
5 New Zealand Liam Lawson Red Bull 22 1'27.201 0.568 0.234 218.020
6 Germany Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin 20 1'27.268 0.635 0.067 217.853
7 Russian Federation Robert Shwartzman Ferrari 24 1'27.429 0.796 0.161 217.451
8 Australia Daniel Ricciardo McLaren 21 1'27.619 0.986 0.190 216.980
9 Finland Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo 23 1'27.655 1.022 0.036 216.891
10 Thailand Alex Albon Williams 26 1'27.840 1.207 0.185 216.434
11 France Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri 28 1'27.845 1.212 0.005 216.422
12 France Esteban Ocon Alpine 27 1'27.891 1.258 0.046 216.308
13 Japan Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri 28 1'27.991 1.358 0.100 216.063
14 Poland Robert Kubica Alfa Romeo 22 1'28.064 1.431 0.073 215.883
15 United States Logan Sargeant Williams 23 1'28.098 1.465 0.034 215.800
16 Denmark Kevin Magnussen Haas 20 1'28.142 1.509 0.044 215.692
17 Brazil Pietro Fittipaldi Haas 26 1'28.204 1.571 0.062 215.541
18 Mexico Patricio O'Ward McLaren 22 1'28.350 1.717 0.146 215.185
19 Australia Jack Doohan Alpine 25 1'28.484 1.851 0.134 214.859
20 Brazil Felipe Drugovich Aston Martin 23 1'28.672 2.039 0.188 214.403
View full results

What happened in Abu Dhabi GP Free Practice 1?

Red Bull’s Sergio Perez set the early bar at 1m28.159s on soft tyres, ahead of Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc and the first of the seven FP1 ‘rookies’ Liam Lawson, who was in for Max Verstappen at Red Bull and was fastest of the hard-tyred cars at the time.

Leclerc improved the P1 time to 1m27.917s before Perez beat that by 0.064s, as the two drivers who are locked together on points for second in the championship swapped the top spot.

Logan Sargeant (Williams) and Pietro Fittipaldi (Haas) jumped up to third and fourth just before half distance, Sargeant then spinning off at Turn 1 but just keeping it out of the wall.

Alex Albon (Williams) had a spell at the top of the times with 1m27.840s, before Perez retook it with 1m26.967s and Leclerc then lowered it to 1m26.888s.

Hamilton took P1 with 15 minutes to go with 1m26.633s, which remained the quickest time of the session, as George Russell went P2, two tenths off his teammate. Leclerc stayed third, ahead of Perez.

Lawson was fifth, and top rookie, ahead of Sebastian Vettel – at the other end of his F1 career in his final race weekend – for Aston Martin and Ferrari reserve Robert Shwartzman.

Of the other FP1 irregulars, Robert Kubica was 14th for Alfa Romeo, ahead of Sargeant, Fittipaldi, Pato O’Ward (McLaren), Jack Doohan (Alpine) and Felipe Drugovich (Aston Martin).

Read Also:

Abu Dhabi Grand Prix FP2 results: Verstappen fastest from Russell

Cla Driver Chassis Laps Time Gap Interval km/h
1 Netherlands Max Verstappen Red Bull 25 1'25.146     223.282
2 United Kingdom George Russell Mercedes 27 1'25.487 0.341 0.341 222.391
3 Monaco Charles Leclerc Ferrari 30 1'25.599 0.453 0.112 222.100
4 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 22 1'25.761 0.615 0.162 221.681
5 Mexico Sergio Perez Red Bull 26 1'25.852 0.706 0.091 221.446
6 Spain Carlos Sainz Ferrari 31 1'25.932 0.786 0.080 221.240
7 France Esteban Ocon Alpine 28 1'26.038 0.892 0.106 220.967
8 Spain Fernando Alonso Alpine 29 1'26.043 0.897 0.005 220.954
9 Australia Daniel Ricciardo McLaren 14 1'26.124 0.978 0.081 220.746
10 Finland Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo 29 1'26.300 1.154 0.176 220.296
11 United Kingdom Lando Norris McLaren 28 1'26.377 1.231 0.077 220.100
12 Germany Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin 28 1'26.395 1.249 0.018 220.054
13 China Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo 30 1'26.479 1.333 0.084 219.840
14 Canada Lance Stroll Aston Martin 27 1'26.547 1.401 0.068 219.667
15 Japan Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri 30 1'26.680 1.534 0.133 219.330
16 Thailand Alex Albon Williams 29 1'26.750 1.604 0.070 219.153
17 Germany Mick Schumacher Haas 26 1'26.839 1.693 0.089 218.929
18 Denmark Kevin Magnussen Haas 25 1'26.915 1.769 0.076 218.737
19 France Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri 29 1'27.036 1.890 0.121 218.433
20 Canada Nicholas Latifi Williams 30 1'27.262 2.116 0.226 217.868
View full results

What happened in Abu Dhabi GP Free Practice 2?

As the sun began to set, Leclerc made the early going at 1m26.045s – already faster than FP1 despite running medium tyres – ahead of Esteban Ocon’s Alpine and Carlos Sainz (Ferrari).

After missing FP1, Verstappen was first to use softs in this session, immediately jumping up to P1 with 1m25.449s and then lowering it to 1m25.335s. Perez went P2, half a second off, before Leclerc got to within 0.264s of Verstappen.

Russell grabbed P2, 0.152s off the pace, with Hamilton going fourth but setting the fastest first sector.

Verstappen ran again and reduced his laptime to 1m25.146s, putting him over three tenths clear with 20 minutes remaining under the floodlights. Russell stayed second, ahead of Leclerc, Hamilton, Perez and Sainz.

Read Also:
shares
comments
F1 Abu Dhabi GP: Verstappen heads Russell in FP2
Previous article

F1 Abu Dhabi GP: Verstappen heads Russell in FP2
Next article

FIA not planning investigation on Perez Monaco GP crash

FIA not planning investigation on Perez Monaco GP crash
Charles Bradley More
Charles Bradley
F1 World Championship points after the 2022 Brazilian GP São Paulo GP
Formula 1

F1 World Championship points after the 2022 Brazilian GP

F1 race results: George Russell wins Brazilian GP in Mercedes 1-2 São Paulo GP
Formula 1

F1 race results: George Russell wins Brazilian GP in Mercedes 1-2

The inside story of F1's newest race track Miami GP Plus
Formula 1

The inside story of F1's newest race track

Latest news

F1 Abu Dhabi GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Abu Dhabi GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more

Max Verstappen topped the times on Friday for Red Bull ahead of the Formula 1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. Here’s how and when to watch qualifying.

O’Ward: Ricciardo "would love" a move to IndyCar if F1 return bid fails
IndyCar IndyCar

O’Ward: Ricciardo "would love" a move to IndyCar if F1 return bid fails

Patricio O’Ward believes that Daniel Ricciardo would "love" a move to IndyCar racing should the Australian not continue his career in Formula 1 after 2023.

What we learned from Friday practice at F1’s 2022 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
Formula 1 Formula 1

What we learned from Friday practice at F1’s 2022 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Although there's nothing much left to play for in Formula 1's 2022 finale, the battle over second between Sergio Perez and Charles Leclerc is finely poised - with the two on equal points. But practice showed that, despite hints of good qualifying pace at Ferrari, Leclerc might find overhauling Perez a particularly tough ask in the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Meyer Shank signs Braun to replace Jarvis for IMSA title defence
IMSA IMSA

Meyer Shank signs Braun to replace Jarvis for IMSA title defence

IMSA SportsCar Championship title-winning outfit Meyer Shank Racing has signed Colin Braun to partner Tom Blomqvist in its new Acura ARX-06 next year after parting company with Oliver Jarvis.

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The steps Verstappen and Red Bull took to expose Ferrari's 2022 failings Plus

The steps Verstappen and Red Bull took to expose Ferrari's 2022 failings

Max Verstappen’s march to title number two was slow to get into gear but soon became unstoppable. But, asks JUSTIN HYNES, was it as easy as the litany of late-season wins made it look, or did the Dutchman and Red Bull deliver a season-long masterclass at the wheel – and in the factory – to create an F1 juggernaut?

Formula 1
14 h
The omen Ferrari hopes to continue by ending its Abu Dhabi jinx Plus

The omen Ferrari hopes to continue by ending its Abu Dhabi jinx

It’s been an unlucky 13 for Ferrari in Abu Dhabi since the first Formula 1 race was held there in 2009. But if the Scuderia can finally win at the Yas Marina Circuit in 2022, then BEN EDWARDS feels this could bode well for even greater success in 2023

Formula 1
Nov 17, 2022
Why Brazilian GP spectacular goes far beyond F1's sprint race hype Plus

Why Brazilian GP spectacular goes far beyond F1's sprint race hype

OPINION: The Brazilian Grand Prix proved to be one of Formula 1's most thrilling weekends of the entire 2022 season, as a mixed up grid led to the series' best sprint contest to date, which helped set up a drama-filled grand prix. But, there were more factors at play that could make Brazil's thrills more common - going beyond the hype around sprint races

Formula 1
Nov 17, 2022
What the Verstappen/Hamilton Brazil crash teaches F1 about a 2021 rematch Plus

What the Verstappen/Hamilton Brazil crash teaches F1 about a 2021 rematch

OPINION: Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton crashed into each other yet again in last weekend’s Brazilian Grand Prix. But it was more 50-50 than the stewards’ ruling reflected and also offered fascinating insight into the thinking of two Formula 1 legends

Formula 1
Nov 16, 2022
How much will Red Bull's aero testing penalty really hurt? Plus

How much will Red Bull's aero testing penalty really hurt?

A $7m fine and a 10% cut in aerodynamic testing time was Red Bull's punishment for violating 2021's cost cap rules: a punishment too harsh for the team's liking, and not harsh enough for its rivals. Here's a look at how it really affects Red Bull

Formula 1
Nov 15, 2022
What Verstappen’s team orders defiance says about Red Bull Plus

What Verstappen’s team orders defiance says about Red Bull

OPINION: Max Verstappen's defiance of team orders in the Brazilian Grand Prix has led to an unnecessary rift between himself and Sergio Perez in the Red Bull camp. While the team is no stranger to controversies within its own borders, the Brazil fallout highlights the world champion's pulling power

Formula 1
Nov 15, 2022
Brazilian Grand Prix Driver Ratings Plus

Brazilian Grand Prix Driver Ratings

F1's sprint race format returned for the penultimate round of 2022 in Interlagos, meaning drivers had multiple opportunities to impress - or otherwise - in an incident-packed and controversial Brazilian Grand Prix. Here's how we rated the field

Formula 1
Nov 14, 2022
How Russell led Mercedes' return to winning F1 ways in Brazil Plus

How Russell led Mercedes' return to winning F1 ways in Brazil

The Mercedes W13 has rarely looked like being a winner in 2022, but in Interlagos the team kicked its recent malaise firmly into touch. George Russell led Lewis Hamilton in a remarkable 1-2, which few could have predicted any more than Friday night's topsy-turvy qualifying headed by Kevin Magnussen, as an off-weekend for Red Bull and a track favourable to Mercedes' concept put the Silver Arrows back on top

Formula 1
Nov 14, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.