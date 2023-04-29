F1 results: Sergio Perez wins Azerbaijan GP sprint

In the first sprint race of the season, which followed a new qualifying format (see below), Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc led from pole ahead of Perez, as Max Verstappen (Red Bull) and George Russell (Mercedes) clashed over third. After a safety-car interruption, Verstappen retook third from Russell.

Perez used DRS to pass Leclerc on lap eight of 17 and pulled clear to take victory, while Leclerc clung to second ahead of Verstappen, whose car’s floor and sidepod were damaged during his clash with Russell.

2023 F1 Azerbaijan sprint results

How the 2023 F1 Azerbaijan sprint unfolded

Leclerc held his pole position advantage on the run to Turn 1, ahead of Perez. Verstappen and Russell banged wheels through the opening corners, with Russell getting into third at Turn 3 as Verstappen clipped the wall on exit.

Further around the opening lap, Yuki Tsunoda’s AlphaTauri hit the wall at Turn 14, causing a safety car to clear the debris, and his right-rear tyre, off the track.

At the restart on lap six, Leclerc led Perez, as Verstappen passed Russell for third at Turn 1. Carlos Sainz (Ferrari) and Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin) overtook Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) to run fifth and sixth.

Perez blasted by Leclerc with ease using DRS at the start of lap eight, and sprinted away to win by over four seconds.

Leclerc tried to remain in the Mexican’s DRS range to help keep Verstappen, who had suffered floor and sidepod damage in his opening-lap contact with Russell, at bay.

Despite losing DRS from lap 11, Leclerc held off Verstappen in the closing stages to finish second.

Russell finished a distant fourth, ahead of Alonso and Hamilton. Lance Stroll (Aston Martin) passed Alex Albon’s Williams to claim eighth, with Oscar Piastri finishing 10th.

2023 F1 Azerbaijan sprint fastest laps

Cla Nº Driver Car / Engine Time Gap Kph 1 11 Sergio Pérez Red Bull/Honda RBPT 1'43.616 208.566 2 16 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1'43.646 0.030 208.505 3 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull/Honda RBPT 1'43.723 0.107 208.351 4 55 Carlos Sainz Jr. Ferrari 1'44.398 0.782 207.003 5 63 George Russell Mercedes 1'44.409 0.793 206.982 6 4 Lando Norris McLaren/Mercedes 1'44.484 0.868 206.833 7 14 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin/Mercedes 1'44.544 0.928 206.714 8 44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1'44.601 0.985 206.602 9 81 Oscar Piastri McLaren/Mercedes 1'44.776 1.160 206.257 10 18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin/Mercedes 1'44.855 1.239 206.101 11 23 Alexander Albon Williams/Mercedes 1'44.915 1.299 205.983 12 31 Esteban Ocon Alpine/Renault 1'45.090 1.474 205.640 13 20 Kevin Magnussen Haas/Ferrari 1'45.349 1.733 205.135 14 24 Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo/Ferrari 1'45.766 2.150 204.326 15 21 Nyck de Vries AlphaTauri/Honda RBPT 1'45.768 2.152 204.322 16 10 Pierre Gasly Alpine/Renault 1'45.883 2.267 204.100 17 27 Nico Hülkenberg Haas/Ferrari 1'45.971 2.355 203.931 18 77 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo/Ferrari 1'46.277 2.661 203.344

What happened in sprint shootout qualifying?

This was the first weekend run to the latest sprint race weekend format, featuring the first-ever sprint shootout qualifying sessions.

Azerbaijan Grand Prix sprint shootout results: Leclerc on pole from Perez

Cla Nº Driver Car / Engine Time Delay

[s] Delay

[%] 1 16 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1'41.697 - - 2 11 Sergio Pérez Red Bull/Honda RBPT 1'41.844 0.147 0.145 3 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull/Honda RBPT 1'41.987 0.290 0.285 4 63 George Russell Mercedes 1'42.252 0.555 0.546 5 55 Carlos Sainz Jr. Ferrari 1'42.287 0.590 0.580 6 44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1'42.502 0.805 0.792 7 23 Alexander Albon Williams/Mercedes 1'42.846 1.149 1.130 8 14 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin/Mercedes 1'43.010 1.313 1.291 9 18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin/Mercedes 1'43.064 1.367 1.344 10 4 Lando Norris McLaren/Mercedes - - - 11 81 Oscar Piastri McLaren/Mercedes 1'43.427 1.730 1.701 12 27 Nico Hülkenberg Haas/Ferrari 1'43.806 2.109 2.074 13 20 Kevin Magnussen Haas/Ferrari 1'44.332 2.635 2.591 14 24 Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo/Ferrari 1'45.177 3.480 3.422 15 77 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo/Ferrari 1'45.352 3.655 3.594 16 22 Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri/Honda RBPT 1'45.436 3.739 3.677 17 10 Pierre Gasly Alpine/Renault 1'46.951 5.254 5.166 18 21 Nyck de Vries AlphaTauri/Honda RBPT 1'48.180 6.483 6.375 19 31 Esteban Ocon Alpine/Renault 1'44.088 2.391 2.351

What happened in Azerbaijan Grand Prix SQ1?

With cars running the medium tyres in the 12-minute session, it was essentially a long run to set the quickest time. Leclerc did just that with 1m42.820s, almost half a second clear of Verstappen when the red flag halted the session for Logan Sargeant shunting his Williams late on.

Falling at the first hurdle were the Alfa Romeos of Zhou Guanyu and Valtteri Bottas, Yuki Tsunoda (AlphaTauri), Pierre Gasly (Alpine, who suffered an exhaust leak) and Nyck de Vries (AlphaTauri).

Azerbaijan Grand Prix SQ1 results: Leclerc fastest from Verstappen

Cla Nº Driver Car / Engine Time Delay Delay % Laps km/h 1 16 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1'42.820 5 210.180 2 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull/Honda RBPT 1'43.288 0.468 0.455 5 209.228 3 44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1'43.561 0.741 0.721 6 208.677 4 55 Carlos Sainz Jr. Ferrari 1'43.622 0.802 0.780 5 208.554 5 63 George Russell Mercedes 1'43.763 0.943 0.917 6 208.270 6 14 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin/Mercedes 1'43.789 0.969 0.942 6 208.218 7 11 Sergio Pérez Red Bull/Honda RBPT 1'43.858 1.038 1.010 6 208.080 8 18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin/Mercedes 1'43.879 1.059 1.030 6 208.038 9 4 Lando Norris McLaren/Mercedes 1'43.938 1.118 1.087 6 207.920 10 23 Alexander Albon Williams/Mercedes 1'43.987 1.167 1.135 6 207.822 11 2 Logan Sargeant Williams/Mercedes 1'44.042 1.222 1.188 6 207.712 12 20 Kevin Magnussen Haas/Ferrari 1'44.101 1.281 1.246 6 207.594 13 81 Oscar Piastri McLaren/Mercedes 1'44.179 1.359 1.322 6 207.439 14 31 Esteban Ocon Alpine/Renault 1'44.433 1.613 1.569 6 206.934 15 27 Nico Hülkenberg Haas/Ferrari 1'44.843 2.023 1.968 6 206.125 16 24 Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo/Ferrari 1'45.177 2.357 2.292 6 205.470 17 77 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo/Ferrari 1'45.352 2.532 2.463 6 205.129 18 22 Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri/Honda RBPT 1'45.436 2.616 2.544 6 204.966 19 10 Pierre Gasly Alpine/Renault 1'46.951 4.131 4.018 3 202.062 20 21 Nyck de Vries AlphaTauri/Honda RBPT 1'48.180 5.360 5.213 6 199.767

What happened in Azerbaijan Grand Prix SQ2?

With the field again running medium tyres, Verstappen topped the times with a 1m42.417s, 0.083s ahead of Leclerc.

Knocked out at this point were Piastri, Nico Hulkenberg (Haas), Esteban Ocon (Alpine), Kevin Magnussen (Haas) and the absent Sargeant – who was withdrawn from the event due to damage to his car.

Azerbaijan Grand Prix SQ2 results: Verstappen fastest from Leclerc

Cla Nº Driver Car / Engine Time Delay Delay % Laps km/h 1 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull/Honda RBPT 1'42.417 3 211.007 2 16 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1'42.500 0.083 0.081 5 210.837 3 55 Carlos Sainz Jr. Ferrari 1'42.909 0.492 0.480 6 209.999 4 11 Sergio Pérez Red Bull/Honda RBPT 1'42.925 0.508 0.496 4 209.966 5 14 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin/Mercedes 1'42.976 0.559 0.546 5 209.862 6 44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1'43.061 0.644 0.629 6 209.689 7 63 George Russell Mercedes 1'43.112 0.695 0.679 7 209.585 8 18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin/Mercedes 1'43.375 0.958 0.935 6 209.052 9 23 Alexander Albon Williams/Mercedes 1'43.376 0.959 0.936 6 209.050 10 4 Lando Norris McLaren/Mercedes 1'43.395 0.978 0.955 6 209.012 11 81 Oscar Piastri McLaren/Mercedes 1'43.427 1.010 0.986 6 208.947 12 27 Nico Hülkenberg Haas/Ferrari 1'43.806 1.389 1.356 6 208.184 13 31 Esteban Ocon Alpine/Renault 1'44.088 1.671 1.632 5 207.620 14 20 Kevin Magnussen Haas/Ferrari 1'44.332 1.915 1.870 5 207.134

What happened in Azerbaijan Grand Prix SQ3?

Just eight minutes settled the top 10 spots, with all cars now on soft tyres, and Leclerc set pole with 1m41.697s before shunting at Turn 5 on his last lap. Perez was second, 0.147s down, with Verstappen third, 0.290s off the pace.

Russell qualified an impressive fourth for Mercedes, ahead of Sainz’s Ferrari. Hamilton was sixth, ahead of Albon and the Aston Martins of Alonso and Stroll.

Norris didn’t run as he had no soft tyres available, having used them in proper qualifying on Friday.

Azerbaijan Grand Prix SQ3 results: Leclerc takes sprint pole

Cla Nº Driver Car / Engine Time Delay Delay % Laps km/h 1 16 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1'41.697 4 212.501 2 11 Sergio Pérez Red Bull/Honda RBPT 1'41.844 0.147 0.145 5 212.195 3 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull/Honda RBPT 1'41.987 0.290 0.285 5 211.897 4 63 George Russell Mercedes 1'42.252 0.555 0.546 5 211.348 5 55 Carlos Sainz Jr. Ferrari 1'42.287 0.590 0.580 4 211.276 6 44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1'42.502 0.805 0.792 5 210.832 7 23 Alexander Albon Williams/Mercedes 1'42.846 1.149 1.130 5 210.127 8 14 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin/Mercedes 1'43.010 1.313 1.291 5 209.793 9 18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin/Mercedes 1'43.064 1.367 1.344 5 209.683