F1 results: Max Verstappen fastest in British GP practice
Red Bull’s Max Verstappen was fastest in British Grand Prix practice at Silverstone on Friday, ahead of the 11th round of the 2023 Formula 1 World Championship.
Verstappen was quickest in FP1 and FP2, setting the fastest time of the day at 1m28.078s, just 0.022s quicker than Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz, while Alex Albon shone for Williams.
British Grand Prix FP1 results: Verstappen fastest from Perez
|Cla
|Driver
|Laps
|Time
|Gap
|Interval
|km/h
|1
|Max Verstappen
|26
|1'28.600
|239.363
|2
|Sergio Perez
|22
|1'29.048
|0.448
|0.448
|238.159
|3
|Alex Albon
|22
|1'29.089
|0.489
|0.041
|238.049
|4
|Fernando Alonso
|21
|1'29.268
|0.668
|0.179
|237.572
|5
|Charles Leclerc
|25
|1'29.280
|0.680
|0.012
|237.540
|6
|Esteban Ocon
|23
|1'29.319
|0.719
|0.039
|237.436
|7
|Carlos Sainz
|25
|1'29.357
|0.757
|0.038
|237.335
|8
|Lando Norris
|25
|1'29.441
|0.841
|0.084
|237.112
|9
|Lance Stroll
|26
|1'29.471
|0.871
|0.030
|237.033
|10
|Oscar Piastri
|16
|1'29.658
|1.058
|0.187
|236.538
|11
|Nyck de Vries
|26
|1'29.691
|1.091
|0.033
|236.451
|12
|Lewis Hamilton
|23
|1'29.768
|1.168
|0.077
|236.248
|13
|Pierre Gasly
|24
|1'29.828
|1.228
|0.060
|236.091
|14
|George Russell
|28
|1'29.874
|1.274
|0.046
|235.970
|15
|Valtteri Bottas
|22
|1'30.090
|1.490
|0.216
|235.404
|16
|Yuki Tsunoda
|28
|1'30.092
|1.492
|0.002
|235.399
|17
|Logan Sargeant
|24
|1'30.124
|1.524
|0.032
|235.315
|18
|Zhou Guanyu
|20
|1'30.321
|1.721
|0.197
|234.802
|19
|Kevin Magnussen
|21
|1'30.385
|1.785
|0.064
|234.636
|20
|Nico Hulkenberg
|22
|1'30.591
|1.991
|0.206
|234.102
|View full results
What happened in British GP Free Practice 1?
Verstappen set the early pace on hard tyres at 1m29.863s before the soft tyre runs began at the halfway point of the session.
Sainz produced 1m29.357s, which was briefly topped by Esteban Ocon’s Alpine with 1m29.319s, before Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc took over the P1 spot with 1m29.280s.
Verstappen then stamped his authority on proceedings with 11 minutes remaining by lapping in 1m28.836s. Perez only just took P2 by 0.041s from the Williams of Albon but they were almost half a second adrift of Verstappen.
Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin) beat Leclerc into fourth, with Ocon, Sainz, Lando Norris (McLaren), Lance Stroll (Aston) and Oscar Piastri (McLaren) rounding out the top 10.
British Grand Prix FP2 results: Verstappen fastest from Sainz
|Cla
|Driver
|Laps
|Time
|Gap
|Interval
|km/h
|1
|Max Verstappen
|27
|1'28.078
|240.782
|2
|Carlos Sainz
|29
|1'28.100
|0.022
|0.022
|240.721
|3
|Alex Albon
|30
|1'28.296
|0.218
|0.196
|240.187
|4
|Sergio Perez
|30
|1'28.342
|0.264
|0.046
|240.062
|5
|Logan Sargeant
|29
|1'28.766
|0.688
|0.424
|238.915
|6
|Lance Stroll
|30
|1'28.866
|0.788
|0.100
|238.646
|7
|Nico Hulkenberg
|28
|1'28.880
|0.802
|0.014
|238.609
|8
|Pierre Gasly
|27
|1'28.889
|0.811
|0.009
|238.585
|9
|Oscar Piastri
|29
|1'28.926
|0.848
|0.037
|238.485
|10
|Fernando Alonso
|26
|1'29.134
|1.056
|0.208
|237.929
|11
|Zhou Guanyu
|28
|1'29.225
|1.147
|0.091
|237.686
|12
|George Russell
|25
|1'29.238
|1.160
|0.013
|237.652
|13
|Esteban Ocon
|24
|1'29.242
|1.164
|0.004
|237.641
|14
|Lando Norris
|24
|1'29.260
|1.182
|0.018
|237.593
|15
|Lewis Hamilton
|24
|1'29.283
|1.205
|0.023
|237.532
|16
|Valtteri Bottas
|28
|1'29.378
|1.300
|0.095
|237.279
|17
|Kevin Magnussen
|20
|1'29.439
|1.361
|0.061
|237.118
|18
|Yuki Tsunoda
|25
|1'29.483
|1.405
|0.044
|237.001
|19
|Nyck de Vries
|29
|1'29.571
|1.493
|0.088
|236.768
|20
|Charles Leclerc
|0
|View full results
What happened in British GP Free Practice 2?
After a delayed start due to a clean-up at Copse Corner, following a big crash in F2 qualifying, Sainz set the medium-tyred pace at 1m29.083s.
Team switched to the softs earlier in this session, with Verstappen jumping to the top with a time of 1m28.078s, to which Sainz responded with 1m28.100s, just 0.022s slower.
Albon was third quickest again, ahead of Perez and his Williams team-mate Logan Sargeant. Stroll, who lost track time when his left-side mirror broke and hurt his finger when it was hit by a stone, was sixth quickest from Nico Hulkenberg (Haas), Pierre Gasly (Alpine), Piastri and Alonso.
Leclerc was stranded in the pits with an electrical problem for the entire session.
Neither Mercedes driver featured in the top 10 in either of the practices but did show better pace on long runs.
Nyck de Vries suffered a right-front puncture on his AlphaTauri on his final lap.
F1 British GP: Verstappen leads Sainz by 0.022s as Leclerc misses FP2
Wolff: British GP will not be "full of roses" for Mercedes
Latest news
McLaren: F1 car weaknesses remain despite British GP stunner
McLaren: F1 car weaknesses remain despite British GP stunner McLaren: F1 car weaknesses remain despite British GP stunner
IMSA CTMP: Blomqvist takes pole in Acura 1-2 ahead of Cadillacs
IMSA CTMP: Blomqvist takes pole in Acura 1-2 ahead of Cadillacs IMSA CTMP: Blomqvist takes pole in Acura 1-2 ahead of Cadillacs
F1 British Grand Prix – Start time, starting grid, how to watch, & more
F1 British Grand Prix – Start time, starting grid, how to watch, & more F1 British Grand Prix – Start time, starting grid, how to watch, & more
Albon “almost disappointed” to qualify eighth for F1 British GP
Albon “almost disappointed” to qualify eighth for F1 British GP Albon “almost disappointed” to qualify eighth for F1 British GP
The key Silverstone moments that shaped Russell into an F1 star
The key Silverstone moments that shaped Russell into an F1 star The key Silverstone moments that shaped Russell into an F1 star
Why Horner is not a lone voice in F1 2026’s rules disconnect
Why Horner is not a lone voice in F1 2026’s rules disconnect Why Horner is not a lone voice in F1 2026’s rules disconnect
The home crowd favourites seeking F1 British GP glory
The home crowd favourites seeking F1 British GP glory The home crowd favourites seeking F1 British GP glory
The forgotten F1 folly that hampered Lauda in a British GP shambles
The forgotten F1 folly that hampered Lauda in a British GP shambles The forgotten F1 folly that hampered Lauda in a British GP shambles
The simple solution to F1's Austria track limits hullabaloo
The simple solution to F1's Austria track limits hullabaloo The simple solution to F1's Austria track limits hullabaloo
Why Ryan Reynolds and Alpine show that F1’s boom will outlast Drive to Survive
Why Ryan Reynolds and Alpine show that F1’s boom will outlast Drive to Survive Why Ryan Reynolds and Alpine show that F1’s boom will outlast Drive to Survive
Austrian Grand Prix Driver Ratings
Austrian Grand Prix Driver Ratings Austrian Grand Prix Driver Ratings
The VSC tactic that encouraged Red Bull to lose the lead in Verstappen's Austrian GP triumph
The VSC tactic that encouraged Red Bull to lose the lead in Verstappen's Austrian GP triumph The VSC tactic that encouraged Red Bull to lose the lead in Verstappen's Austrian GP triumph
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.