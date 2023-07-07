Subscribe
Formula 1 / British GP Practice report

F1 British GP: Verstappen heads Red Bull 1-2 in FP1

Max Verstappen led a Red Bull 1-2 in first practice for Formula 1’s British Grand Prix, topping the session ahead of team-mate Sergio Perez.

Megan White
By:
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19

The Dutchman is hunting for his sixth consecutive win this weekend at Silverstone, a feat only achieved by four other drivers, as he makes his 150th start for the reigning champions.

Despite struggling for grip in the opening stages, he managed to take an early lead with a 1m30.443s on the hard Pirelli tyres.

He continued to improve throughout before switching to the soft compound with less than 15 minutes remaining, upon which he set his session-topping time of 1m28.600s, 0.4s quicker than Perez.

Alex Albon finished the session third for Williams with a 1m29.089s, sporting a special livery for the team’s 800th grand prix.

With several teams sporting new parts for the weekend, with AlphaTauri’s the most drastic, the track was busy early on in the hour-long practice session.

George Russell put the first time on the board for Mercedes with a 1m33.471s, before he was bettered by team-mate Lewis Hamilton who went almost a second quicker.

Verstappen then took the lead for the first time as Charles Leclerc slotted into second for Ferrari, though Hamilton was quick enough to take second again with a 1m31.422s.

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W14

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W14

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

The two-time world champion improved to a 1m29.863s to go 1.1s clear of second-placed Lance Stroll (Aston Martin) before the Ferrari pair of Leclerc and Carlos Sainz moved ahead of him.

Despite having been running in 14th for the opening 20 minutes, Perez went up into third on the hard tyres before improving to second and demoting Leclerc.

Logan Sargeant was the first driver out on the soft tyres for Williams, slotting into third with a 1m30.327s.

Sainz then followed suit on the red-banded tyres, taking the lead with a 1m29.357s to go 0.5s quicker than Verstappen.

Hamilton was struggling with oversteer on his Mercedes, lacking rear grip at Club as he suffered twitchiness through the apex, with Haas driver Nico Hulkenberg suffering a similar issue.

Russell too had issues, struggling with steering and vibrations at Maggotts and Becketts.

Shortly after the halfway mark, Leclerc went second quickest on the softs, with a 1m29.418s, as the Ferrari pair led the session on the softs ahead of the Red Bull pair running hards in third and fourth.

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-23, Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-23

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-23, Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-23

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Though Leclerc improved again to a 1m29.280s, he was unable to hold off the Red Bulls, with Verstappen taking the lead with a 1m28.836s on his first attempt on the softer tyre, 0.4s up.

Perez slotted into second with a 1m29.048s, finishing the session 0.4s off his team-mate.

Fernando Alonso finished fourth for Aston Martin at the team’s home race, with Leclerc fifth and Ocon sixth.

Sainz, who took his maiden F1 win at Silverstone last year, finished seventh, ahead of home hero Lando Norris (McLaren).

Stroll was ninth, with Oscar Piastri in tenth before suffering a late hydraulic issue in his McLaren.

British Grand Prix FP1 results

Cla # Driver Chassis Engine Laps Time Gap Interval km/h
1 1 Netherlands Max Verstappen Red Bull Red Bull 26 1'28.600     239.363
2 11 Mexico Sergio Perez Red Bull Red Bull 22 1'29.048 0.448 0.448 238.159
3 23 Thailand Alex Albon Williams Mercedes 22 1'29.089 0.489 0.041 238.049
4 14 Spain Fernando Alonso Aston Martin Mercedes 21 1'29.268 0.668 0.179 237.572
5 16 Monaco Charles Leclerc Ferrari Ferrari 25 1'29.280 0.680 0.012 237.540
6 31 France Esteban Ocon Alpine Renault 23 1'29.319 0.719 0.039 237.436
7 55 Spain Carlos Sainz Ferrari Ferrari 25 1'29.357 0.757 0.038 237.335
8 4 United Kingdom Lando Norris McLaren Mercedes 25 1'29.441 0.841 0.084 237.112
9 18 Canada Lance Stroll Aston Martin Mercedes 26 1'29.471 0.871 0.030 237.033
10 81 Australia Oscar Piastri McLaren Mercedes 16 1'29.658 1.058 0.187 236.538
11 21 Netherlands Nyck de Vries AlphaTauri Red Bull 26 1'29.691 1.091 0.033 236.451
12 44 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton Mercedes Mercedes 23 1'29.768 1.168 0.077 236.248
13 10 France Pierre Gasly Alpine Renault 24 1'29.828 1.228 0.060 236.091
14 63 United Kingdom George Russell Mercedes Mercedes 28 1'29.874 1.274 0.046 235.970
15 77 Finland Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo Ferrari 22 1'30.090 1.490 0.216 235.404
16 22 Japan Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri Red Bull 28 1'30.092 1.492 0.002 235.399
17 2 United States Logan Sargeant Williams Mercedes 24 1'30.124 1.524 0.032 235.315
18 24 China Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo Ferrari 20 1'30.321 1.721 0.197 234.802
19 20 Denmark Kevin Magnussen Haas Ferrari 21 1'30.385 1.785 0.064 234.636
20 27 Germany Nico Hulkenberg Haas Ferrari 22 1'30.591 1.991 0.206 234.102
View full results
