Previous / F1 Hungarian GP: Leclerc leads FP2 from Norris and Sainz Next / Verstappen: Red Bull can't compete with Ferrari in Hungary in the dry
Formula 1 / Hungarian GP Results

2022 Formula 1 Hungarian GP: Full Friday practice results

Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc was fastest during Hungarian Grand Prix practice on Friday, the 13th round of the 2022 Formula 1 World Championship, ahead of McLaren’s Lando Norris.

2022 Formula 1 Hungarian GP: Full Friday practice results

Carlos Sainz was fastest in FP1 before his Ferrari team-mate Leclerc topped FP2, the second of the pair of one-hour sessions.

Hungarian Grand Prix FP1 results: Sainz fastest from Verstappen

Cla Driver Chassis Time Gap Interval km/h
1 Spain Carlos Sainz Ferrari 1'18.750     200.274
2 Netherlands Max Verstappen Red Bull 1'18.880 0.130 0.130 199.944
3 Monaco Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1'19.039 0.289 0.159 199.541
4 United Kingdom Lando Norris McLaren 1'19.299 0.549 0.260 198.887
5 United Kingdom George Russell Mercedes 1'19.606 0.856 0.307 198.120
6 Mexico Sergio Perez Red Bull 1'19.622 0.872 0.016 198.080
7 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1'19.710 0.960 0.088 197.862
8 Australia Daniel Ricciardo McLaren 1'19.841 1.091 0.131 197.537
9 France Esteban Ocon Alpine 1'20.348 1.598 0.507 196.291
10 Spain Fernando Alonso Alpine 1'20.377 1.627 0.029 196.220
11 Germany Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin 1'20.383 1.633 0.006 196.205
12 Canada Lance Stroll Aston Martin 1'20.414 1.664 0.031 196.130
13 France Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri 1'20.456 1.706 0.042 196.027
14 Japan Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri 1'20.695 1.945 0.239 195.447
15 China Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo 1'20.810 2.060 0.115 195.168
16 Thailand Alex Albon Williams 1'20.834 2.084 0.024 195.110
17 Denmark Kevin Magnussen Haas 1'20.921 2.171 0.087 194.901
18 Germany Mick Schumacher Haas 1'21.027 2.277 0.106 194.646
19 Poland Robert Kubica Alfa Romeo 1'21.179 2.429 0.152 194.281
20 Canada Nicholas Latifi Williams 1'21.413 2.663 0.234 193.723
What happened in Hungarian GP Free Practice 1?

Verstappen set the early pace at 1m21.235s on soft tyres, before Sainz produced 1m20.696s and then Leclerc lapped in 1m20.225s.

Verstappen got within 0.018s of that, and then Sainz beat it with 1m20.184s, before Leclerc dipped under the 1m20s barrier with 1m19.863s. Again, Verstappen got close – lapping within 0.009s.

Sainz lowered the bar to 1m19.671s and then Leclerc unleashed a lap of 1m19.426s.

On the final runs with 15 minutes to go, Verstappen hit the top with 1m18.880s but was quickly eclipsed by Sainz on 1m18.750s, who was on a second push lap on his final set of tyres. The fastest time of the session was 0.13s faster than the world championship leader.

Leclerc was third, 0.3s off the pace, ahead of Lando Norris (McLaren) and George Russell (Mercedes).

Hungarian Grand Prix FP2 results: Leclerc fastest from Norris

Cla Driver Laps Time Gap
1 Monaco Charles Leclerc 27 1'18.445  
2 United Kingdom Lando Norris 29 1'18.662 0.217
3 Spain Carlos Sainz 29 1'18.676 0.231
4 Netherlands Max Verstappen 26 1'18.728 0.283
5 Australia Daniel Ricciardo 27 1'18.872 0.427
6 Spain Fernando Alonso 30 1'19.049 0.604
7 Germany Sebastian Vettel 31 1'19.253 0.808
8 United Kingdom George Russell 28 1'19.355 0.910
9 Mexico Sergio Perez 28 1'19.397 0.952
10 Finland Valtteri Bottas 30 1'19.411 0.966
11 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton 23 1'19.547 1.102
12 China Zhou Guanyu 26 1'19.605 1.160
13 France Esteban Ocon 27 1'19.614 1.169
14 Canada Lance Stroll 30 1'19.702 1.257
15 France Pierre Gasly 28 1'19.730 1.285
16 Denmark Kevin Magnussen 29 1'19.818 1.373
17 Germany Mick Schumacher 28 1'19.985 1.540
18 Canada Nicholas Latifi 30 1'20.488 2.043
19 Japan Yuki Tsunoda 31 1'20.521 2.076
20 Thailand Alex Albon 20 1'20.615 2.170
What happened in Hungarian GP Free Practice 2?

The battle for the fastest time between Ferrari and Red Bull resumed right from the start, with Sainz, Verstappen and Leclerc all trading the quickest time on medium tyres.

Leclerc worked down to 1m18.911s, almost half a second clear of Sainz and 0.743s quicker than Verstappen.

Teams switched to the faster soft-compound rubber just before the halfway point, with Norris initially setting the pace with an impressive 1m18.662s.

Leclerc took P1 away with 1m18.445s, with Sainz only able to take third, 0.231s off the pace. Verstappen was slightly slower, producing 1m18.728s for fourth, ahead of the second McLaren of Daniel Ricciardo.

Leclerc reported a torque issue during his long run, and he pitted for the team to investigate. His resumption was further impacted when he clipped his jack as he pulled out of the garage.

On a mainly incident-free day, Alex Albon spun his Williams at Turn 1 and was able to rejoin.

F1 Hungarian GP: Leclerc leads FP2 from Norris and Sainz
F1 Hungarian GP: Leclerc leads FP2 from Norris and Sainz
Verstappen: Red Bull can't compete with Ferrari in Hungary in the dry

Verstappen: Red Bull can't compete with Ferrari in Hungary in the dry

