F1 results: Charles Leclerc fastest in Hungarian GP practice

George Russell’s Mercedes was quickest in a rain-impacted Free Practice 1, before Leclerc set the fastest time of the day in a dry FP2 at 1m17.686s, 0.015s quicker than Lando Norris (McLaren) and Pierre Gasly (Alpine).

Hungarian GP FP1 results: Russell fastest from Piastri

What happened in Hungarian GP Free Practice 1?

The session started on a dry track, but Red Bull’s Sergio Perez crashed after just three minutes of the session at Turn 5, red-flagging the session before any serious laptimes were set.

He dropped a wheel off the track before turn-in, sending him spinning into the wall, smashing the front-left corner from the car and damaging the team’s new updates. “No, I cannot believe this,” he said of his error.

As soon as the session restarted, it began to rain – causing Valtteri Bottas to spin his slick-shod Alfa Romeo at Turn 12.

After very limited running due to the conditions, with all cars now using intermediate tyres, Carlos Sainz caused a second red flag when he spun his Ferrari on the exit of Turn 3 and got stuck on the grass.

After the resumption, Russell and Oscar Piastri (McLaren) swapped the fastest time between them, with Russell winning their duel by 0.359s when he produced 1m38.795s. Lance Stroll was third quickest for Aston Martin, ahead of the second McLaren of Norris, the second Aston of Fernando Alonso and Bottas.

Seven drivers failed to set a time, including Max Verstappen, Perez, Sainz, Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) and returnee Daniel Ricciardo (AlphaTauri). The latter’s new team-mate, Yuki Tsunoda, also inflicted some front-wing damage on his car after an off at Turn 5.

Daniel Ricciardo, AlphaTauri AT04 Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Hungarian GP FP2 results: Leclerc fastest from Norris

What happened in Hungarian GP Free Practice 2?

The track was dry and, therefore, busy straight away after the limited running from the morning session.

Logan Sargeant was the early pacesetter, after Williams opted to run the soft tyre well before its rivals, with a lap of 1m18.836s. As more teams ran the softs, Tsunoda took over with 1m17.934s before Norris beat that with 1m17.701s.

Perez’s day got worse when he ruined a set of softs with a huge lockup into Turn 1.

Leclerc took P1 for Ferrari with 1m17.686s, 0.015s quicker than Norris. Gasly was third fastest for Alpine, ahead of Tsunoda and Gasly’s team-mate Esteban Ocon.

Verstappen was 11th fastest, with Perez down in 18th. FP1 pacesetter Russell was slowest of all in this session.