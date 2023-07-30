F1 race results: Max Verstappen wins Belgian GP from sixth on grid
Red Bull’s Max Verstappen won the Belgian Grand Prix, the 13th round of the 2023 Formula 1 World Championship, from sixth on the grid at Spa-Francorchamps.
Despite starting from the third row, due to a grid penalty for a new gearbox, Verstappen worked his way to the front by lap 16 – taking the lead from team-mate Sergio Perez (Red Bull), who’d led since passing poleman Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) on the opening lap.
2023 F1 Belgian GP results
|Cla
|Nº
|Driver
|Car / Engine
|Laps
|Time
|1
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull/Honda RBPT
|44
|-
|2
|11
|Sergio Pérez
|Red Bull/Honda RBPT
|44
|-22.305
|3
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|44
|-32.259
|4
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|44
|-49.671
|5
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin/Mercedes
|44
|-56.184
|6
|63
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|44
|-
|7
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren/Mercedes
|44
|-
|8
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine/Renault
|44
|-
|9
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin/Mercedes
|44
|-
|10
|22
|Yuki Tsunoda
|AlphaTauri/Honda RBPT
|44
|-
|11
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine/Renault
|44
|-
|12
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|Alfa Romeo/Ferrari
|44
|-
|13
|24
|Zhou Guanyu
|Alfa Romeo/Ferrari
|44
|-
|14
|23
|Alexander Albon
|Williams/Mercedes
|44
|-
|15
|20
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas/Ferrari
|44
|-
|16
|3
|Daniel Ricciardo
|AlphaTauri/Honda RBPT
|44
|-
|17
|2
|Logan Sargeant
|Williams/Mercedes
|44
|-
|18
|27
|Nico Hülkenberg
|Haas/Ferrari
|44
|-
|-
|55
|Carlos Sainz Jr.
|Ferrari
|23
|-
|-
|81
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren/Mercedes
|0
|-
How the 2023 F1 Belgian GP unfolded
Leclerc held his pole position advantage on the run to Turn 1 to lead from Perez and Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes). Behind them, Oscar Piastri damaged his McLaren at the opening corner against Carlos Sainz’s Ferrari and the wall on the inside of the La Source hairpin and was forced out on the opening lap.
Perez soon blasted past Leclerc for the lead on the Kemmel Straight. From sixth, Verstappen quickly vaulted to fourth after the Sainz/Piastri clash.
Perez scampered clear by 3s, as Verstappen initially got caught in a DRS train behind Leclerc and Hamilton. Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin) passed a hobbled Sainz – who had a hole in his sidepod – at Les Combes on lap four, and the Ferrari then tumbled down the order and he retired just after half distance.
Verstappen passed Hamilton down the inside at Les Combes on lap six and drove around the outside of Leclerc three tours later, putting him up to second inside the first quarter of the race.
Hamilton was the first of the leaders to stop on lap 14, before leader Perez and Leclerc stopped a lap later and Verstappen a tour after that.
Verstappen carved into Perez’s lead and caught him by lap 16, DRS-ing past him on the following tour to hit the front well before half distance.
Further back, George Russell (Mercedes) passed Lance Stroll (Aston Martin) for sixth on lap 17, Stroll losing further spots to Pierre Gasly (Alpine) and Yuki Tsunoda (AlphaTauri) before pitting for fresh softs. Tsunoda then overtook Gasly.
Light rain began to fall from lap 18, Verstappen almost losing control of his car just after Eau Rouge as it began to intensify. But it proved to be a passing shower, so the intermediate tyres remained in the garages.
Hamilton pitted for softs with 16 laps to go, causing Leclerc to react a tour later – but Lewis was hindered in his undercut attempt by having to pass Alonso.
The Red Bulls rattled off their final pitstops without incident, Verstappen rejoining with a 9s advantage, which he extended to 22s at the finish.
Behind Perez, Leclerc held off Hamilton’s challenge, ahead of Alonso, Russell and Norris. Esteban Ocon (Alpine) passed Tsunoda for ninth with a smart move at Les Combes with five laps to go and then got Stroll at the same place for eighth two laps later.
Hamilton pitted for new medium tyres near the end, and snatched fastest lap from Verstappen on the final lap.
2023 F1 Belgian GP fastest laps
|Cla
|Nº
|Driver
|Car / Engine
|Time
|Delay
|Kp/h
|1
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|1'47.305
|234.978
|2
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull/Honda RBPT
|1'48.922
|1.617
|231.490
|3
|23
|Alexander Albon
|Williams/Mercedes
|1'49.841
|2.536
|229.553
|4
|27
|Nico Hülkenberg
|Haas/Ferrari
|1'49.907
|2.602
|229.415
|5
|24
|Zhou Guanyu
|Alfa Romeo/Ferrari
|1'50.188
|2.883
|228.830
|6
|11
|Sergio Pérez
|Red Bull/Honda RBPT
|1'50.308
|3.003
|228.581
|7
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|1'50.436
|3.131
|228.316
|8
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine/Renault
|1'50.439
|3.134
|228.310
|9
|2
|Logan Sargeant
|Williams/Mercedes
|1'50.486
|3.181
|228.213
|10
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|Alfa Romeo/Ferrari
|1'50.515
|3.210
|228.153
|11
|63
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|1'50.603
|3.298
|227.972
|12
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine/Renault
|1'50.911
|3.606
|227.339
|13
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin/Mercedes
|1'50.938
|3.633
|227.283
|14
|20
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas/Ferrari
|1'50.993
|3.688
|227.171
|15
|3
|Daniel Ricciardo
|AlphaTauri/Honda RBPT
|1'50.994
|3.689
|227.169
|16
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin/Mercedes
|1'51.297
|3.992
|226.550
|17
|22
|Yuki Tsunoda
|AlphaTauri/Honda RBPT
|1'51.394
|4.089
|226.353
|18
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren/Mercedes
|1'51.682
|4.377
|225.769
|19
|55
|Carlos Sainz Jr.
|Ferrari
|1'53.138
|5.833
|222.864
F1 Belgian GP: Verstappen dominates despite grid drop to lead Red Bull 1-2
Sainz criticises Piastri's "optimistic" move in Spa F1 clash which led both to DNF
The 10 best Formula 1 drivers ever: Hamilton, Schumacher & more
The 10 best Formula 1 drivers ever: Hamilton, Schumacher & more The 10 best Formula 1 drivers ever: Hamilton, Schumacher & more
Hamilton: Mercedes suffering with F1 car bouncing again
Hamilton: Mercedes suffering with F1 car bouncing again Hamilton: Mercedes suffering with F1 car bouncing again
The home crowd favourites seeking F1 British GP glory
The home crowd favourites seeking F1 British GP glory The home crowd favourites seeking F1 British GP glory
How Leclerc went from Spain Q1 exit to Spa pole in similar condition
How Leclerc went from Spain Q1 exit to Spa pole in similar condition How Leclerc went from Spain Q1 exit to Spa pole in similar condition
Leclerc: Work on mixed condition weakness "paid off" at Spa F1
Leclerc: Work on mixed condition weakness "paid off" at Spa F1 Leclerc: Work on mixed condition weakness "paid off" at Spa F1
Is Leclerc due a Spa F1 reset?
Is Leclerc due a Spa F1 reset? Is Leclerc due a Spa F1 reset?
Latest news
Departing boss Szafnauer hopes “future is bright” for Alpine F1 staff
Departing boss Szafnauer hopes “future is bright” for Alpine F1 staff Departing boss Szafnauer hopes “future is bright” for Alpine F1 staff
Russell’s F1 Belgian GP spoiled by misjudgement behind ailing Piastri
Russell’s F1 Belgian GP spoiled by misjudgement behind ailing Piastri Russell’s F1 Belgian GP spoiled by misjudgement behind ailing Piastri
What Red Bull thought Verstappen was risking with late F1 Belgian GP tyre tactic
What Red Bull thought Verstappen was risking with late F1 Belgian GP tyre tactic What Red Bull thought Verstappen was risking with late F1 Belgian GP tyre tactic
Linus Lundqvist to make IndyCar debut in Nashville for MSR
Linus Lundqvist to make IndyCar debut in Nashville for MSR Linus Lundqvist to make IndyCar debut in Nashville for MSR
Belgian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023
Belgian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Belgian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023
The surprise star of Verstappen’s latest Spa masterclass
The surprise star of Verstappen’s latest Spa masterclass The surprise star of Verstappen’s latest Spa masterclass
Is Leclerc due a Spa F1 reset?
Is Leclerc due a Spa F1 reset? Is Leclerc due a Spa F1 reset?
Why the painful process of Mercedes’ F1 B-spec shift isn’t over yet
Why the painful process of Mercedes’ F1 B-spec shift isn’t over yet Why the painful process of Mercedes’ F1 B-spec shift isn’t over yet
Why Formula 1’s “F2” teams are struggling to catch Red Bull
Why Formula 1’s “F2” teams are struggling to catch Red Bull Why Formula 1’s “F2” teams are struggling to catch Red Bull
The times that show how good Ricciardo's F1 return really was
The times that show how good Ricciardo's F1 return really was The times that show how good Ricciardo's F1 return really was
How does Red Bull's dominance stack up against other F1 greats?
How does Red Bull's dominance stack up against other F1 greats? How does Red Bull's dominance stack up against other F1 greats?
Hungarian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023
Hungarian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Hungarian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.