Formula 1 / Hungarian GP Results

F1 qualifying results: George Russell on Hungarian GP pole

Mercedes’ George Russell took a shock pole position for the Hungarian Grand Prix, the 13th round of the 2022 F1 world dhampionship.

Charles Bradley
By:
F1 qualifying results: George Russell on Hungarian GP pole

Russell will start ahead of the Ferraris of Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc after the one-hour qualifying session, which is split into three segments with five cars each being knocked out in Q1 and Q2 before the top-10 shootout of Q3.

F1 world championship leader Max Verstappen, who topped Q2, suffered a disastrous Q3 and will start 10th for Red Bull.

What happened in Hungarian Grand Prix Q1?

On a dry track, but with ominous black clouds threatening rain, Verstappen set the early pace at 1m19.020s. On subsequent push laps on the same soft tyres, he extended his advantage with a 1m18.792s and then 1m18.509s.

Leclerc went P2, three tenths down on his title rival, but was quickly pipped by team-mate Sainz, who was just 0.052s in arrears of the fastest time after the opening runs.

The Mercedes duo ran on fresh tyres at the end, Lewis Hamilton grabbing P1 with 1m18.374s, 0.033s faster than Russell and 0.06s ahead of Sainz. Verstappen was fourth, over a tenth off the pace.

Falling at the first hurdle were Yuki Tsunoda (AlphaTauri), Alex Albon (Williams), Sebastian Vettel (whose Aston Martin was repaired just in time after a big shunt in FP3), Pierre Gasly (AlphaTauri, who lost his fastest lap due to exceeding track limits at Turn 5) and Nicholas Latifi – who had topped FP3 in the wet for Williams but messed up at the final corner on his quickest lap.

Hungarian Grand Prix Q1 results: Hamilton fastest from Russell

Cla Driver Chassis Time Gap Interval km/h
1 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1'18.374     201.235
2 United Kingdom George Russell Mercedes 1'18.407 0.033 0.033 201.150
3 Spain Carlos Sainz Ferrari 1'18.434 0.060 0.027 201.081
4 Netherlands Max Verstappen Red Bull 1'18.509 0.135 0.075 200.889
5 United Kingdom Lando Norris McLaren 1'18.653 0.279 0.144 200.521
6 Spain Fernando Alonso Alpine 1'18.716 0.342 0.063 200.360
7 Australia Daniel Ricciardo McLaren 1'18.775 0.401 0.059 200.210
8 Monaco Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1'18.806 0.432 0.031 200.131
9 France Esteban Ocon Alpine 1'18.866 0.492 0.060 199.979
10 Finland Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo 1'18.935 0.561 0.069 199.804
11 China Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo 1'18.973 0.599 0.038 199.708
12 Denmark Kevin Magnussen Haas 1'18.993 0.619 0.020 199.658
13 Mexico Sergio Perez Red Bull 1'19.118 0.744 0.125 199.342
14 Germany Mick Schumacher Haas 1'19.164 0.790 0.046 199.226
15 Canada Lance Stroll Aston Martin 1'19.205 0.831 0.041 199.123
16 Japan Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri 1'19.240 0.866 0.035 199.035
17 Thailand Alex Albon Williams 1'19.256 0.882 0.016 198.995
18 Germany Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin 1'19.273 0.899 0.017 198.952
19 France Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri 1'19.527 1.153 0.254 198.317
20 Canada Nicholas Latifi Williams 1'19.570 1.196 0.043 198.210
What happened in Hungarian Grand Prix Q2?

Verstappen set the bar at 1m17.703s, 0.065s ahead of Leclerc and two tenths clear of Alpine’s Fernando Alonso. Sainz was fourth, ahead of Hamilton.

Knocked out at this point were Sergio Perez (Red Bull) who blamed Kevin Magnussen for getting in his way at Turn 3 and missed the cut by 0.071s, Zhou Guanyu (Alfa Romeo), Magnussen (Haas), Lance Stroll (Aston Martin) and Mick Schumacher (Haas).

Hungarian Grand Prix Q2 results: Verstappen fastest from Leclerc

Cla Driver Chassis Time Gap Interval km/h
1 Netherlands Max Verstappen Red Bull 1'17.703     202.972
2 Monaco Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1'17.768 0.065 0.065 202.803
3 Spain Fernando Alonso Alpine 1'17.904 0.201 0.136 202.449
4 Spain Carlos Sainz Ferrari 1'17.946 0.243 0.042 202.340
5 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1'18.035 0.332 0.089 202.109
6 United Kingdom Lando Norris McLaren 1'18.121 0.418 0.086 201.886
7 United Kingdom George Russell Mercedes 1'18.154 0.451 0.033 201.801
8 Australia Daniel Ricciardo McLaren 1'18.198 0.495 0.044 201.688
9 France Esteban Ocon Alpine 1'18.216 0.513 0.018 201.641
10 Finland Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo 1'18.445 0.742 0.229 201.052
11 Mexico Sergio Perez Red Bull 1'18.516 0.813 0.071 200.871
12 China Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo 1'18.573 0.870 0.057 200.725
13 Denmark Kevin Magnussen Haas 1'18.825 1.122 0.252 200.083
14 Canada Lance Stroll Aston Martin 1'19.137 1.434 0.312 199.294
15 Germany Mick Schumacher Haas 1'19.202 1.499 0.065 199.131
What happened in Hungarian Grand Prix Q3?

On the first runs, Sainz set the pace with 1m17.505s, almost half a second quicker than Leclerc. Russell split the Ferraris in P2, while Verstappen ran wide at Turn 3 and languished down in seventh.

On the final runs, Leclerc stopped the clocks in 1m17.567s, but only good enough for P2 – 0.062s down on Sainz’s original provisional pole time – but Sainz extended his advantage to 0.146s with a 1m17.421s.

But Russell grabbed pole right at the end with a sensational lap of 1m17.377s, 0.044s ahead of Sainz.

Leclerc will start third, ahead of McLaren’s Lando Norris, the Alpines of Esteban Ocon and Fernando Alonso, Hamilton, Valtteri Bottas (Alfa Romeo), Daniel Ricciardo (McLaren) and Verstappen – who suffered a loss of power on his out-lap and couldn’t remedy the problem from inside the cockpit.

Hungarian Grand Prix Q3 results: Russell takes pole

Cla Driver Chassis Time Gap Interval km/h
1 United Kingdom George Russell Mercedes 1'17.377     203.828
2 Spain Carlos Sainz Ferrari 1'17.421 0.044 0.044 203.712
3 Monaco Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1'17.567 0.190 0.146 203.328
4 United Kingdom Lando Norris McLaren 1'17.769 0.392 0.202 202.800
5 France Esteban Ocon Alpine 1'18.018 0.641 0.249 202.153
6 Spain Fernando Alonso Alpine 1'18.078 0.701 0.060 201.998
7 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1'18.142 0.765 0.064 201.832
8 Finland Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo 1'18.157 0.780 0.015 201.793
9 Australia Daniel Ricciardo McLaren 1'18.379 1.002 0.222 201.222
10 Netherlands Max Verstappen Red Bull 1'18.823 1.446 0.444 200.088
