Formula 1 Miami GP

F1 Miami Grand Prix – Start time, starting grid, how to watch, & more

Max Verstappen will start from pole position after topping qualifying for the Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix. Here's how and when you can watch the race.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-24, Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-24, Oscar Piastri, McLaren MCL38, the rest of the field on the opening lap of the Sprint race

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Once again Verstappen did the double on Saturday, with sprint race victory followed by grand prix qualifying pole, just as he did during the Chinese GP and the first revised sprint event of the season.
Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc has a second shot at Verstappen as he also returns to the front row alongside the Dutch driver, having qualified and finished second in the sprint.
Carlos Sainz beat Sergio Perez to third in qualifying to put two Ferraris directly behind Verstappen.
McLaren’s Lando Norris bounced back from his first corner clash that put him out of the sprint race to qualify fifth and directly ahead of team-mate Oscar Piastri, with Mercedes pair George Russell and Lewis Hamilton next up in seventh and eighth.
Nico Hulkenberg followed up his points-scoring sprint race with ninth in qualifying for Haas, ahead of fellow midfield rival Yuki Tsunoda in 10th for RB.
But star of the sprint race, Daniel Ricciardo with fourth place for RB, will start the grand prix from last place having qualified 18th and carries a three-place grid penalty that he picked up from China.

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

When is the F1 Miami Grand Prix?
  • Date: Sunday 5 May 2024
  • Start time: 4pm local time/9pm BST
The sixth round of the 2024 F1 season, the Miami GP, gets underway at 4pm local time on Sunday 5 May.
How can I watch Formula 1?
In the United Kingdom Formula 1 is broadcast live on Sky Sports, with highlights shown on Channel 4 several hours after the race has finished. Live streaming through NOW is also available in the UK.
Sky Sports F1, which broadcasts the F1 races, can be added as part of the Sky Sports channels which costs £18 a month for new customers. Sky Sports can also be accessed through NOW with a one-off day payment of £11.99p or a month membership of £34.99p per month.
How can I watch the F1 Miami GP?
In the United Kingdom, Sky Sports will be live broadcasting the Miami GP.
The race will be shown live on Sky Sports F1 and Sky Sports Main Event, with pre-race coverage starting at 7:30pm BST, ahead of the race start at 9:00pm BST.
•           Channels: Sky Sports F1 and Sky Sports Main Event
•           Start time: 7:30pm BST, Sunday 5 May 2024
Autosport will be running a live text coverage of the Miami GP here
When can I watch the F1 Miami GP highlights?
In the United Kingdom, Channel 4 is broadcasting highlights of the Miami GP at 1:30am BST on Monday. A re-run will be shown on Monday at 9:40am BST. The full programme will run for one and a half hours, covering the pre-race, the race highlights and the initial post-race reaction to wrap up the major talking points of the race weekend.
For the entire 2024 F1 season, Channel 4 will broadcast highlights of every qualifying and race of each event. The highlights will also be available on Channel 4’s on demand catch-up services.
  • Channel: Channel 4 
  • Start time: 1:30am BST and 9:40am BST, Monday 6 May 2024
Will the F1 Miami GP be on the radio? 
Live radio coverage of every practice, qualifying and race for the 2024 F1 season will be available on the BBC Radio 5 Live, 5 Live Sports Extra stations, the BBC Sounds app and the via the BBC Sport website.
Live coverage of the Miami GP will start at 9:00pm BST on BBC Radio 5 Live and on the BBC Sounds app.
Weather forecast for the F1 Miami GP
Current weather forecasts predict partly sunny, dry and warm conditions in Miami, with moderate winds and a very small chance of rain. The temperature is expected to be 29 degrees Celsius for the start of the race.
How many laps is the F1 Miami GP?
The race is scheduled to complete 57 laps of the Miami International Autodrome, covering a total race distance of 308.326km.
F1 Miami GP starting grid
   
1
 - 
3
   
   
1
 - 
2
   
Cla Driver # Chassis Engine Time km/h
1 Netherlands M. Verstappen Red Bull Racing 1 Red Bull Red Bull

1'27.241

 223.326
2 Monaco C. Leclerc Ferrari 16 Ferrari Ferrari

+0.141

1'27.382

 222.965
3 Spain C. Sainz Ferrari 55 Ferrari Ferrari

+0.214

1'27.455

 222.779
4 Mexico S. Perez Red Bull Racing 11 Red Bull Red Bull

+0.219

1'27.460

 222.766
5 United Kingdom L. Norris McLaren 4 McLaren Mercedes

+0.353

1'27.594

 222.426
6 Australia O. Piastri McLaren 81 McLaren Mercedes

+0.434

1'27.675

 222.220
7 United Kingdom G. Russell Mercedes 63 Mercedes Mercedes

+0.826

1'28.067

 221.231
8 United Kingdom L. Hamilton Mercedes 44 Mercedes Mercedes

+0.866

1'28.107

 221.131
9 Germany N. Hulkenberg Haas F1 Team 27 Haas Ferrari

+0.905

1'28.146

 221.033
10 Japan Y. Tsunoda RB 22 RB Red Bull

+0.951

1'28.192

 220.917
11 Canada L. Stroll Aston Martin Racing 18 Aston Martin Mercedes

+0.981

1'28.222

 220.842
12 France P. Gasly Alpine 10 Alpine Renault

+1.083

1'28.324

 220.587
13 France E. Ocon Alpine 31 Alpine Renault

+1.130

1'28.371

 220.470
14 Thailand A. Albon Williams 23 Williams Mercedes

+1.172

1'28.413

 220.365
15 Spain F. Alonso Aston Martin Racing 14 Aston Martin Mercedes

+1.186

1'28.427

 220.330
16 Finland V. Bottas Sauber 77 Sauber Ferrari

+1.222

1'28.463

 220.241
17 United States L. Sargeant Williams 2 Williams Mercedes

+1.246

1'28.487

 220.181
18 Australia D. Ricciardo RB 3 RB Red Bull

+1.376

1'28.617

 219.858
19 Denmark K. Magnussen Haas F1 Team 20 Haas Ferrari

+1.378

1'28.619

 219.853
20 China Z. Guanyu Sauber 24 Sauber Ferrari

+1.583

1'28.824

 219.346
