F1 Miami Grand Prix – Start time, starting grid, how to watch, & more
Max Verstappen will start from pole position after topping qualifying for the Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix. Here's how and when you can watch the race.
Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
-
Date: Sunday 5 May 2024
- Start time: 4pm local time/9pm BST
- Channel: Channel 4
- Start time: 1:30am BST and 9:40am BST, Monday 6 May 2024
|
1-
2
|Cla
|Driver
|#
|Chassis
|Engine
|Time
|km/h
|1
|M. Verstappen Red Bull Racing
|1
|Red Bull
|Red Bull
|
1'27.241
|223.326
|2
|C. Leclerc Ferrari
|16
|Ferrari
|Ferrari
|
+0.141
1'27.382
|222.965
|3
|C. Sainz Ferrari
|55
|Ferrari
|Ferrari
|
+0.214
1'27.455
|222.779
|4
|S. Perez Red Bull Racing
|11
|Red Bull
|Red Bull
|
+0.219
1'27.460
|222.766
|5
|L. Norris McLaren
|4
|McLaren
|Mercedes
|
+0.353
1'27.594
|222.426
|6
|O. Piastri McLaren
|81
|McLaren
|Mercedes
|
+0.434
1'27.675
|222.220
|7
|G. Russell Mercedes
|63
|Mercedes
|Mercedes
|
+0.826
1'28.067
|221.231
|8
|L. Hamilton Mercedes
|44
|Mercedes
|Mercedes
|
+0.866
1'28.107
|221.131
|9
|N. Hulkenberg Haas F1 Team
|27
|Haas
|Ferrari
|
+0.905
1'28.146
|221.033
|10
|Y. Tsunoda RB
|22
|RB
|Red Bull
|
+0.951
1'28.192
|220.917
|11
|L. Stroll Aston Martin Racing
|18
|Aston Martin
|Mercedes
|
+0.981
1'28.222
|220.842
|12
|P. Gasly Alpine
|10
|Alpine
|Renault
|
+1.083
1'28.324
|220.587
|13
|E. Ocon Alpine
|31
|Alpine
|Renault
|
+1.130
1'28.371
|220.470
|14
|A. Albon Williams
|23
|Williams
|Mercedes
|
+1.172
1'28.413
|220.365
|15
|F. Alonso Aston Martin Racing
|14
|Aston Martin
|Mercedes
|
+1.186
1'28.427
|220.330
|16
|V. Bottas Sauber
|77
|Sauber
|Ferrari
|
+1.222
1'28.463
|220.241
|17
|L. Sargeant Williams
|2
|Williams
|Mercedes
|
+1.246
1'28.487
|220.181
|18
|D. Ricciardo RB
|3
|RB
|Red Bull
|
+1.376
1'28.617
|219.858
|19
|K. Magnussen Haas F1 Team
|20
|Haas
|Ferrari
|
+1.378
1'28.619
|219.853
|20
|Z. Guanyu Sauber
|24
|Sauber
|Ferrari
|
+1.583
1'28.824
|219.346
|View full results
