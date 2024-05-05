Live: F1 Miami GP commentary and updates
The sixth round of the 2024 Formula 1 season continues with the Miami Grand Prix and you can follow the action here.
Max Verstappen will search for yet another F1 victory from pole at the Miami Grand Prix but will face opposition from Charles Leclerc.
The Ferrari driver joins Verstappen on the front row having failed to land a blow in Saturday's sprint race. Can anyone challenge the Dutchman?
The Miami Grand Prix gets underway at 9pm BST (4pm local time).
By: James Newbold, Ewan Gale
Albon has just had an almighty lock-up into T11 and drops well back in the field.
Any reneging of the position will be complicated - Zhou has gone past the Williams too.
The two Australians come close to contact as the RB holds firm through T1.
There's usually a firework or two when these race each other...
That can only be for the pitlane being closed when entering.
The Aston Martin sweeps past Ricciardo at T1 and sets his sights on Stroll.
