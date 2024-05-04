All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe
Formula 1 Miami GP
Qualifying report

F1 Miami GP: Verstappen fends off Leclerc for pole again

Max Verstappen beat Charles Leclerc to take pole position for Formula 1’s 2024 Miami Grand Prix, with both drivers failing to set their best times on their final qualifying laps.

Alex Kalinauckas
Alex Kalinauckas
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20

Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

Verstappen posted a 1m27.241s to lead Leclerc by 0.141-seconds on the first runs in Q3, where they were trailed by Carlos Sainz in the other Ferrari.

On the final runs, although Verstappen set the session’s fastest time in the first sector, the leading trio could not better their previous best times – Leclerc in particular having a wild time on this final flier.

Sergio Perez did find time on his final Q3 go to jump to fourth, while Lando Norris took fifth having run mediums on his first Q3 effort.

This pair improving shuffled Oscar Piastri down to sixth on the second Q3 runs, while the Mercedes pair George Russell and Lewis Hamilton took seventh and eighth.

Both Mercedes drivers had to run mediums for the last Q3 laps after running out of new softs, but only Hamilton went quicker with the yellow-walled rubber.

Behind, Nico Hulkenberg was ninth and Yuki Tsunoda took 10th, with the other notable incident in Q3 being Sainz getting cleared of impeding Hulkenberg at Turn 17 late on.

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-24

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-24

Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

In Q2, Russell’s last-gasp improvement knocked out Lance Stroll, who was joined by Alpine pair Pierre Gasly and Esteban Ocon – both French drivers failing to set personal best times on their final runs in the middle segment.

Behind, Alex Albon’s late personal best pushed Fernando Alonso down to 15th in the other Aston Martin.

In Q1, Alonso squeaked in through 0.01s ahead of Valtteri Bottas in 15th and 16th, with home hero Logan Sargeant eliminated in 17th behind Bottas.

Sprint qualifying and race star Daniel Ricciardo was also knocked out in 18th complaining of lacking rear grip, with Kevin Magnussen and Zhou Guanyu 19th and 20th.

Magnussen lost time with traffic at the final corner on his last Q1 lap, while Zhou faces a post-session stewards’ investigation for pushing in front of Ricciardo when before the pitlane opened for the first segment and for crossing the pit exit line late in Q1.

Several drivers will be investigated for going too slowly on out-laps, but will be expected to avoid grid penalties as is now typical for such incidents, while Ricciardo’s post-Chinese GP penalty for overtaking under the safety car means he will start Sunday’s race from last place.

F1 Miami Grand Prix - Qualifying results

   
1
 - 
4
   
   
1
 - 
2
   
Cla Driver # Chassis Engine Laps Time Interval km/h
1 Netherlands M. Verstappen Red Bull Racing 1 Red Bull Red Bull 18

1'27.241

   223.326
2 Monaco C. Leclerc Ferrari 16 Ferrari Ferrari 21

+0.141

1'27.382

 0.141 222.965
3 Spain C. Sainz Ferrari 55 Ferrari Ferrari 21

+0.214

1'27.455

 0.073 222.779
4 Mexico S. Perez Red Bull Racing 11 Red Bull Red Bull 18

+0.219

1'27.460

 0.005 222.766
5 United Kingdom L. Norris McLaren 4 McLaren Mercedes 21

+0.353

1'27.594

 0.134 222.426
6 Australia O. Piastri McLaren 81 McLaren Mercedes 19

+0.434

1'27.675

 0.081 222.220
7 United Kingdom G. Russell Mercedes 63 Mercedes Mercedes 21

+0.826

1'28.067

 0.392 221.231
8 United Kingdom L. Hamilton Mercedes 44 Mercedes Mercedes 21

+0.866

1'28.107

 0.040 221.131
9 Germany N. Hulkenberg Haas F1 Team 27 Haas Ferrari 21

+0.905

1'28.146

 0.039 221.033
10 Japan Y. Tsunoda RB 22 RB Red Bull 21

+0.951

1'28.192

 0.046 220.917
View full results  

Be part of the Autosport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

comments
Previous article Norris reprimanded and fined for crossing live F1 Miami track
Next article 2024 F1 Miami GP qualifying results: Verstappen takes pole

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
Alex Kalinauckas
More from
Alex Kalinauckas
F1 Miami GP: Norris takes advantage of safety car for first win

F1 Miami GP: Norris takes advantage of safety car for first win

Formula 1
Miami GP
F1 Miami GP: Norris takes advantage of safety car for first win
What the sprint race and qualifying tell us about the 2024 F1 Miami Grand Prix

What the sprint race and qualifying tell us about the 2024 F1 Miami Grand Prix

Formula 1
Miami GP
What the sprint race and qualifying tell us about the 2024 F1 Miami Grand Prix
No Verstappen domination without Imola 1994? How Senna's death is still influencing current F1

No Verstappen domination without Imola 1994? How Senna's death is still influencing current F1

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
No Verstappen domination without Imola 1994? How Senna's death is still influencing current F1

Latest news

Sainz penalised for Piastri contact in F1 Miami GP, drops to fifth

Sainz penalised for Piastri contact in F1 Miami GP, drops to fifth

F1 Formula 1
Miami GP
Sainz penalised for Piastri contact in F1 Miami GP, drops to fifth
McLaren surprised upgraded F1 car had Red Bull-beating pace

McLaren surprised upgraded F1 car had Red Bull-beating pace

F1 Formula 1
Miami GP
McLaren surprised upgraded F1 car had Red Bull-beating pace
Our writers rate the 2024 F1 Miami Grand Prix

Our writers rate the 2024 F1 Miami Grand Prix

F1 Formula 1
Miami GP
Our writers rate the 2024 F1 Miami Grand Prix
Verstappen: Norris’s F1 Miami GP win won’t be his last

Verstappen: Norris’s F1 Miami GP win won’t be his last

F1 Formula 1
Miami GP
Verstappen: Norris’s F1 Miami GP win won’t be his last

Autosport Plus

Discover Plus content
What a regretful Senna misunderstanding revealed about his approach to F1

What a regretful Senna misunderstanding revealed about his approach to F1

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
By GP Racing
What a regretful Senna misunderstanding revealed about his approach to F1
The Senna legacy aiding those who need it the most

The Senna legacy aiding those who need it the most

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
By James Allen
The Senna legacy aiding those who need it the most
How the wider motorsport world reacted to Senna’s death

How the wider motorsport world reacted to Senna’s death

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
By Autosport Staff
How the wider motorsport world reacted to Senna’s death
How Senna continues to improve lives in Brazil 30 years after his death

How Senna continues to improve lives in Brazil 30 years after his death

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
By GP Racing
How Senna continues to improve lives in Brazil 30 years after his death
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe