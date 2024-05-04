2024 F1 Miami GP qualifying results: Verstappen takes pole
Red Bull’s Max Verstappen took pole position for the Miami Grand Prix, the sixth round of the 2024 Formula 1 World Championship.
Verstappen will start ahead of the Ferraris of Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz after the one-hour qualifying session, which is split into three segments with five cars each being knocked out in Q1 and Q2 before the top-10 shootout of Q3.
What happened in Miami Grand Prix Q1?
Perez set the early pace at 1m27.772s before Verstappen improved to beat him with 1m27.689s.
Falling at the first hurdle were Valtteri Bottas (Sauber), Logan Sargeant (Williams), Daniel Ricciardo (RB – the sprint race hero who will start last due to a three-place grid penalty for a safety car infringement in China), Kevin Magnussen (Haas) and Zhou Guanyu (Sauber).
Miami GP Q1 results: Verstappen fastest from Perez
|Cla
|Nº
|Driver
|Car / Engine
|Time
|Delay
|Laps
|1
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull/Honda RBPT
|1'27.689
|6
|2
|11
|Sergio Pérez
|Red Bull/Honda RBPT
|1'27.772
|0.083
|6
|3
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren/Mercedes
|1'27.913
|0.224
|9
|4
|55
|Carlos Sainz
|Ferrari
|1'27.937
|0.248
|9
|5
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine/Renault
|1'27.976
|0.287
|9
|6
|81
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren/Mercedes
|1'28.032
|0.343
|8
|7
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|1'28.081
|0.392
|9
|8
|63
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|1'28.159
|0.470
|9
|9
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|1'28.167
|0.478
|9
|10
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin/Mercedes
|1'28.177
|0.488
|9
|11
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine/Renault
|1'28.209
|0.520
|9
|12
|22
|Yuki Tsunoda
|RB/Honda RBPT
|1'28.324
|0.635
|9
|13
|23
|Alexander Albon
|Williams/Mercedes
|1'28.343
|0.654
|9
|14
|27
|Nico Hülkenberg
|Haas/Ferrari
|1'28.383
|0.694
|9
|15
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin/Mercedes
|1'28.453
|0.764
|9
|16
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|Sauber/Ferrari
|1'28.463
|0.774
|6
|17
|2
|Logan Sargeant
|Williams/Mercedes
|1'28.487
|0.798
|8
|18
|3
|Daniel Ricciardo
|RB/Honda RBPT
|1'28.617
|0.928
|9
|19
|20
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas/Ferrari
|1'28.619
|0.930
|9
|20
|24
|Zhou Guanyu
|Sauber/Ferrari
|1'28.824
|1.135
|9
What happened in Miami Grand Prix Q2?
Leclerc set the bar at 1m27.533s on his first flying lap of the session, 0.033s faster than Verstappen, while Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) jumped up to P3 on his second run.
Knocked out at this point were Lance Stroll (Aston Martin), Pierre Gasly (Alpine), Esteban Ocon (Alpine), Alex Albon (Williams) and Fernando Alonso (Aston).
Miami GP Q2 results: Leclerc fastest from Verstappen
|Cla
|Nº
|Driver
|Car / Engine
|Time
|Delay
|Laps
|1
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|1'27.533
|6
|2
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull/Honda RBPT
|1'27.566
|0.033
|6
|3
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|1'27.697
|0.164
|6
|4
|81
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren/Mercedes
|1'27.721
|0.188
|5
|5
|11
|Sergio Pérez
|Red Bull/Honda RBPT
|1'27.839
|0.306
|6
|6
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren/Mercedes
|1'27.871
|0.338
|6
|7
|55
|Carlos Sainz
|Ferrari
|1'27.941
|0.408
|6
|8
|63
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|1'28.095
|0.562
|6
|9
|22
|Yuki Tsunoda
|RB/Honda RBPT
|1'28.167
|0.634
|6
|10
|27
|Nico Hülkenberg
|Haas/Ferrari
|1'28.200
|0.667
|6
|11
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin/Mercedes
|1'28.222
|0.689
|6
|12
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine/Renault
|1'28.324
|0.791
|6
|13
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine/Renault
|1'28.371
|0.838
|6
|14
|23
|Alexander Albon
|Williams/Mercedes
|1'28.413
|0.880
|6
|15
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin/Mercedes
|1'28.427
|0.894
|6
What happened in Miami Grand Prix Q3?
On the first runs, Verstappen set the pace at 1m27.241s, 0.141s clear of Leclerc, with Sainz a further tenth away in third.
On the final runs, Verstappen was almost two tenths slower than his P1 time, while Leclerc was half a second off his previous pace. Perez improved to take P4, ahead of the McLarens of Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri.
George Russell (Mercedes) will start seventh ahead of Hamilton, who couldn’t replicate his Q2 form, ahead of Nico Hulkenberg (Haas) and Yuki Tsunoda (RB).
Miami GP Q3 results: Verstappen takes pole
|Cla
|Nº
|Driver
|Car / Engine
|Time
|Delay
|Laps
|1
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull/Honda RBPT
|1'27.241
|6
|2
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|1'27.382
|0.141
|6
|3
|55
|Carlos Sainz
|Ferrari
|1'27.455
|0.214
|6
|4
|11
|Sergio Pérez
|Red Bull/Honda RBPT
|1'27.460
|0.219
|6
|5
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren/Mercedes
|1'27.594
|0.353
|6
|6
|81
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren/Mercedes
|1'27.675
|0.434
|6
|7
|63
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|1'28.067
|0.826
|6
|8
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|1'28.107
|0.866
|6
|9
|27
|Nico Hülkenberg
|Haas/Ferrari
|1'28.146
|0.905
|6
|10
|22
|Yuki Tsunoda
|RB/Honda RBPT
|1'28.192
|0.951
|6
