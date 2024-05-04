Norris reprimanded and fined for crossing live F1 Miami track

Norris retired at the start of Saturday's 19-lap contest after tangling with Aston Martin's Lance Stroll, with the second Aston of Fernando Alonso and Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton also caught up in a four-way melee.

After exiting his stricken McLaren, which sustained floor and rear-end damage, Norris crossed the circuit to return to the pitlane on foot but did so without permission from the marshals.

FIA's race stewards have therefore handed Norris a reprimand as well as a €50,000 fine for crossing a live track, half of which is suspended until the Briton commits a similar offence.

"After crashing out of the race in Lap 1, the driver of car 4 abandoned his car in the run off area and walked back to the pits," the stewards' verdict read.

"He thereby crossed the track that was live at this time. He did not have permission from the marshals to do so.

"During the hearing the driver of car 4 realised that the situation could have been very dangerous for him.

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38, crosses the track on foot after a crash on the opening lap Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

"The Stewards reinforced the fact that crossing a live track can cause extremely dangerous situations and the drivers have to be very cautious about it.

"In addition to imposing a significant fine (which is suspended in parts), the Stewards also reprimand the driver bearing in mind that receiving a certain number of reprimands during a season will draw a significant driving penalty in accordance with Article 18.2 of the FIA Formula One Sporting Regulations."

There is precedent for the scope of the penalty, with Mercedes' Hamilton handed an identical punishment after crossing a live track at last year's Qatar GP.

It is Norris' first reprimand of the 2024 season, with five reprimands resulting in an automatic grid penalty.

However, that rule only applies if at least four of the five reprimands have been handed out for driving infringements, which Norris' Miami offence does not fall under.

Norris' team-mate Oscar Piastri rescued three points for McLaren by finishing sixth in the sprint.