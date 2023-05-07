Subscribe
Previous / Live: F1 Miami GP commentary and updates Next / F1 race results: Max Verstappen wins Miami GP from P9 on grid
Formula 1 / Miami GP Race report

F1 Miami GP: Verstappen comes from ninth to beat Perez

Max Verstappen overcame Sergio Perez in a strategic battle between Red Bulls in Formula 1's Miami Grand Prix, overtaking his team-mate on the 48th lap to take victory.

Jake Boxall-Legge
By:
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 1st position, arrives in Parc Ferme

The Dutchman won from ninth on the grid, after losing out on a shot to set a qualifying time on Saturday after botching his first run, and was denied a further chance by Charles Leclerc's late-session crash.

He was equipped with the hard tyre on a contra-strategy to Perez, who began the race from pole position on the medium compound, and the Mexican made sure to stay ahead of fellow front-row starter Fernando Alonso.

Verstappen initially dropped down to 10th at the start as Valtteri Bottas - starting alongside him on the grid - got a better getaway and leapfrogged the Red Bull and the Alpine of Esteban Ocon.

But the two-time champion settled in, quickly dispatching the brace of cars ahead by the end of the second lap.

Further quick fire passes on Leclerc and Kevin Magnussen, who were embroiled in a delectable scrap over sixth place, got Verstappen closer to the front of the field.

A series of fastest laps in the early stages then continued to bring Verstappen back into play, and he got a tow from Russell with DRS to dive past at Turn 17 on the eighth lap of the race - as the Briton complained of vibrations under braking.

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB19

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB19

Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Pierre Gasly was next up on the following lap and proved easy pickings at the popular Turn 17 hairpin, moving Verstappen into the top four by the end of lap 10.

It took a comparative age for him to get onto the back of Carlos Sainz, but Verstappen cleared the Spaniard on the 14th lap as Sainz had DRS from Alonso ahead to offer a token defence.

Alonso was also dispatched on the next lap with Perez now 3.6s ahead in the lead, but the Mexican reported that the front right tyre was beginning to give up as the mediums began to chafe in the hot Miami conditions.

Verstappen wound the gap down to 2.2s before Perez came in to trade his aged mediums for a set of hard tyres on lap 20, handing the #1 car the lead, and it became a case of both cars managing their hard tyres.

Perez had the harder job of attempting to close down a 18-second disadvantage to Verstappen, who simply had to maintain the gap prior to his pitstop for medium tyres later in the race.

By lap 32, Perez had the gap down to 14.8s, but Verstappen then began to pick up the pace and managed to ensure the gap could grow once again over the next 13 laps.

Verstappen then eventually called in for medium tyres 12 laps from the end, having extended the gap to 18.3 seconds, but briefly ceded the lead to his team-mate and emerged 1.6s behind once the pitstop was complete.

The pass from Verstappen seemed inevitable, although Perez offered his defence into Turn 17 on the 47th tour of the circuit to keep his team-mate behind.

Nevertheless, Verstappen stayed close and blasted past into Turn 1 on the next lap to seal the victory, logging the fastest lap on the penultimate lap.

Perez crossed the line 5.3s behind, while Alonso completed the podium 20.9s behind - feeling he had a 'lonely race' to third.

Russell worked his way through a number of drivers on the opposite strategy and passed both Ferraris to grab fourth, Sainz behind him in fifth having clung onto Alonso earlier on in the race.

Lewis Hamilton put a late move on Leclerc on the 55th lap to rescue sixth from a 13th-placed start, making the opposite strategy work by starting on hards despite getting caught behind Nico Hulkenberg through the first half of the race.

Leclerc meanwhile spent much of the race behind Magnussen and converted seventh on the grid to the same position by the end, ahead of the Alpines of Pierre Gasly and Ocon.

Magnussen completed the top 10, 1.3s clear of a rapidly closing Yuki Tsunoda by the end of the race.

F1 Miami GP: Full race results

Cla Driver Chassis Laps Time Gap Points
1 Netherlands Max Verstappen Red Bull 57 -   26
2 Mexico Sergio Perez Red Bull 57 5.384 5.384 18
3 Spain Fernando Alonso Aston Martin 57 26.305 26.305 15
4 United Kingdom George Russell Mercedes 57 33.229 33.229 12
5 Spain Carlos Sainz Ferrari 57 42.511 42.511 10
6 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 57 51.249 51.249 8
7 Monaco Charles Leclerc Ferrari 57 52.988 52.988 6
8 France Pierre Gasly Alpine 57 55.670 55.670 4
9 France Esteban Ocon Alpine 57 58.123 58.123 2
10 Denmark Kevin Magnussen Haas 57 1'02.945 1'02.945 1
11 Japan Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri 57 1'04.309 1'04.309  
12 Canada Lance Stroll Aston Martin 57 1'04.754 1'04.754  
13 Finland Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo 57 1'11.637 1'11.637  
14 Thailand Alex Albon Williams 57 1'12.861 1'12.861  
15 Germany Nico Hulkenberg Haas 57 1'14.950 1'14.950  
16 China Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo 57 1'18.440 1'18.440  
17 United Kingdom Lando Norris McLaren 57 1'27.717 1'27.717  
18 Netherlands Nyck de Vries AlphaTauri 57 1'28.949 1'28.949  
19 Australia Oscar Piastri McLaren 56 1 lap    
20 United States Logan Sargeant Williams 56 1 lap    
View full results
shares
comments

Live: F1 Miami GP commentary and updates

F1 race results: Max Verstappen wins Miami GP from P9 on grid
Jake Boxall-Legge More
Jake Boxall-Legge
How Verstappen deployed an under-appreciated strong suit to defeat Perez in Miami

How Verstappen deployed an under-appreciated strong suit to defeat Perez in Miami

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Miami GP

How Verstappen deployed an under-appreciated strong suit to defeat Perez in Miami How Verstappen deployed an under-appreciated strong suit to defeat Perez in Miami

F1 Miami GP: Verstappen tops FP3 from Leclerc

F1 Miami GP: Verstappen tops FP3 from Leclerc

Formula 1
Miami GP

F1 Miami GP: Verstappen tops FP3 from Leclerc F1 Miami GP: Verstappen tops FP3 from Leclerc

F1 Miami GP: Verstappen leads FP2 as Leclerc crashes

F1 Miami GP: Verstappen leads FP2 as Leclerc crashes

Formula 1
Miami GP

F1 Miami GP: Verstappen leads FP2 as Leclerc crashes F1 Miami GP: Verstappen leads FP2 as Leclerc crashes

Latest news

Alpine ‘amateurish’ criticisms don't heap pressure on F1 team, says Szafnauer

Alpine ‘amateurish’ criticisms don't heap pressure on F1 team, says Szafnauer

F1 Formula 1
Miami GP

Alpine ‘amateurish’ criticisms don't heap pressure on F1 team, says Szafnauer Alpine ‘amateurish’ criticisms don't heap pressure on F1 team, says Szafnauer

Garcia holds F1 Academy series lead despite difficult weekend

Garcia holds F1 Academy series lead despite difficult weekend

F1AC F1 Academy

Garcia holds F1 Academy series lead despite difficult weekend Garcia holds F1 Academy series lead despite difficult weekend

Horner: Verstappen would have beaten Perez on same strategy

Horner: Verstappen would have beaten Perez on same strategy

F1 Formula 1
Miami GP

Horner: Verstappen would have beaten Perez on same strategy Horner: Verstappen would have beaten Perez on same strategy

McLaren face "reality check" as poor Miami F1 showing stalls Baku progress

McLaren face "reality check" as poor Miami F1 showing stalls Baku progress

F1 Formula 1
Miami GP

McLaren face "reality check" as poor Miami F1 showing stalls Baku progress McLaren face "reality check" as poor Miami F1 showing stalls Baku progress

Miami Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Miami Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Miami GP
Alex Kalinauckas

Miami Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Miami Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

How Verstappen deployed an under-appreciated strong suit to defeat Perez in Miami

How Verstappen deployed an under-appreciated strong suit to defeat Perez in Miami

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Miami GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

How Verstappen deployed an under-appreciated strong suit to defeat Perez in Miami How Verstappen deployed an under-appreciated strong suit to defeat Perez in Miami

The generalist qualities that made Newey F1’s pre-eminent design guru

The generalist qualities that made Newey F1’s pre-eminent design guru

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
GP Racing

The generalist qualities that made Newey F1’s pre-eminent design guru The generalist qualities that made Newey F1’s pre-eminent design guru

How Baku’s sprint format change exposed F1’s biggest fault

How Baku’s sprint format change exposed F1’s biggest fault

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Jonathan Noble

How Baku’s sprint format change exposed F1’s biggest fault How Baku’s sprint format change exposed F1’s biggest fault

How Perez's “in the fight” claim for 2023 F1 title glory really stacks up

How Perez's “in the fight” claim for 2023 F1 title glory really stacks up

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Alex Kalinauckas

How Perez's “in the fight” claim for 2023 F1 title glory really stacks up How Perez's “in the fight” claim for 2023 F1 title glory really stacks up

The physical and mental tuning helping Piastri acclimatise to F1

The physical and mental tuning helping Piastri acclimatise to F1

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
GP Racing

The physical and mental tuning helping Piastri acclimatise to F1 The physical and mental tuning helping Piastri acclimatise to F1

The details behind McLaren's long-awaited Baku update

The details behind McLaren's long-awaited Baku update

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

The details behind McLaren's long-awaited Baku update The details behind McLaren's long-awaited Baku update

Azerbaijan Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Azerbaijan Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Alex Kalinauckas

Azerbaijan Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Azerbaijan Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe