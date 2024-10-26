F1 Mexico Grand Prix – Start time, starting grid, how to watch, & more

Carlos Sainz will start from pole position for the Formula 1 Mexico Grand Prix. Here's how and when you can watch the race.

Sainz dominated Q3, setting two laps that were good enough to take his sixth career pole for Ferrari by 0.225s. Max Verstappen ended up second, recovering from having his initial effort chalked off for exceeding track limits at Turn 2.

The Red Bull driver's title rival Lando Norris will start third, ahead of the second Ferrari of Charles Leclerc, while Mercedes team-mates George Russell and Lewis Hamilton will share row three.

Kevin Magnussen was seventh in another fine performance for Haas, with Pierre Gasly eighth for Alpine as Williams driver Alex Albon and Nico Hulkenberg (Haas) rounded out the top 10.

Yuki Tsunoda cost both himself and RB team-mate Liam Lawson a chance of a top 10 start with a Q2-ending crash, which also compromised Fernando Alonso. The Aston Martin driver will start 12th on his 400th grand prix weekend.

Meanwhile, FP3 pace setter Oscar Piastri was another to fall foul of track limits and find himself eliminated in Q1, joined by home favourite Sergio Perez, who struggled with braking issues in his Red Bull.

When is the F1 Mexico Grand Prix?

Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-24 Photo by: Dom Romney / Motorsport Images

Date: Sunday 27 October 2024

Start time: 2:00pm local time/8:00pm GMT

The 20th round of the 2024 F1 season, the Mexico GP, gets under way at 2:00pm local time on Sunday 27 October.

How can I watch Formula 1?

In the United Kingdom Formula 1 is broadcast live on Sky Sports, with highlights shown on Channel 4 several hours after the race has finished. Live streaming through NOW is also available in the UK.

Sky Sports F1, which broadcasts the F1 races, can be added as part of the Sky Sports channels which costs £18 a month for new customers. Sky Sports can also be accessed through NOW with a one-off day payment of £11.99p or a month membership of £34.99p per month.

How can I watch the F1 Mexico GP?

In the United Kingdom, Sky Sports will be live broadcasting the Mexico GP.

The race will be shown live on Sky Sports F1 and Sky Sports Main Event, with pre-race coverage starting at 6:30pm GMT on Sky Sports F1 and at 7:30pm GMT on Sky Sports Main Event, ahead of the race start at 8:00pm GMT.

Channels: Sky Sports F1 and Sky Sports Main Event

Start time: 6:30pm GMT Sunday 27 October 2024 and 7:30pm GMT Sunday 27 October



Autosport will be running a live text coverage of the Mexico GP.

When can I watch the F1 Mexico GP highlights?

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20 Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

In the United Kingdom, Channel 4 is broadcasting highlights of the Mexico GP at 12:30am GMT on Monday. The full programme will run for one hour and 20 minutes, covering the pre-race, the race highlights and the initial post-race reaction to wrap up the major talking points of the race weekend. The highlights will be repeated at 9:35am GMT on Monday.

For the entire 2024 F1 season, Channel 4 will broadcast highlights of every qualifying and race of each event. The highlights will also be available on Channel 4’s on demand catch-up services.

Channel: Channel 4

Start time: 12:30am GMT, Monday 28 October 2024

Will the F1 Mexico GP be on the radio?

Live radio coverage of every practice, qualifying and race for the 2024 F1 season will be available on the BBC Radio 5 Live, 5 Live Sports Extra stations, the BBC Sounds app and the via the BBC Sport website.

Live coverage of the Mexico GP will start at 8:00pm GMT on BBC Radio 5 Live and on the BBC Sounds app.

Weather forecast for the F1 Mexico GP

Current weather forecasts predict dry and mild conditions in Mexico City, with a low chance of rain and moderate winds. The temperature is expected to be 20 degrees Celsius for the start of the race.

How many laps is the F1 Mexico GP?

The race is scheduled to complete 71 laps of the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, covering a total race distance of 305.354km.

F1 Mexico GP starting grid