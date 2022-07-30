Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Sauber F1 partnership renewed for 2023, says Alfa Romeo CEO Next / Magnussen: Balance headaches disguise promise of “positive” Haas F1 upgrade
Formula 1 News

F1 launches 'Drive It Out' campaign to combat fan and online abuse

Formula 1 has launched a new campaign called ‘Drive It Out’ to combat fan abuse both online and in person including support from the FIA and all 10 teams.

Luke Smith
By:
F1 launches 'Drive It Out' campaign to combat fan and online abuse

The move by F1 comes in the wake of reports of fans facing racist and homophobic abuse as well as sexual harassment over the Austrian Grand Prix earlier this month, prompting calls for action.

The new campaign was launched via a video featuring all the drivers, F1 boss Stefano Domenicali and FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem condemning abuse both at events and online, and calling on people to immediately block and report offenders.

In the joint video featuring Domenicali, Ben Sulayem and all 20 F1 drivers, they said:

“Formula 1 is all about competition and rivalry, but also respect. Respect as competitors, respect for our fans, respect for the whole F1 family. Abuse of any kind is unacceptable. If you cannot be respectful then don’t be part of our sport.

“We cannot let those who think they can abuse others get away with it. We have a duty to call this out and say ‘no more’. We are acting as a community to block those who abuse others online. We won’t allow abuse at our races. But we also need social media platforms to tackle abuse online head-on.

“Those who hide behind social media with abusive and disrespectful views are not our fans. We are united and ask you to join us in driving this out of all sport and society. Drive it out together.”

 

The ‘Drive It Out’ campaign comes in tandem with F1 taking action to ensure abuse at events is stamped out after condemning the “unacceptable” behaviour at the Red Bull Ring in Austria.

F1 said at the time it intended to talk to the promoter of the race to find out what happened and ensure there was improved security and support at future events.

But these conversations are set to be extended to every event on the calendar, ensuring that all fans can attend races safely without facing abuse by promising action against perpetrators.

OPINION: F1 must act hard on abuse - no fan should ever attend a GP and not want to go back

A number of drivers were vocal after the Austrian Grand Prix about the reports of abuse, including Sebastian Vettel, who called for lifetime bans from attending F1 events to be handed to those found responsible.

Lewis Hamilton called the behaviour “disgusting”, while Mercedes F1 boss Toto Wolff told those responsible to “f*** off” and “stay at home.”

shares
comments
Sauber F1 partnership renewed for 2023, says Alfa Romeo CEO
Previous article

Sauber F1 partnership renewed for 2023, says Alfa Romeo CEO
Next article

Magnussen: Balance headaches disguise promise of “positive” Haas F1 upgrade

Magnussen: Balance headaches disguise promise of “positive” Haas F1 upgrade
Luke Smith More
Luke Smith
Masi felt like “most hated man in the world”, received death threats after Abu Dhabi Hungarian GP
Formula 1

Masi felt like “most hated man in the world”, received death threats after Abu Dhabi

Verstappen hopes Mercedes "do me a favour" in Hungarian GP Hungarian GP
Formula 1

Verstappen hopes Mercedes "do me a favour" in Hungarian GP

Connecting two of Ferrari's favourite F1 sons Plus
Formula 1

Connecting two of Ferrari's favourite F1 sons

Latest news

F1 Hungarian GP: Verstappen wins from 10th despite spin as Ferrari falters
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Hungarian GP: Verstappen wins from 10th despite spin as Ferrari falters

Max Verstappen scored an unlikely Formula 1 victory in the Hungarian Grand Prix to head both Mercedes as Ferrari threw away a win with further questionable strategy decisions.

Live: F1 Hungarian GP commentary and updates
Formula 1 Formula 1

Live: F1 Hungarian GP commentary and updates

Live commentary and updates on the 2022 edition of the Formula 1 Hungarian Grand Prix, taking place at the Hungaroring this weekend.

How Red 5's 1992 F1 throwback wowed Goodwood Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

How Red 5's 1992 F1 throwback wowed Goodwood

It's 30 years since Nigel Mansell clinched the 1992 Formula 1 world championship by finishing second to Ayrton Senna in the Hungarian Grand Prix. Mansell in the era-defining but scary Williams FW14B was one of the best suited driver-car partnerships in F1 history, and MAURICE HAMILTON was there to witness them being reunited once more for a crowd-pleasing blast at the Festival of Speed

Verstappen and Perez get fresh F1 Hungarian GP engines, pitlane start for Gasly
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen and Perez get fresh F1 Hungarian GP engines, pitlane start for Gasly

Red Bull has fitted fresh power units on Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez’s cars for Formula 1’s Hungarian Grand Prix, with Pierre Gasly starting from the pitlane for doing likewise.

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
How Red 5's 1992 F1 throwback wowed Goodwood Plus

How Red 5's 1992 F1 throwback wowed Goodwood

It's 30 years since Nigel Mansell clinched the 1992 Formula 1 world championship by finishing second to Ayrton Senna in the Hungarian Grand Prix. Mansell in the era-defining but scary Williams FW14B was one of the best suited driver-car partnerships in F1 history, and MAURICE HAMILTON was there to witness them being reunited once more for a crowd-pleasing blast at the Festival of Speed

Formula 1
4 h
How Austrian GP fan behaviour debates overlooked a key point Plus

How Austrian GP fan behaviour debates overlooked a key point

OPINION: Having witnessed scenes redolent of a 1980s football match – and then boggled at how online discussion of the issue descended into denial and name-calling – STUART CODLING thinks it’s high time for F1 fans, pundits and so-called legends to mind their language

Formula 1
Jul 30, 2022
The good fortune Red Bull needs to overthrow Hungary favourite Ferrari Plus

The good fortune Red Bull needs to overthrow Hungary favourite Ferrari

In scorching hot conditions at the Hungaroring, Ferrari has a clear edge on the competition. But as witnessed already this season, the Scuderia hasn’t had things go its way and there are still plenty of factors which could open up opportunities for its Formula 1 rivals to strike at the Hungarian Grand Prix

Formula 1
Jul 29, 2022
The complexities contributing to F1’s current bouncing storm Plus

The complexities contributing to F1’s current bouncing storm

Why are some Formula 1 teams resisting solutions to a dangerous problem that could have long-term impacts on driver health? ALEX KALINAUCKAS investigates why 'porpoising' has become a toxic political issue, as well as a flummoxing technical one...

Formula 1
Jul 29, 2022
The epic championship battle Ferrari stumbles have robbed us of Plus

The epic championship battle Ferrari stumbles have robbed us of

Ferrari's biggest adversary in the 2022 Formula 1 title battle has largely been itself more than Max Verstappen, and team errors and mechanical issues have contrived to put Charles Leclerc a whopping 63 points behind his rival. Doing the maths, had Ferrari had not suffered those problems, Leclerc would actually be some way ahead of the order...

Formula 1
Jul 28, 2022
The standout F1 2022 weakness Verstappen still needs Red Bull to address Plus

The standout F1 2022 weakness Verstappen still needs Red Bull to address

OPINION: After his French Grand Prix victory and Charles Leclerc’s catastrophic crash, Max Verstappen’s points lead now sits at 63 – the largest it’s been so far in Formula 1 2022. But there’s still one area where he isn’t satisfied, which he needs Red Bull to fix

Formula 1
Jul 27, 2022
The 2018 Vettel rut Leclerc must avoid in F1 2022's title fight Plus

The 2018 Vettel rut Leclerc must avoid in F1 2022's title fight

OPINION: With a French Grand Prix crash that hampers Ferrari's Formula 1 title credentials even further, Charles Leclerc revived uncomfortable memories for the Scuderia of Sebastian Vettel's 2018 Hockenheim blunder. Leclerc's immediate reaction was markedly different to the German's, and that must continue to be the case going forward if he is to have any chance of toppling Max Verstappen in 2022

Formula 1
Jul 26, 2022
French Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Plus

French Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

Despite the French Grand Prix at Paul Ricard often considered a low-key affair, there was action aplenty this weekend which has strongly shaped the ratings. Two maximums are given out and another driver just misses out on a perfect score

Formula 1
Jul 25, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.