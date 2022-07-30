Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / F1 launches 'Drive It Out' campaign to combat fan and online abuse Next / Sainz: F1 Friday "test day" helped remove Ferrari Hungary doubts
Formula 1 / Hungarian GP News

Magnussen: Balance headaches disguise promise of “positive” Haas F1 upgrade

Kevin Magnussen says Haas’s upgraded Formula 1 car has shown some "positive new characteristics", despite the team not yet finding a good balance with it.

Jonathan Noble
By:
Magnussen: Balance headaches disguise promise of “positive” Haas F1 upgrade

The Dane has exclusive use of the revamped Haas at this weekend’s Hungarian Grand Prix, with his American-owned squad having adopted a Ferrari-style concept for its first in-season development.

Although Magnussen ended up just 0.187 seconds ahead of his team-mate Mick Schumacher in the older spec car at the end of second practice, he reckoned that the lap time did not tell the full story of the car’s potential.

Having not yet unlocked a decent balance, Magnussen felt the true pace of the car was far from being realised.

Asked by Autosport if the car felt better than the old version, Magnussen said: “Initially not so because it's hard to get the set-up completely right for the first runs. But it doesn't feel bad at all.

“There's some positive new characteristics that are going to be interesting to explore. But there's some work to do to it to really get the maximum out of it.”

Upgraded sidepods on the Kevin Magnussen Haas VF-22

Upgraded sidepods on the Kevin Magnussen Haas VF-22

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

While Magnussen only ended up 16th on the timesheets in FP2, he reckoned that the Hungaroring was never going to be the best track for the team.

“We don't look so competitive here this weekend, but I think that's more just that maybe we're not so competitive in Budapest,” he explained.

“We've seen before that we can turn things around. And there's certainly more to find with these new parts.”

Read Also:

Haas team principal Gunther Steiner said the most promising aspect from the first day of running with the update was that there was good correlation between the windtunnel data and what was seen on track.

“The numbers don't look bad,” he said. “Obviously, we had a little bit of a balance issue, but that is quite normal when you have a new package.”

Asked what the data was telling the team in terms of how it compared to the old package, Steiner said: “It says all good things. Obviously we need to look more in detail. But at the moment it looks in the right direction.”

shares
comments
F1 launches 'Drive It Out' campaign to combat fan and online abuse
Previous article

F1 launches 'Drive It Out' campaign to combat fan and online abuse
Next article

Sainz: F1 Friday "test day" helped remove Ferrari Hungary doubts

Sainz: F1 Friday "test day" helped remove Ferrari Hungary doubts
Jonathan Noble More
Jonathan Noble
Verstappen and Perez get fresh F1 Hungarian GP engines, pitlane start for Gasly Hungarian GP
Formula 1

Verstappen and Perez get fresh F1 Hungarian GP engines, pitlane start for Gasly

Fresh coup for Red Bull F1 engine project as it signs Mercedes chief Prew Hungarian GP
Formula 1

Fresh coup for Red Bull F1 engine project as it signs Mercedes chief Prew

The epic championship battle Ferrari stumbles have robbed us of Plus
Formula 1

The epic championship battle Ferrari stumbles have robbed us of

Haas F1 Team More
Haas F1 Team
Haas says ‘no surprise’ in Ferrari F1 copy after Hungary upgrade revealed Hungarian GP
Formula 1

Haas says ‘no surprise’ in Ferrari F1 copy after Hungary upgrade revealed

Magnussen "a little anxious" about Haas Hungary F1 update Hungarian GP
Formula 1

Magnussen "a little anxious" about Haas Hungary F1 update

Why F1's chess master isn't worried by self-doubt Plus
Formula 1

Why F1's chess master isn't worried by self-doubt

Latest news

Live: F1 Hungarian GP commentary and updates
Formula 1 Formula 1

Live: F1 Hungarian GP commentary and updates

Live commentary and updates on the 2022 edition of the Formula 1 Hungarian Grand Prix, taking place at the Hungaroring this weekend.

How Red 5's 1992 F1 throwback wowed Goodwood Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

How Red 5's 1992 F1 throwback wowed Goodwood

It's 30 years since Nigel Mansell clinched the 1992 Formula 1 world championship by finishing second to Ayrton Senna in the Hungarian Grand Prix. Mansell in the era-defining but scary Williams FW14B was one of the best suited driver-car partnerships in F1 history, and MAURICE HAMILTON was there to witness them being reunited once more for a crowd-pleasing blast at the Festival of Speed

Verstappen and Perez get fresh F1 Hungarian GP engines, pitlane start for Gasly
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen and Perez get fresh F1 Hungarian GP engines, pitlane start for Gasly

Red Bull has fitted fresh power units on Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez’s cars for Formula 1’s Hungarian Grand Prix, with Pierre Gasly starting from the pitlane for doing likewise.

Masi felt like “most hated man in the world”, received death threats after Abu Dhabi
Formula 1 Formula 1

Masi felt like “most hated man in the world”, received death threats after Abu Dhabi

Ex-Formula 1 race director Michael Masi has revealed he received death threats and felt like “the most hated man in the world” after the controversial Abu Dhabi season finale.

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
How Red 5's 1992 F1 throwback wowed Goodwood Plus

How Red 5's 1992 F1 throwback wowed Goodwood

It's 30 years since Nigel Mansell clinched the 1992 Formula 1 world championship by finishing second to Ayrton Senna in the Hungarian Grand Prix. Mansell in the era-defining but scary Williams FW14B was one of the best suited driver-car partnerships in F1 history, and MAURICE HAMILTON was there to witness them being reunited once more for a crowd-pleasing blast at the Festival of Speed

Formula 1
3 h
How Austrian GP fan behaviour debates overlooked a key point Plus

How Austrian GP fan behaviour debates overlooked a key point

OPINION: Having witnessed scenes redolent of a 1980s football match – and then boggled at how online discussion of the issue descended into denial and name-calling – STUART CODLING thinks it’s high time for F1 fans, pundits and so-called legends to mind their language

Formula 1
Jul 30, 2022
The good fortune Red Bull needs to overthrow Hungary favourite Ferrari Plus

The good fortune Red Bull needs to overthrow Hungary favourite Ferrari

In scorching hot conditions at the Hungaroring, Ferrari has a clear edge on the competition. But as witnessed already this season, the Scuderia hasn’t had things go its way and there are still plenty of factors which could open up opportunities for its Formula 1 rivals to strike at the Hungarian Grand Prix

Formula 1
Jul 29, 2022
The complexities contributing to F1’s current bouncing storm Plus

The complexities contributing to F1’s current bouncing storm

Why are some Formula 1 teams resisting solutions to a dangerous problem that could have long-term impacts on driver health? ALEX KALINAUCKAS investigates why 'porpoising' has become a toxic political issue, as well as a flummoxing technical one...

Formula 1
Jul 29, 2022
The epic championship battle Ferrari stumbles have robbed us of Plus

The epic championship battle Ferrari stumbles have robbed us of

Ferrari's biggest adversary in the 2022 Formula 1 title battle has largely been itself more than Max Verstappen, and team errors and mechanical issues have contrived to put Charles Leclerc a whopping 63 points behind his rival. Doing the maths, had Ferrari had not suffered those problems, Leclerc would actually be some way ahead of the order...

Formula 1
Jul 28, 2022
The standout F1 2022 weakness Verstappen still needs Red Bull to address Plus

The standout F1 2022 weakness Verstappen still needs Red Bull to address

OPINION: After his French Grand Prix victory and Charles Leclerc’s catastrophic crash, Max Verstappen’s points lead now sits at 63 – the largest it’s been so far in Formula 1 2022. But there’s still one area where he isn’t satisfied, which he needs Red Bull to fix

Formula 1
Jul 27, 2022
The 2018 Vettel rut Leclerc must avoid in F1 2022's title fight Plus

The 2018 Vettel rut Leclerc must avoid in F1 2022's title fight

OPINION: With a French Grand Prix crash that hampers Ferrari's Formula 1 title credentials even further, Charles Leclerc revived uncomfortable memories for the Scuderia of Sebastian Vettel's 2018 Hockenheim blunder. Leclerc's immediate reaction was markedly different to the German's, and that must continue to be the case going forward if he is to have any chance of toppling Max Verstappen in 2022

Formula 1
Jul 26, 2022
French Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Plus

French Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

Despite the French Grand Prix at Paul Ricard often considered a low-key affair, there was action aplenty this weekend which has strongly shaped the ratings. Two maximums are given out and another driver just misses out on a perfect score

Formula 1
Jul 25, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.