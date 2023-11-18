Subscribe
Formula 1 Las Vegas GP
News

F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix – Start time, starting grid, how to watch, & more

Charles Leclerc will start from pole position after topping qualifying for the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix. Here's how and when you can watch the race.

Published
Lance Stroll, Aston Martin AMR23

After F1’s fraught opening day of action in Las Vegas, both final practice and qualifying ran to plan which culminated in Leclerc taking pole in a Ferrari 1-2 in qualifying.

But Sainz will start the Las Vegas GP from 12th due to a 10-place grid penalty triggered by his Ferrari being wrecked by the dislodged water valve cover in FP1, with the rules stating he had to take the penalty for using an additional energy store despite it being due to a track fault.

Sainz’s penalty promotes Max Verstappen onto the front row for Red Bull with George Russell up to third for Mercedes.

Pierre Gasly also benefits to grab his highest starting position of the season with fourth for Alpine in front of an impressive qualifying for Williams with Alex Albon fifth and Logan Sargeant sixth.

It was a tough qualifying for Lewis Hamilton and Sergio Perez, both knocked out in Q2, and due to Sainz’s grid drop they will start 10th and 11th respectively.

Lance Stroll picked up a five-place grid drop for overtaking under yellow flags in final practice which relegated him to 19th.

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL60, George Russell, Mercedes F1 W14

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL60, George Russell, Mercedes F1 W14

When is the F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix?

Date: Saturday 18 November 2023/Sunday 19 November 2023
Start time: 10pm local time/6am GMT

The 21st round of the 2023 F1 season, the Las Vegas GP, gets under way at 10pm local time on Saturday 18 November (6am GMT Sunday 19 November).

How can I watch Formula 1?

In the United Kingdom Formula 1 is broadcast live on Sky Sports, with highlights shown on Channel 4 several hours after the race has finished. Live streaming through NOW is also available in the UK.

Sky Sports F1, which broadcasts the F1 races, can be added as part of the Sky Sports channels which costs £24 a month for new customers. Sky Sports can also be accessed through NOW with a one-off day payment of £11.98p or a month membership of £34.99p per month.

How can I watch the F1 Las Vegas GP?

In the United Kingdom, Sky Sports will be live broadcasting the Las Vegas GP.

The race will be shown live on Sky Sports F1 and Sky Sports Main Event, with pre-race coverage starting at 4:30am GMT, ahead of the race start at 6:00am GMT.

Channels: Sky Sports F1 and Sky Sports Main Event
Start time: 4:30am GMT, Sunday 19 November 2023

Autosport will be running a live text coverage of the Las Vegas GP here

When can I watch the F1 Las Vegas GP highlights?

In the United Kingdom, Channel 4 is broadcasting highlights of the Las Vegas GP at 12:30pm GMT on Sunday. The full programme will run for two and a half hours, covering the pre-race, the race highlights and the initial post-race reaction to wrap up the major talking points of the race weekend.

For the entire 2023 F1 season, Channel 4 will broadcast highlights of every qualifying and race of each event. The highlights will also be available on Channel 4’s on demand catch up services.

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB19

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB19

Channel: Channel 4
Start time: 12:30pm GMT, Sunday 19 November 2023

Will the F1 Las Vegas GP be on the radio?

Live radio coverage of every practice, qualifying and race for the 2023 F1 season will be available on the BBC Radio 5 Live, 5 Live Sports Extra stations, the BBC Sounds app and the via the BBC Sport website.

Live coverage of the Las Vegas GP will start at 6:00am GMT on BBC Radio 5 Live and on the BBC Sounds app.

Weather forecast for the F1 Las Vegas GP?

Current weather forecasts predict dry and cold conditions in Las Vegas, with low winds and a low chance of rain. The temperature is expected to be 13 degrees Celsius for the start of the race.

How many laps is the F1 Las Vegas GP?

The race is scheduled to complete 50 laps of the Las Vegas Strip circuit, covering a total race distance of 310.050km.

F1 Las Vegas GP starting grid

 
 
     
Driver Info
 
 
 
   
Cla Driver # Chassis Engine Time km/h
1 Monaco C. Leclerc Ferrari 16 Ferrari Ferrari

1'32.726

 240.748
2 Netherlands M. Verstappen Red Bull Racing 1 Red Bull Red Bull

+0.378

1'33.104

 239.770
3 United Kingdom G. Russell Mercedes 63 Mercedes Mercedes

+0.386

1'33.112

 239.749
4 France P. Gasly Alpine 10 Alpine Renault

+0.513

1'33.239

 239.423
5 Thailand A. Albon Williams 23 Williams Mercedes

+0.597

1'33.323

 239.207
6 United States L. Sargeant Williams 2 Williams Mercedes

+0.787

1'33.513

 238.721
7 Finland V. Bottas Alfa Romeo 77 Alfa Romeo Ferrari

+0.799

1'33.525

 238.691
8 Denmark K. Magnussen Haas F1 Team 20 Haas Ferrari

+0.811

1'33.537

 238.660
9 Spain F. Alonso Aston Martin Racing 14 Aston Martin Mercedes

+0.829

1'33.555

 238.614
10 United Kingdom L. Hamilton Mercedes 44 Mercedes Mercedes

+1.111

1'33.837

 237.897
11 Mexico S. Perez Red Bull Racing 11 Red Bull Red Bull

+1.129

1'33.855

 237.852
12 Spain C. Sainz Ferrari 55 Ferrari Ferrari

+0.044

1'32.770

 240.633
13 Germany N. Hulkenberg Haas F1 Team 27 Haas Ferrari

+1.253

1'33.979

 237.538
14 Australia D. Ricciardo AlphaTauri 3 AlphaTauri Red Bull

+1.582

1'34.308

 236.709
15 United Kingdom L. Norris McLaren 4 McLaren Mercedes

+1.977

1'34.703

 235.722
16 France E. Ocon Alpine 31 Alpine Renault

+2.108

1'34.834

 235.396
17 China Z. Guanyu Alfa Romeo 24 Alfa Romeo Ferrari

+2.123

1'34.849

 235.359
18 Australia O. Piastri McLaren 81 McLaren Mercedes

+2.124

1'34.850

 235.356
19 Canada L. Stroll Aston Martin Racing 18 Aston Martin Mercedes

+1.473

1'34.199

 236.983
20 Japan Y. Tsunoda AlphaTauri 22 AlphaTauri Red Bull

+3.721

1'36.447

 231.459
View full results  
shares
comments
