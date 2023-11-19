Live: F1 Las Vegas GP commentary and updates

After a difficult Friday with FP1 being called off after eight minutes due to a dislodged water value cover that caused damage to Carlos Sainz's Ferrari and Esteban Ocon's Alpine, and then FP2 being run in front of empty grandstands, F1 enjoyed a far more positive Saturday.

Charles Leclerc secured pole position with Max Verstappen set to line up in second after Sainz was hit with a 10-place penalty - this coming after Ferrari replaced his battery as part of the repair work needed following his early-event incident.

George Russell is third but Lewis Hamilton and Sergio Perez start 10th and 11th.

The grand prix will get under way at 6am GMT.