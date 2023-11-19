Live: F1 Las Vegas GP commentary and updates
Follow the live action as the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix reaches its climax on race day.
After a difficult Friday with FP1 being called off after eight minutes due to a dislodged water value cover that caused damage to Carlos Sainz's Ferrari and Esteban Ocon's Alpine, and then FP2 being run in front of empty grandstands, F1 enjoyed a far more positive Saturday.
Charles Leclerc secured pole position with Max Verstappen set to line up in second after Sainz was hit with a 10-place penalty - this coming after Ferrari replaced his battery as part of the repair work needed following his early-event incident.
George Russell is third but Lewis Hamilton and Sergio Perez start 10th and 11th.
The grand prix will get under way at 6am GMT.
By: Haydn Cobb, Sam Hall
"Even with the DRS here it was very powerful so when you took the lead, if the car behind stayed in DRS it had the opportunity to come back at you. That created a lot of good racing here today so it was a lot of fun."
"We got unlucky with the safety car. We didn't pit as we didn't know what the others will do, so we went for track position and keeping first place but it was difficult with the older tyres."
https://www.autosport.com/f1/news/f1-las-vegas-gp-verstappen-race-report/10548821/
Photo by: Andrew Ferraro / Motorsport Images
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19
But within a lap, Albon loses further places to Sainz, Alonso and Hamilton. His tyres are toast.
"Following Lando’s incident earlier, he was transferred to the circuit Medical Centre and has now been taken to University Medical Center for further precautionary investigations."
