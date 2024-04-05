All Series
Formula 1 Japanese GP

F1 Japanese GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more

Max Verstappen topped the Friday practice times for Red Bull ahead of the Formula 1 Japanese Grand Prix. Here’s how and when to watch qualifying.

Haydn Cobb
Haydn Cobb
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W15

Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

The F1 world champion led a Red Bull 1-2 in opening practice which was red-flagged midway through as Logan Sargeant crashed heavily, which ruled him out of FP2 as his Williams car was repaired.

But the American driver missed relatively little running as damp conditions meant no representative running in the dry or wet was possible in second practice. Oscar Piastri topped the session from Lewis Hamilton with a late lap on the softs.

With track time limited for all the drivers, it means final practice on Saturday will be vital to nail set-up ahead of qualifying and the race at Suzuka.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-24

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-24

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

What time does qualifying start for the F1 Japanese Grand Prix?

Qualifying for the Japanese GP starts at 3pm local time (7am BST), using the regular Q1, Q2 and Q3 knockout session format.

Date: Saturday 6 April 2024
Start time: 3pm local time – 7am BST

How can I watch Formula 1?

In the United Kingdom Formula 1 is broadcast live on Sky Sports, except for the British GP which is shown live on both Sky Sports and Channel 4, with highlights shown on Channel 4 several hours after the race has finished. Live streaming through NOW is also available in the UK.

Sky Sports F1, which broadcasts the F1 races, can be added as part of the Sky Sports channels which costs £18 a month for new customers. Sky Sports can also be accessed through NOW with a one-off day payment of £11.99p or a month membership of £34.99p per month.

Pierre Gasly, Alpine A524

Pierre Gasly, Alpine A524

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

How can I watch F1 Japanese GP qualifying?

In the United Kingdom every F1 practice, qualifying and race is broadcast live on Sky Sports F1, with Japanese GP qualifying coverage starting at 6:00am BST on Sky Sports F1 and Sky Sports Main Event.

Channel: Sky Sports F1 and Sky Sports Main Event
Start time: 6:00am BST 6 April 2024

Autosport will be running a live text coverage of qualifying here

When can I watch the highlights of F1 Japanese GP qualifying?

In the United Kingdom Channel 4 is broadcasting highlights of qualifying for the Japanese GP at 11:10am BST on Saturday morning. The full programme will run for 90 minutes, covering both qualifying and wrapping up the major talking points of the race weekend so far.

For the entire 2024 F1 season, Channel 4 will broadcast highlights of every qualifying and race of each event. The highlights will also be available on Channel 4’s on demand catch up services.

Channel: Channel 4
Start time: 11:10am BST 6 April 2024

Will F1 Japanese GP qualifying be on the radio?

Live radio coverage of every practice, qualifying and race for the 2024 F1 season will be available on the BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC 5 Live Sports Extra or via the BBC Sport website.

Coverage of Japanese GP qualifying will start at 6:55am GMT on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra and the BBC Sounds app.

Marshals display the rain light

Marshals display the rain light

Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

What's the weather forecast for qualifying in Suzuka?

Cloudy and mild conditions are forecast for Saturday afternoon for the start of qualifying in Suzuka. The temperature is set to be 19 degrees Celsius at the start of qualifying, with a very small chance of rain and low winds.

Japanese GP FP2 results

   
1
 - 
4
   
   
1
 - 
2
   
Cla Driver # Chassis Engine Laps Time Interval km/h
1 Australia O. Piastri McLaren 81 McLaren Mercedes 7

1'34.725

   220.693
2 United Kingdom L. Hamilton Mercedes 44 Mercedes Mercedes 6

+0.501

1'35.226

 0.501 219.532
3 Monaco C. Leclerc Ferrari 16 Ferrari Ferrari 4

+4.035

1'38.760

 3.534 211.676
4 Japan Y. Tsunoda RB 22 RB Red Bull 8

+6.221

1'40.946

 2.186 207.092
5 Australia D. Ricciardo RB 3 RB Red Bull 9

+7.188

1'41.913

 0.967 205.127
6 China Z. Guanyu Sauber 24 Sauber Ferrari 7

 

    
7 Finland V. Bottas Sauber 77 Sauber Ferrari 7

 

    
8 Thailand A. Albon Williams 23 Williams Mercedes 5

 

    
9 Denmark K. Magnussen Haas F1 Team 20 Haas Ferrari 4

 

    
10 Germany N. Hulkenberg Haas F1 Team 27 Haas Ferrari 5

 

    
11 Spain C. Sainz Ferrari 55 Ferrari Ferrari 3

 

    
12 United Kingdom L. Norris McLaren 4 McLaren Mercedes 3

 

    
13 France E. Ocon Alpine 31 Alpine Renault 3

 

    
14 Netherlands M. Verstappen Red Bull Racing 1 Red Bull Red Bull 0

 

    
15 United States L. Sargeant Williams 2 Williams Mercedes 0

 

    
16 France P. Gasly Alpine 10 Alpine Renault 0

 

    
17 Mexico S. Perez Red Bull Racing 11 Red Bull Red Bull 0

 

    
18 Spain F. Alonso Aston Martin Racing 14 Aston Martin Mercedes 0

 

    
19 Canada L. Stroll Aston Martin Racing 18 Aston Martin Mercedes 0

 

    
20 United Kingdom G. Russell Mercedes 63 Mercedes Mercedes 0

 

    
View full results  

Japanese GP FP1 results

   
1
 - 
4
   
   
1
 - 
2
   
Cla Driver # Chassis Engine Laps Time Interval km/h
1 Netherlands M. Verstappen Red Bull Racing 1 Red Bull Red Bull 18

1'30.056

   232.135
2 Mexico S. Perez Red Bull Racing 11 Red Bull Red Bull 18

+0.181

1'30.237

 0.181 231.669
3 Spain C. Sainz Ferrari 55 Ferrari Ferrari 20

+0.213

1'30.269

 0.032 231.587
4 United Kingdom G. Russell Mercedes 63 Mercedes Mercedes 18

+0.474

1'30.530

 0.261 230.920
5 United Kingdom L. Hamilton Mercedes 44 Mercedes Mercedes 23

+0.487

1'30.543

 0.013 230.886
6 Monaco C. Leclerc Ferrari 16 Ferrari Ferrari 18

+0.502

1'30.558

 0.015 230.848
7 Spain F. Alonso Aston Martin Racing 14 Aston Martin Mercedes 20

+0.543

1'30.599

 0.041 230.744
8 Australia O. Piastri McLaren 81 McLaren Mercedes 23

+1.109

1'31.165

 0.566 229.311
9 Japan Y. Tsunoda RB 22 RB Red Bull 20

+1.174

1'31.230

 0.065 229.148
10 United Kingdom L. Norris McLaren 4 McLaren Mercedes 22

+1.184

1'31.240

 0.010 229.123
11 France E. Ocon Alpine 31 Alpine Renault 19

+1.879

1'31.935

 0.695 227.391
12 Thailand A. Albon Williams 23 Williams Mercedes 18

+1.887

1'31.943

 0.008 227.371
13 Germany N. Hulkenberg Haas F1 Team 27 Haas Ferrari 19

+1.902

1'31.958

 0.015 227.334
14 Finland V. Bottas Sauber 77 Sauber Ferrari 17

+1.998

1'32.054

 0.096 227.097
15 Canada L. Stroll Aston Martin Racing 18 Aston Martin Mercedes 17

+1.999

1'32.055

 0.001 227.094
16 Japan A. Iwasa RB 40 RB Red Bull 22

+2.047

1'32.103

 0.048 226.976
17 France P. Gasly Alpine 10 Alpine Renault 23

+2.221

1'32.277

 0.174 226.548
18 China Z. Guanyu Sauber 24 Sauber Ferrari 18

+2.582

1'32.638

 0.361 225.665
19 Denmark K. Magnussen Haas F1 Team 20 Haas Ferrari 21

+2.747

1'32.803

 0.165 225.264
20 United States L. Sargeant Williams 2 Williams Mercedes 10

+3.148

1'33.204

 0.401 224.295
View full results  

Haydn Cobb
More from
Haydn Cobb
Hamilton: 2024 the worst start to an F1 season I've ever had

Hamilton: 2024 the worst start to an F1 season I've ever had

Formula 1
Australian GP
Hamilton: 2024 the worst start to an F1 season I've ever had
Russell, Alonso under investigation over "bizarre" incident in F1 Australian GP

Russell, Alonso under investigation over "bizarre" incident in F1 Australian GP

Formula 1
Australian GP
Russell, Alonso under investigation over "bizarre" incident in F1 Australian GP
How an outsider demolished a rank of F1 juniors

How an outsider demolished a rank of F1 juniors

Plus
Plus
Formula Regional European Championship
How an outsider demolished a rank of F1 juniors

