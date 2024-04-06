All Series
Formula 1
Livefeed

Live: F1 Japanese GP updates – FP3 & Qualifying

The fourth round of the 2024 Formula 1 season continues with the final practice session and qualifying for the Japanese Grand Prix and you can follow the action here.

Following a Red Bull 1-2 in opening practice led by Max Verstappen and then severely limited running in damp FP2 conditions, Saturday’s Suzuka action will prove pivotal for the outcome of the Japanese GP.

The majority of the F1 paddock sees the Japan race as a place where the true pecking order will be revealed due to Suzuka’s characteristics and demands on the cars.

Final practice starts at 3:30am BST followed by qualifying at 7am BST.

By: Haydn Cobb, Sam Hall

Summary

Summary
  • Out in Q1: Stroll, Gasly, Magnussen, Sargeant, Zhou
Leaderboard
  1. Verstappen, Red Bull
  2. Perez, Red Bull
  3. Norris, McLaren
  4. Alonso, Aston Martin
  5. Sainz, Ferrari
  6. Piastri, McLaren
  7. Leclerc, Ferrari
  8. Hamilton, Mercedes
  9. Russell, Mercedes
  10. Bottas, Sauber
Status: Live
Hamilton and Russell will be first across the line at the end of the session.
Here we go!
Five minutes remain and the final runs will come soon.
Hulkenberg's time has now been deleted for exceeding track limits at Turn 13.
Both Mercedes drivers lost time from Q1 on their initial efforts here. The pair are eighth and ninth at present with Hamilton the faster.
But here's Norris! He now takes P3 with a purple fastest sector to fall just 0.2s shy of the target time.
Alonso goes third, just 0.342s back on the Red Bulls.
A slow first effort from Hulkenberg, possibly on used tyres.
Much closer from Perez this time, with 0.012s separating him from Verstappen's 1m28.740s.
Verstappen begins his flying lap and just manages to avoid the traffic exiting the pits.
But now the rest file out to join Red Bull.
The silence is broken by the Red Bull pair. Perez is the first of the duo out of the garage.
Q2 is go! No one is rushing out on to the track.
 
At the end of the session, Stroll, Gasly, Magnussen, Sargeant and Zhou were the five to miss out on progressing into Q2.
A late huge lap for Bottas put him into the top 10 in P8 with a 1m29.602s. The effort put him one place ahead of former Mercedes team-mate Hamilton.
And Stroll is the shock exit in Q1! Late improvements saw Stroll plummet down the order while his Aston Martin team-mate Alonso is second only to Verstappen. Oh dear!
Hulkenberg improves and Gasly now drops out as Ocon puts his Alpine into P13.
Magnussen fails to improve and is out, despite having spent three sets of soft tyres in the session.
Gasly improves and relegates Sargeant into the bottom five.
One minute remains and the Williams drivers will not have time to fit new tyres and go again.
Sargeant also improved, but only to P15, putting himself just one place clear of the drop.
As the rest of the field file out of the garages, Albon completes his latest effort, moving himself up to P11. A 1m29.963s is currently four-tenths clear of the drop.
The traditional lull should end in a couple of minutes. Four minutes remain in the session.
With a full round of initial times on the board, those in the drop zone are Gasly, Hulkenberg, Sargeant, Magnussen and Zhou.
Alonso pops up into second with a 1m29.254s. Four-tenths off the marker, but that is not something we'd seen any hint of to this point.
Ferrari have struggled over a single lap so far this weekend and that has continued, with Sainz fifth and Leclerc eighth - the latter a second off the pace.
But here come the Red Bull drivers, as Perez tops the order briefly before Verstappen makes his mark with a 1m28.866s - a time half-a-second clear off Perez. That's a proper marker!
While we were talking, the hot laps have begun, as Sargeant goes fastest with a 1m30.643s.
But there is the now common scene of the drivers queuing in the pits to create gaps. Russell could find himself in hot water after he left his garage directly into the path of Piastri, very nearly causing a collision. The incident will be investigated after the session.
Sainz, Leclerc, Hamilton, Russell, Alonso, Stroll, Piastri, Norris et al are all also on the Tarmac.
Here come the others, as Sargeant leads out his Williams team-mate Albon. Perez and Verstappen are also on the move.
Being the first driver on the track, it's purple sectors all the way for Magnussen as he puts in a 1m31.203s. 

An error at Spoon leaves plenty of time on the table.
Kevin Magnussen is the first driver to head out onto the track. Just wait for the roar when Tsunoda exits his garage.
Q1 is go!
The risk of rain in this session? 0%. Dry running all the way, it would appear.
With regard to the conditions, there is an air temp of 17.9C and a track temp of 27.9C. The wind has recently changed, blowing in a north-west direction at 2m/s and providing a tailwind through the esses.
And here we go! The music has played, and we're now in the final countdown to the green light at the end of the pitlane!
Highlighting a quirk of Suzuka, three different drivers shared the fastest sectors in FP3 but none were Verstappen, highlighting the challenge of finding a setup that works globally on the layout.
For those who missed FP3, Leclerc was less than impressed with Ferrari after he was unable to start a second flying lap at the end of the session. A blip or a return of pit wall troubles?
