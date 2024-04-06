Live: F1 Japanese GP updates – FP3 & Qualifying

Following a Red Bull 1-2 in opening practice led by Max Verstappen and then severely limited running in damp FP2 conditions, Saturday’s Suzuka action will prove pivotal for the outcome of the Japanese GP.

The majority of the F1 paddock sees the Japan race as a place where the true pecking order will be revealed due to Suzuka’s characteristics and demands on the cars.

Final practice starts at 3:30am BST followed by qualifying at 7am BST.