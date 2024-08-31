F1 Italian Grand Prix – Start time, starting grid, how to watch, & more

Norris scored back-to-back F1 pole positions for the first time in his career at Monza, continuing his recent strong form in winning the Dutch Grand Prix at Zandvoort.

The Briton headed team-mate Oscar Piastri, who believes it is still too early to help Norris's bid to beat Max Verstappen to the drivers' championship, as McLaren locked out the front row.

An improvement in McLaren's aerodynamic efficiency, which Norris claimed was worth 20km/h on the straights over last year, has been among the improvements from a subtle package of upgrades introduced this weekend.

George Russell is third on the grid despite feeling "on the back foot" in his Mercedes after it needed to be repaired on Friday following a crash for his newly-announced 2025 team-mate Andrea Kimi Antonelli in first practice.

Ferrari has Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz in fourth and fifth, the latter feeling not adjusting his balance more to dial out understeer in the fast corners was more costly than having a mosquito in his helmet.

Future Ferrari driver Lewis Hamilton was left to start sixth, the FP3 pacesetter admitting he was "absolutely furious" that he didn't put his best sectors together.

Max Verstappen could only manage seventh for Red Bull, with Sergio Perez directly behind, leaving team boss Christian Horner at a loss to explain its drop in pace on new tyres in Q3 having been quicker on older rubber in Q2.

New Williams driver Franco Colapinto will start his first grand prix from 18th after making an error on his final lap in Q1.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20 Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

When is the F1 Italian Grand Prix?

Date: Sunday 1 September 2024

Start time: 3:00pm local time/2:00pm BST

The 16th round of the 2024 F1 season, the Italian GP, gets under way at 3:00pm local time on Sunday 1 September.

How can I watch Formula 1?

In the United Kingdom, Formula 1 is broadcast live on Sky Sports, with highlights shown on Channel 4 several hours after the race has finished. Live streaming through NOW is also available in the UK.

Sky Sports F1, which broadcasts the F1 races, can be added as part of the Sky Sports channels which costs £18 a month for new customers. Sky Sports can also be accessed through NOW with a one-off day payment of £11.99p or a month membership of £34.99p per month.

How can I watch the F1 Italian GP?

In the United Kingdom, Sky Sports will be live broadcasting the Italian GP.

The race will be shown live on Sky Sports F1, with pre-race coverage starting at 12:30pm BST on Sky Sports F1, ahead of the race start at 2:00pm BST.

Channels: Sky Sports F1

Start time: 12:30pm BST Sunday 1 September 2024

Autosport will be running a live text coverage of the Italian GP.

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-24 Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

When can I watch the F1 Italian GP highlights?

In the United Kingdom, Channel 4 is broadcasting highlights of the Italian GP at 5:30pm BST on Sunday. The full programme will run for one hour, covering the pre-race, the race highlights and the initial post-race reaction to wrap up the major talking points of the race weekend.

For the entire 2024 F1 season, Channel 4 will broadcast highlights of every qualifying and race of each event. The highlights will also be available on Channel 4’s on-demand catch-up services.

Channel: Channel 4

Start time: 5:30pm BST, Sunday 1 September 2024

Will F1 Italian GP qualifying be on the radio?

Live radio coverage of every practice, qualifying and race for the 2024 F1 season will be available on the BBC Radio 5 Live, 5 Live Sports Extra stations, the BBC Sounds app and the via the BBC Sport website.

Live coverage of the Italian GP will start at 2:00pm BST on the BBC Sport website and on the BBC Sounds app.

Weather forecast for the F1 Italian GP

Current weather forecasts predict dry and cloudy conditions at Monza, with a minimal chance of rain and low winds. The temperature is expected to be 32 degrees Celsius for the start of the race.

Esteban Ocon, Alpine A524 Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

How many laps is the F1 Italian GP?

The race is scheduled to complete 53 laps of Monza, covering a total race distance of 306.72km.

F1 Italian GP starting grid