All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe
Formula 1 Italian GP

F1 Italian Grand Prix – Start time, starting grid, how to watch, & more

Lando Norris starts on pole for McLaren and here's how you can watch the Italian Grand Prix

Sam Hall
Sam Hall
Upd:
Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38

Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Norris scored back-to-back F1 pole positions for the first time in his career at Monza, continuing his recent strong form in winning the Dutch Grand Prix at Zandvoort.

The Briton headed team-mate Oscar Piastri, who believes it is still too early to help Norris's bid to beat Max Verstappen to the drivers' championship, as McLaren locked out the front row.

An improvement in McLaren's aerodynamic efficiency, which Norris claimed was worth 20km/h on the straights over last year, has been among the improvements from a subtle package of upgrades introduced this weekend.

George Russell is third on the grid despite feeling "on the back foot" in his Mercedes after it needed to be repaired on Friday following a crash for his newly-announced 2025 team-mate Andrea Kimi Antonelli in first practice. 

Ferrari has Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz in fourth and fifth, the latter feeling not adjusting his balance more to dial out understeer in the fast corners was more costly than having a mosquito in his helmet.

Future Ferrari driver Lewis Hamilton was left to start sixth, the FP3 pacesetter admitting he was "absolutely furious" that he didn't put his best sectors together. 

Max Verstappen could only manage seventh for Red Bull, with Sergio Perez directly behind, leaving team boss Christian Horner at a loss to explain its drop in pace on new tyres in Q3 having been quicker on older rubber in Q2.

New Williams driver Franco Colapinto will start his first grand prix from 18th after making an error on his final lap in Q1.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

When is the F1 Italian Grand Prix?

Date: Sunday 1 September 2024
Start time: 3:00pm local time/2:00pm BST

The 16th round of the 2024 F1 season, the Italian GP, gets under way at 3:00pm local time on Sunday 1 September.

How can I watch Formula 1?

In the United Kingdom, Formula 1 is broadcast live on Sky Sports, with highlights shown on Channel 4 several hours after the race has finished. Live streaming through NOW is also available in the UK.

Sky Sports F1, which broadcasts the F1 races, can be added as part of the Sky Sports channels which costs £18 a month for new customers. Sky Sports can also be accessed through NOW with a one-off day payment of £11.99p or a month membership of £34.99p per month.

How can I watch the F1 Italian GP?

In the United Kingdom, Sky Sports will be live broadcasting the Italian GP.

The race will be shown live on Sky Sports F1, with pre-race coverage starting at 12:30pm BST on Sky Sports F1, ahead of the race start at 2:00pm BST.

Channels: Sky Sports F1
Start time: 12:30pm BST Sunday 1 September 2024

Autosport will be running a live text coverage of the Italian GP.

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-24

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-24

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

When can I watch the F1 Italian GP highlights?

In the United Kingdom, Channel 4 is broadcasting highlights of the Italian GP at 5:30pm BST on Sunday. The full programme will run for one hour, covering the pre-race, the race highlights and the initial post-race reaction to wrap up the major talking points of the race weekend.

For the entire 2024 F1 season, Channel 4 will broadcast highlights of every qualifying and race of each event. The highlights will also be available on Channel 4’s on-demand catch-up services.

Channel: Channel 4
Start time: 5:30pm BST, Sunday 1 September 2024

Will F1 Italian GP qualifying be on the radio? 

Live radio coverage of every practice, qualifying and race for the 2024 F1 season will be available on the BBC Radio 5 Live, 5 Live Sports Extra stations, the BBC Sounds app and the via the BBC Sport website.

Live coverage of the Italian GP will start at 2:00pm BST on the BBC Sport website and on the BBC Sounds app.

Weather forecast for the F1 Italian GP

Current weather forecasts predict dry and cloudy conditions at Monza, with a minimal chance of rain and low winds. The temperature is expected to be 32 degrees Celsius for the start of the race.

Esteban Ocon, Alpine A524

Esteban Ocon, Alpine A524

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

How many laps is the F1 Italian GP?

The race is scheduled to complete 53 laps of Monza, covering a total race distance of 306.72km.

F1 Italian GP starting grid

   
1
 - 
3
   
   
1
 - 
2
   
Cla Driver # Chassis Engine Time km/h
1 United Kingdom L. Norris McLaren 4 McLaren Mercedes

1'19.327

 262.896
2 Australia O. Piastri McLaren 81 McLaren Mercedes

+0.109

1'19.436

 262.535
3 United Kingdom G. Russell Mercedes 63 Mercedes Mercedes

+0.113

1'19.440

 262.522
4 Monaco C. Leclerc Ferrari 16 Ferrari Ferrari

+0.134

1'19.461

 262.453
5 Spain C. Sainz Ferrari 55 Ferrari Ferrari

+0.140

1'19.467

 262.433
6 United Kingdom L. Hamilton Mercedes 44 Mercedes Mercedes

+0.186

1'19.513

 262.281
7 Netherlands M. Verstappen Red Bull Racing 1 Red Bull Red Bull

+0.695

1'20.022

 260.613
8 Mexico S. Perez Red Bull Racing 11 Red Bull Red Bull

+0.735

1'20.062

 260.483
9 Thailand A. Albon Williams 23 Williams Mercedes

+0.972

1'20.299

 259.714
10 Germany N. Hulkenberg Haas F1 Team 27 Haas Ferrari

+1.012

1'20.339

 259.585
11 Spain F. Alonso Aston Martin Racing 14 Aston Martin Mercedes

+1.094

1'20.421

 259.320
12 Australia D. Ricciardo RB 3 RB Red Bull

+1.152

1'20.479

 259.133
13 Denmark K. Magnussen Haas F1 Team 20 Haas Ferrari

+1.371

1'20.698

 258.430
14 France P. Gasly Alpine 10 Alpine Renault

+1.411

1'20.738

 258.302
15 France E. Ocon Alpine 31 Alpine Renault

+1.439

1'20.766

 258.212
16 Japan Y. Tsunoda RB 22 RB Red Bull

+1.618

1'20.945

 257.641
17 Canada L. Stroll Aston Martin Racing 18 Aston Martin Mercedes

+1.686

1'21.013

 257.425
18 Argentina F. Colapinto Williams 43 Williams Mercedes

+1.734

1'21.061

 257.272
19 Finland V. Bottas Sauber 77 Sauber Ferrari

+1.774

1'21.101

 257.146
20 China Z. Guanyu Sauber 24 Sauber Ferrari

+2.118

1'21.445

 256.059
View full results  

Be part of the Autosport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Russell: Antonelli's FP1 crash "put me on the back foot" for Monza qualifying
Next article Norris: McLaren 20km/h faster on Monza straights than last year

Top Comments

Sam Hall
More from
Sam Hall
F3 champion Fornaroli “destroyed” after last lap title grab

F3 champion Fornaroli “destroyed” after last lap title grab

FIA F3
Monza
F3 champion Fornaroli “destroyed” after last lap title grab
F2 Italy: Bortoleto stuns with last-to-first feature race victory

F2 Italy: Bortoleto stuns with last-to-first feature race victory

FIA F2
Monza
F2 Italy: Bortoleto stuns with last-to-first feature race victory
Can F2's relaxed title favourite prove a point to Alpine?

Can F2's relaxed title favourite prove a point to Alpine?

Plus
Plus
FIA F2
Bahrain
Can F2's relaxed title favourite prove a point to Alpine?

Latest news

Bagnaia furious with Alex Marquez: "He didn't stop accelerating until he threw me off"

Bagnaia furious with Alex Marquez: "He didn't stop accelerating until he threw me off"

MGP MotoGP
Aragon GP
Bagnaia furious with Alex Marquez: "He didn't stop accelerating until he threw me off"
Norris: Piastri's Monza F1 pass "way too close for comfort"

Norris: Piastri's Monza F1 pass "way too close for comfort"

F1 Formula 1
Italian GP
Norris: Piastri's Monza F1 pass "way too close for comfort"
McLaren wants 'Papaya Rules' review on Piastri/Norris lap-one move

McLaren wants 'Papaya Rules' review on Piastri/Norris lap-one move

F1 Formula 1
Italian GP
McLaren wants 'Papaya Rules' review on Piastri/Norris lap-one move
Gasly wants "unfair" Magnussen race ban reversed

Gasly wants "unfair" Magnussen race ban reversed

F1 Formula 1
Italian GP
Gasly wants "unfair" Magnussen race ban reversed

Autosport Plus

Discover Plus content
The Prost podium conundrum that Hamilton may face at Monza

The Prost podium conundrum that Hamilton may face at Monza

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Italian GP
By GP Racing
The Prost podium conundrum that Hamilton may face at Monza
Will Monza provide Piastri with another crunch moment on Italian soil?

Will Monza provide Piastri with another crunch moment on Italian soil?

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Italian GP
By GP Racing
Will Monza provide Piastri with another crunch moment on Italian soil?
Why the biggest change Alpine’s chiefs want to see isn’t its engines

Why the biggest change Alpine’s chiefs want to see isn’t its engines

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Italian GP
By Jonathan Noble
Why the biggest change Alpine’s chiefs want to see isn’t its engines
Why it isn't only speed that enthuses Haas about Bearman

Why it isn't only speed that enthuses Haas about Bearman

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
By GP Racing
Why it isn't only speed that enthuses Haas about Bearman
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe