F1 Italian GP results: Max Verstappen scores record-breaking win

Verstappen set a new, all-time record of 10 consecutive F1 race victories.

Poleman Carlos Sainz led from the start for Ferrari but Verstappen began to attack him from lap six. It took him until lap 15 to find a way past, when Sainz locked up at Rettifilo and got a poor exit too, which allowed Verstappen to get a run on him on the run to Roggia.

Once clear, Verstappen pulled well away from a huge fight between Sainz and his Red Bull team-mate Sergio Perez.

The latter grabbed second with five laps to go, leaving Sainz toiling to hold off team-mate Charles Leclerc in a wild race to the finish line.

Following a delayed start when Yuki Tsunoda’s AlphaTauri broke down on the warm-up lap, polewinner Sainz led the charge to Turn 1 in a shortened race of 51 laps.

Sainz led Verstappen and Leclerc, who had George Russell (Mercedes) challenge him at the Roggia chicane but held him at bay. Sergio Perez (Red Bull) held fifth from Oscar Piastri (McLaren) and Alex Albon (Williams). Albon passed Piastri for sixth into Roggia on lap two to regain the position that he’d lost at the first corner.

Lewis Hamilton started his Mercedes on hard tyres to the majority’s mediums, losing a spot at the start to run ninth behind McLaren’s Lando Norris.

Verstappen launched his first attack for the lead around the outside of the Rettifilo chicane on lap six but Sainz repelled him. Perez began to probe Russell’s defences on lap eight for fourth, drawing alongside three laps later but still unable to find a way past.

Russell and Perez both overshot the Rettifilo on lap 14, with Perez getting ahead but immediately giving the place back.

Sainz locked up his inside wheel at Rettifilo on lap 15, which – combined with a poor exit due to wheelspin – allowed Verstappen to get the run on him on the exit and through the Curva Grande and outbrake him down the inside into Roggia to take the lead.

Perez dived down the inside of Russell at Rettifilo a lap later to settle their battle over fourth.

Sainz pitted on lap 20, as did Russell – both switching their medium tyres for hards.

Perez hunted down Leclerc, who pitted on lap 21, as Red Bull covered Sainz’s stop with Verstappen too. That allowed Perez to lead, until he stopped a lap later.

Leclerc emerged just behind Sainz, and the Ferrari pair battled wheel-to-wheel through Roggia, with Sainz just holding on. Perez rejoined right behind both Ferraris.

The long-running Hamilton led for a handful of laps until Verstappen swept past him on lap 25. Hamilton ran past the half-distance mark before jettisoning his hards for fresh mediums, dropping to 10th.

The McLarens switched places when Norris and Piastri touched at Rettifilo. Russell got a five-second penalty when he rejoined from the pits but gained a place from Esteban Ocon (Alpine) off the track at Rettifilo.

With 20 laps to go, Verstappen extended his lead to over 6s as Sainz toiled to hold off Leclerc and Perez. Hamilton passed Fernando Alonso’s Aston Martin at Rettifilo for ninth.

Leclerc and Perez brushed wheels under braking at Roggia, which allowed Sainz to scamper clear, before Perez passed Leclerc at Rettifilo on lap 32.

Norris and Albon clashed at Rettifilo on lap 39, Norris gaining the spot but giving it straight back. Behind them, Piastri and Hamilton first out-braked each other at Roggia and then collided there a lap later. Piastri was forced to pit for a new front wing, claiming Hamilton had moved across him in the braking zone, and Lewis was given a 5s penalty.

Perez caught Sainz and began to attack him with 10 laps remaining. Perez was forced to take to the Rettifilo escape road two laps later, and again on lap 45.

Perez finally made the move stick on Sainz with five laps to go, having DRS-ed clear of him ahead of the Rettifilo braking zone. Leclerc passed Sainz a lap later at Rettifilo but ran wide and Sainz retook the position at Roggia with a desperate lunge.

They battled to the finish, Leclerc almost hitting the back of Sainz at Rettifilo on the final lap despite being told “no risk”.

Verstappen won by 6s from Perez. Russell finished fifth behind the Ferraris, which were separated by a tenth of a second. The penalised Hamilton passed Norris and Albon for sixth on the road and then pulled out 7s over Albon to ensure the place.

