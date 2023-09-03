Subscribe
Previous / F1 Italian GP results: Max Verstappen scores record-breaking win Next / Verstappen worked to force Sainz into mistake to win F1 Italian GP
Formula 1 / Italian GP News

Sainz explains rear tyre woes that cost F1 Italian GP lead to Verstappen

Ferrari Formula 1 driver Carlos Sainz reckons his robust defence against race winner Max Verstappen early into the 2023 Italian Grand Prix triggered his eventual rear tyre woes.

Matt Kew
By:
Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-23

Polesitter Sainz enjoyed a strong initial launch to move across the racing line and hold his position ahead of front-row rival Verstappen into the opening chicane at Monza.

Red Bull racer Verstappen was able to gain DRS to mount several attempted passes into the big braking zone at the end of the main straight, but Sainz defended strongly to hold first place.

That was until lap 15 of a shortened total of 51, when Sainz locked up into Turn 1 to run deep. This delayed exit enabled Verstappen to pull alongside the Ferrari around the outside of Curva Grande before cementing the lead under braking into the second chicane.

This battle, which Sainz reckoned could not “get any tougher”, is what triggered Ferrari to struggle to look after the rear Pirellis, with Perez also moving past for a Red Bull 1-2.

Sainz’s reaction to the race was: “Very tough, very tough. It cannot get any tougher than what it was today.

“Honestly, the whole race pushing very, very hard to keep the Red Bulls behind.

“That obviously made me use the rear tyres a lot, trying to keep up with them and trying to get them behind.

“In the end, I end up paying a bit the price with the rear tyres, but I did everything I could to defend with all the cars that I could.”

Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-23

Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-23

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Sainz, who completed the podium in third, reckoned the improved form for the Scuderia - Ferrari jumped Aston Martin for third in the constructors’ championship as Charles Leclerc finished fourth - proved the team was “best of the rest” in Italy.

“I think we just need to keep working on our pace, on our tyre understanding,” said Sainz.

"Today, it was obvious that we were wearing the tyres a bit more and we were just lacking a bit of pace.

“But it's definitely a big step forward compared to Zandvoort [when Sainz finished fifth and Leclerc crashed out].

“This weekend, we've been best of the rest, which is good result for the team given the circumstances.”

Sainz only pipped team-mate Leclerc by 0.18s at the line after the SF-23 duo enjoyed a frenetic late battle, both locking up frequently to run side-by-side.

On the dice, Sainz said: “It was tough hard racing.

“It's always been a pleasure to race Charles whenever we've had the chance. Today was the same.”

 
shares
comments

F1 Italian GP results: Max Verstappen scores record-breaking win

Verstappen worked to force Sainz into mistake to win F1 Italian GP
Matt Kew More
Matt Kew
Sainz robbed outside Milan hotel after F1 Italian GP podium finish

Sainz robbed outside Milan hotel after F1 Italian GP podium finish

Formula 1
Italian GP

Sainz robbed outside Milan hotel after F1 Italian GP podium finish Sainz robbed outside Milan hotel after F1 Italian GP podium finish

Leclerc: Ferrari F1 Italian GP battle is how "racing should be all the time"

Leclerc: Ferrari F1 Italian GP battle is how "racing should be all the time"

Formula 1
Italian GP

Leclerc: Ferrari F1 Italian GP battle is how "racing should be all the time" Leclerc: Ferrari F1 Italian GP battle is how "racing should be all the time"

How a passion for the past is driving McLaren's pursuit of F1 titles

How a passion for the past is driving McLaren's pursuit of F1 titles

Plus
Plus
Formula 1

How a passion for the past is driving McLaren's pursuit of F1 titles How a passion for the past is driving McLaren's pursuit of F1 titles

Carlos Sainz More
Carlos Sainz
Vasseur: Ferrari allowed Sainz and Leclerc to race in F1 Italian GP for tifosi

Vasseur: Ferrari allowed Sainz and Leclerc to race in F1 Italian GP for tifosi

Formula 1
Italian GP

Vasseur: Ferrari allowed Sainz and Leclerc to race in F1 Italian GP for tifosi Vasseur: Ferrari allowed Sainz and Leclerc to race in F1 Italian GP for tifosi

Sainz thought for a moment he could beat Verstappen in F1 Italian GP battle

Sainz thought for a moment he could beat Verstappen in F1 Italian GP battle

Formula 1
Italian GP

Sainz thought for a moment he could beat Verstappen in F1 Italian GP battle Sainz thought for a moment he could beat Verstappen in F1 Italian GP battle

Why Sainz was able to make F1's 2023 Italian GP as good as it was

Why Sainz was able to make F1's 2023 Italian GP as good as it was

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Italian GP

Why Sainz was able to make F1's 2023 Italian GP as good as it was Why Sainz was able to make F1's 2023 Italian GP as good as it was

Ferrari More
Ferrari
F1 Italian GP results: Max Verstappen scores record-breaking win

F1 Italian GP results: Max Verstappen scores record-breaking win

Formula 1
Italian GP

F1 Italian GP results: Max Verstappen scores record-breaking win F1 Italian GP results: Max Verstappen scores record-breaking win

Sainz: "Nothing is impossible" for Ferrari to beat Verstappen in F1 Italian GP

Sainz: "Nothing is impossible" for Ferrari to beat Verstappen in F1 Italian GP

Formula 1
Italian GP

Sainz: "Nothing is impossible" for Ferrari to beat Verstappen in F1 Italian GP Sainz: "Nothing is impossible" for Ferrari to beat Verstappen in F1 Italian GP

Why Leclerc getting biggest Dutch GP call right is important for Ferrari's F1 future

Why Leclerc getting biggest Dutch GP call right is important for Ferrari's F1 future

Plus
Plus
Formula 1

Why Leclerc getting biggest Dutch GP call right is important for Ferrari's F1 future Why Leclerc getting biggest Dutch GP call right is important for Ferrari's F1 future

Latest news

Dixon frustrated by IndyCar race control calls as title bid comes up short

Dixon frustrated by IndyCar race control calls as title bid comes up short

INDY IndyCar
Portland

Dixon frustrated by IndyCar race control calls as title bid comes up short Dixon frustrated by IndyCar race control calls as title bid comes up short

Vasseur: Ferrari allowed Sainz and Leclerc to race in F1 Italian GP for tifosi

Vasseur: Ferrari allowed Sainz and Leclerc to race in F1 Italian GP for tifosi

F1 Formula 1
Italian GP

Vasseur: Ferrari allowed Sainz and Leclerc to race in F1 Italian GP for tifosi Vasseur: Ferrari allowed Sainz and Leclerc to race in F1 Italian GP for tifosi

Sainz thought for a moment he could beat Verstappen in F1 Italian GP battle

Sainz thought for a moment he could beat Verstappen in F1 Italian GP battle

F1 Formula 1
Italian GP

Sainz thought for a moment he could beat Verstappen in F1 Italian GP battle Sainz thought for a moment he could beat Verstappen in F1 Italian GP battle

10 things we learned from the 2023 F1 Italian Grand Prix

10 things we learned from the 2023 F1 Italian Grand Prix

F1 Formula 1
Italian GP

10 things we learned from the 2023 F1 Italian Grand Prix 10 things we learned from the 2023 F1 Italian Grand Prix

Italian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Italian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Italian GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

Italian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Italian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Why Sainz was able to make F1's 2023 Italian GP as good as it was

Why Sainz was able to make F1's 2023 Italian GP as good as it was

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Italian GP
Alex Kalinauckas

Why Sainz was able to make F1's 2023 Italian GP as good as it was Why Sainz was able to make F1's 2023 Italian GP as good as it was

How a legendary F1 tester who turned down Ferrari became a key mover and shaker

How a legendary F1 tester who turned down Ferrari became a key mover and shaker

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
GP Racing

How a legendary F1 tester who turned down Ferrari became a key mover and shaker How a legendary F1 tester who turned down Ferrari became a key mover and shaker

Why Aston Martin plans to keep an unsung Jordan F1 legend's memory alive

Why Aston Martin plans to keep an unsung Jordan F1 legend's memory alive

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
GP Racing

Why Aston Martin plans to keep an unsung Jordan F1 legend's memory alive Why Aston Martin plans to keep an unsung Jordan F1 legend's memory alive

Why the Verstappen brand is well-placed to mirror his on-track F1 success

Why the Verstappen brand is well-placed to mirror his on-track F1 success

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
GP Racing

Why the Verstappen brand is well-placed to mirror his on-track F1 success Why the Verstappen brand is well-placed to mirror his on-track F1 success

Why Leclerc getting biggest Dutch GP call right is important for Ferrari's F1 future

Why Leclerc getting biggest Dutch GP call right is important for Ferrari's F1 future

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Alex Kalinauckas

Why Leclerc getting biggest Dutch GP call right is important for Ferrari's F1 future Why Leclerc getting biggest Dutch GP call right is important for Ferrari's F1 future

How Lawson stayed afloat in his sudden F1 debut

How Lawson stayed afloat in his sudden F1 debut

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

How Lawson stayed afloat in his sudden F1 debut How Lawson stayed afloat in his sudden F1 debut

Dutch Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Dutch Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Alex Kalinauckas

Dutch Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Dutch Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe