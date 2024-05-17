All Series
Formula 1 Emilia Romagna GP

F1 Imola GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more

Charles Leclerc topped the Friday practice times for Ferrari ahead of the Formula 1 Imola Grand Prix. Here’s how and when to watch qualifying.

Haydn Cobb
Haydn Cobb
Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-24

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

The Monegasque driver topped both practice sessions at Imola, edging McLaren’s Oscar Piastri by 0.192s in the second session, on a strong day for Ferrari following the arrival of its upgrade package.

Yuki Tsunoda impressed in FP2 by shooting up to third place for RB, ahead of both Mercedes drivers Lewis Hamilton and George Russell, with Carlos Sainz in the second Ferrari in sixth.

It was a tough day for world champions Red Bull with Max Verstappen suffering multiple off-track moments and fading to seventh, just ahead of team-mate Sergio Perez in eighth.

Miami GP winner Lando Norris bailed out of his qualifying simulation lap to see him drop to 12th for McLaren in FP2.

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-24

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-24

Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

What time does qualifying start for the F1 Imola Grand Prix?

Qualifying for the Imola GP starts at 4pm local time (3pm BST), using the regular Q1, Q2 and Q3 knockout session format.

Date: Saturday 18 May 2024
Start time: 4pm local time – 3pm BST

How can I watch Formula 1?

In the United Kingdom Formula 1 is broadcast live on Sky Sports, except for the British GP which is shown live on both Sky Sports and Channel 4, with highlights shown on Channel 4 several hours after the race has finished. Live streaming through NOW is also available in the UK.

Sky Sports F1, which broadcasts the F1 races, can be added as part of the Sky Sports channels which costs £18 a month for new customers. Sky Sports can also be accessed through NOW with a one-off day payment of £11.99p or a month membership of £34.99p per month.

How can I watch F1 Imola GP qualifying?

In the United Kingdom every F1 practice, qualifying and race is broadcast live on Sky Sports F1, with Imola GP qualifying coverage starting at 2:10pm BST on Sky Sports F1.

Channel: Sky Sports F1
Start time: 2:10pm BST 18 May 2024

Autosport will be running a live text coverage of qualifying here.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

When can I watch the highlights of F1 Imola GP qualifying?

In the United Kingdom Channel 4 is broadcasting highlights of qualifying for the Imola GP at 7:30pm BST on Saturday night. The full programme will run for 90 minutes, covering both qualifying and wrapping up the major talking points of the race weekend so far.

For the entire 2024 F1 season, Channel 4 will broadcast highlights of every qualifying and race of each event. The highlights will also be available on Channel 4’s on demand catch up services.

Channel: Channel 4
Start time: 7:30pm BST 18 May 2024

Will F1 Imola GP qualifying be on the radio?

Live radio coverage of every practice, qualifying and race for the 2024 F1 season will be available on the BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC 5 Live Sports Extra or via the BBC Sport website.

Coverage of Imola GP qualifying will start at 3:00pm BST on the BBC Sport website and the BBC Sounds app.

What's the weather forecast for qualifying in Imola?

Dry and sunny conditions are forecast for Saturday afternoon for the start of qualifying in Imola. The temperature is set to be 24 degrees Celsius at the start of qualifying, with a very small chance of rain and low winds.

FP2 results

   
1
 - 
4
   
   
1
 - 
2
   
Cla Driver # Chassis Engine Laps Time Interval km/h
1 Monaco C. Leclerc Ferrari 16 Ferrari Ferrari 29

1'15.906

   232.819
2 Australia O. Piastri McLaren 81 McLaren Mercedes 30

+0.192

1'16.098

 0.192 232.232
3 Japan Y. Tsunoda RB 22 RB Red Bull 32

+0.380

1'16.286

 0.188 231.659
4 United Kingdom L. Hamilton Mercedes 44 Mercedes Mercedes 29

+0.391

1'16.297

 0.011 231.626
5 United Kingdom G. Russell Mercedes 63 Mercedes Mercedes 32

+0.405

1'16.311

 0.014 231.583
6 Spain C. Sainz Ferrari 55 Ferrari Ferrari 30

+0.517

1'16.423

 0.112 231.244
7 Netherlands M. Verstappen Red Bull Racing 1 Red Bull Red Bull 23

+0.541

1'16.447

 0.024 231.171
8 Mexico S. Perez Red Bull Racing 11 Red Bull Red Bull 25

+0.646

1'16.552

 0.105 230.854
9 Germany N. Hulkenberg Haas F1 Team 27 Haas Ferrari 28

+0.920

1'16.826

 0.274 230.031
10 Spain F. Alonso Aston Martin Racing 14 Aston Martin Mercedes 29

+0.932

1'16.838

 0.012 229.995
11 Australia D. Ricciardo RB 3 RB Red Bull 32

+1.061

1'16.967

 0.129 229.610
12 United Kingdom L. Norris McLaren 4 McLaren Mercedes 30

+1.074

1'16.980

 0.013 229.571
13 Canada L. Stroll Aston Martin Racing 18 Aston Martin Mercedes 26

+1.085

1'16.991

 0.011 229.538
14 France E. Ocon Alpine 31 Alpine Renault 31

+1.102

1'17.008

 0.017 229.487
15 France P. Gasly Alpine 10 Alpine Renault 32

+1.158

1'17.064

 0.056 229.321
16 Finland V. Bottas Sauber 77 Sauber Ferrari 28

+1.182

1'17.088

 0.024 229.249
17 Denmark K. Magnussen Haas F1 Team 20 Haas Ferrari 32

+1.223

1'17.129

 0.041 229.127
18 Thailand A. Albon Williams 23 Williams Mercedes 23

+1.229

1'17.135

 0.006 229.110
19 China Z. Guanyu Sauber 24 Sauber Ferrari 28

+1.700

1'17.606

 0.471 227.719
20 United States L. Sargeant Williams 2 Williams Mercedes 22

+1.942

1'17.848

 0.242 227.011
View full results  

FP1 results

   
1
 - 
4
   
   
1
 - 
2
   
Cla Driver # Chassis Engine Laps Time Interval km/h
1 Monaco C. Leclerc Ferrari 16 Ferrari Ferrari 30

1'16.990

   229.541
2 United Kingdom G. Russell Mercedes 63 Mercedes Mercedes 28

+0.104

1'17.094

 0.104 229.231
3 Spain C. Sainz Ferrari 55 Ferrari Ferrari 25

+0.130

1'17.120

 0.026 229.154
4 Mexico S. Perez Red Bull Racing 11 Red Bull Red Bull 23

+0.243

1'17.233

 0.113 228.819
5 Netherlands M. Verstappen Red Bull Racing 1 Red Bull Red Bull 21

+0.250

1'17.240

 0.007 228.798
6 Japan Y. Tsunoda RB 22 RB Red Bull 29

+0.398

1'17.388

 0.148 228.360
7 United Kingdom L. Hamilton Mercedes 44 Mercedes Mercedes 27

+0.418

1'17.408

 0.020 228.301
8 United Kingdom L. Norris McLaren 4 McLaren Mercedes 17

+0.612

1'17.602

 0.194 227.731
9 Australia O. Piastri McLaren 81 McLaren Mercedes 25

+0.817

1'17.807

 0.205 227.131
10 Spain F. Alonso Aston Martin Racing 14 Aston Martin Mercedes 18

+0.877

1'17.867

 0.060 226.956
11 France P. Gasly Alpine 10 Alpine Renault 21

+0.915

1'17.905

 0.038 226.845
12 Canada L. Stroll Aston Martin Racing 18 Aston Martin Mercedes 22

+1.082

1'18.072

 0.167 226.360
13 Australia D. Ricciardo RB 3 RB Red Bull 26

+1.152

1'18.142

 0.070 226.157
14 France E. Ocon Alpine 31 Alpine Renault 29

+1.622

1'18.612

 0.470 224.805
15 United Kingdom O. Bearman Haas F1 Team 50 Haas   31

+1.677

1'18.667

 0.055 224.648
16 Finland V. Bottas Sauber 77 Sauber Ferrari 23

+1.837

1'18.827

 0.160 224.192
17 China Z. Guanyu Sauber 24 Sauber Ferrari 18

+2.139

1'19.129

 0.302 223.336
18 United States L. Sargeant Williams 2 Williams Mercedes 22

+2.911

1'19.901

 0.772 221.178
19 Thailand A. Albon Williams 23 Williams Mercedes 8

+3.060

1'20.050

 0.149 220.767
20 Germany N. Hulkenberg Haas F1 Team 27 Haas Ferrari 20

+4.069

1'21.059

 1.009 218.018
View full results  

Haydn Cobb
More from
Haydn Cobb
The F1 rule change that could help new talent flourish

The F1 rule change that could help new talent flourish

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
By GP Racing
The F1 rule change that could help new talent flourish
The winter Norris focus that helped end his lengthy F1 win wait

The winter Norris focus that helped end his lengthy F1 win wait

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
By Alex Kalinauckas
The winter Norris focus that helped end his lengthy F1 win wait
How Ferrari’s benign car shift has unlocked F1 performance gains

How Ferrari’s benign car shift has unlocked F1 performance gains

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
By GP Racing
How Ferrari’s benign car shift has unlocked F1 performance gains
The risk in Leclerc’s Ferrari F1 engineer swap

The risk in Leclerc’s Ferrari F1 engineer swap

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
By Alex Kalinauckas
The risk in Leclerc’s Ferrari F1 engineer swap
View more

