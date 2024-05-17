F1 Imola GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more

The Monegasque driver topped both practice sessions at Imola, edging McLaren’s Oscar Piastri by 0.192s in the second session, on a strong day for Ferrari following the arrival of its upgrade package.



Yuki Tsunoda impressed in FP2 by shooting up to third place for RB, ahead of both Mercedes drivers Lewis Hamilton and George Russell, with Carlos Sainz in the second Ferrari in sixth.



It was a tough day for world champions Red Bull with Max Verstappen suffering multiple off-track moments and fading to seventh, just ahead of team-mate Sergio Perez in eighth.



Miami GP winner Lando Norris bailed out of his qualifying simulation lap to see him drop to 12th for McLaren in FP2.

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-24 Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

What time does qualifying start for the F1 Imola Grand Prix?

Qualifying for the Imola GP starts at 4pm local time (3pm BST), using the regular Q1, Q2 and Q3 knockout session format.



Date: Saturday 18 May 2024

Start time: 4pm local time – 3pm BST

How can I watch Formula 1?

In the United Kingdom Formula 1 is broadcast live on Sky Sports, except for the British GP which is shown live on both Sky Sports and Channel 4, with highlights shown on Channel 4 several hours after the race has finished. Live streaming through NOW is also available in the UK.



Sky Sports F1, which broadcasts the F1 races, can be added as part of the Sky Sports channels which costs £18 a month for new customers. Sky Sports can also be accessed through NOW with a one-off day payment of £11.99p or a month membership of £34.99p per month.

How can I watch F1 Imola GP qualifying?

In the United Kingdom every F1 practice, qualifying and race is broadcast live on Sky Sports F1, with Imola GP qualifying coverage starting at 2:10pm BST on Sky Sports F1.



Channel: Sky Sports F1

Start time: 2:10pm BST 18 May 2024



Autosport will be running a live text coverage of qualifying here.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20 Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

When can I watch the highlights of F1 Imola GP qualifying?

In the United Kingdom Channel 4 is broadcasting highlights of qualifying for the Imola GP at 7:30pm BST on Saturday night. The full programme will run for 90 minutes, covering both qualifying and wrapping up the major talking points of the race weekend so far.



For the entire 2024 F1 season, Channel 4 will broadcast highlights of every qualifying and race of each event. The highlights will also be available on Channel 4’s on demand catch up services.



Channel: Channel 4

Start time: 7:30pm BST 18 May 2024

Will F1 Imola GP qualifying be on the radio?

Live radio coverage of every practice, qualifying and race for the 2024 F1 season will be available on the BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC 5 Live Sports Extra or via the BBC Sport website.



Coverage of Imola GP qualifying will start at 3:00pm BST on the BBC Sport website and the BBC Sounds app.

What's the weather forecast for qualifying in Imola?

Dry and sunny conditions are forecast for Saturday afternoon for the start of qualifying in Imola. The temperature is set to be 24 degrees Celsius at the start of qualifying, with a very small chance of rain and low winds.



FP2 results

FP1 results