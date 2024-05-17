F1 Imola GP: Leclerc completes Friday sweep as Verstappen struggles continue
Charles Leclerc swept Friday practice for Formula 1’s 2024 Imola Grand Prix – leading FP2 where McLaren ran Ferrari close and Red Bull’s struggles with Max Verstappen continued.
Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Leclerc continued as the frontrunner through the early stages of the day’s second 60-minute session, after he had also led Friday afternoon’s FP1 action, when the cars were split across the medium and hard tyres.
When they switched to the softs for the mid-session qualifying simulation runs, Leclerc set the best time benchmark at 1m15.969s, before using a second set of the red-walled rubber to blast to a session-topping 1m15.906s.
McLaren might have headed Ferrari as Lando Norris’s sole soft tyre flier started with a pair of purple sectors before he ran too wide out of the two downhill Rivazza corners.
When Norris dipped his right-side wheels into the gravel on the exit of the second turn, he stamped on the brakes and abandoned his lap in the pits from which he only returned later on to complete the high-fuel running that typically concludes FP2 action.
Oscar Piastri was able to get to 0.192s back from Leclerc on his qualifying simulation effort, with Yuki Tsunoda starring for RB as he slotted into third.
Lewis Hamilton and George Russell improved with their second softs laps to move into fourth and fifth – bumping Carlos Sainz down in the other Ferrari as he had had an off-track moment at the Variante Alta on his second flying lap.
Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images
Around all of this, Verstappen posted a first softs flier that put him 0.541s on Leclerc’s eventual best time – the world champion again struggling significantly in the middle sector, where he had been off-track in FP2.
Then, when he and team-mate Sergio Perez (eighth behind Verstappen’s final position of seventh) attempted a second qualifying simulation run, Verstappen came across Hamilton touring slowly through the Villeneuve chicane and angrily aborted his run.
When Verstappen cut across the Mercedes’ bow to show his fury – Hamilton offering a hand up in apology from his cockpit – Perez was bearing down on the pair on the approach to Tosa and so he too backed off.
Verstappen then later had an off-track moment through the gravel between the Rivazzas as he completed his high-fuel running.
Norris’s lack of completed softs run meant he finished down in 12th, behind Daniel Ricciardo in the other RB.
F1 Imola GP: FP2 results
|
1-
2
|Cla
|Driver
|#
|Chassis
|Engine
|Laps
|Time
|Interval
|km/h
|1
|C. Leclerc Ferrari
|16
|Ferrari
|Ferrari
|29
|
1'15.906
|232.819
|2
|O. Piastri McLaren
|81
|McLaren
|Mercedes
|30
|
+0.192
1'16.098
|0.192
|232.232
|3
|Y. Tsunoda RB
|22
|RB
|Red Bull
|32
|
+0.380
1'16.286
|0.188
|231.659
|4
|L. Hamilton Mercedes
|44
|Mercedes
|Mercedes
|29
|
+0.391
1'16.297
|0.011
|231.626
|5
|G. Russell Mercedes
|63
|Mercedes
|Mercedes
|32
|
+0.405
1'16.311
|0.014
|231.583
|6
|C. Sainz Ferrari
|55
|Ferrari
|Ferrari
|30
|
+0.517
1'16.423
|0.112
|231.244
|7
|M. Verstappen Red Bull Racing
|1
|Red Bull
|Red Bull
|23
|
+0.541
1'16.447
|0.024
|231.171
|8
|S. Perez Red Bull Racing
|11
|Red Bull
|Red Bull
|25
|
+0.646
1'16.552
|0.105
|230.854
|9
|N. Hulkenberg Haas F1 Team
|27
|Haas
|Ferrari
|28
|
+0.920
1'16.826
|0.274
|230.031
|10
|F. Alonso Aston Martin Racing
|14
|Aston Martin
|Mercedes
|29
|
+0.932
1'16.838
|0.012
|229.995
|11
|D. Ricciardo RB
|3
|RB
|Red Bull
|32
|
+1.061
1'16.967
|0.129
|229.610
|12
|L. Norris McLaren
|4
|McLaren
|Mercedes
|30
|
+1.074
1'16.980
|0.013
|229.571
|13
|L. Stroll Aston Martin Racing
|18
|Aston Martin
|Mercedes
|26
|
+1.085
1'16.991
|0.011
|229.538
|14
|E. Ocon Alpine
|31
|Alpine
|Renault
|31
|
+1.102
1'17.008
|0.017
|229.487
|15
|P. Gasly Alpine
|10
|Alpine
|Renault
|32
|
+1.158
1'17.064
|0.056
|229.321
|16
|V. Bottas Sauber
|77
|Sauber
|Ferrari
|28
|
+1.182
1'17.088
|0.024
|229.249
|17
|K. Magnussen Haas F1 Team
|20
|Haas
|Ferrari
|32
|
+1.223
1'17.129
|0.041
|229.127
|18
|A. Albon Williams
|23
|Williams
|Mercedes
|23
|
+1.229
1'17.135
|0.006
|229.110
|19
|Z. Guanyu Sauber
|24
|Sauber
|Ferrari
|28
|
+1.700
1'17.606
|0.471
|227.719
|20
|L. Sargeant Williams
|2
|Williams
|Mercedes
|22
|
+1.942
1'17.848
|0.242
|227.011
|View full results
Be part of the Autosport communityJoin the conversation
Share Or Save This Story
Latest news
F1 team-mates' qualifying battles: Imola GP
Live: F1 Imola GP updates - FP3 & Qualifying
2024 F1 Imola GP qualifying results: Verstappen takes pole
F1 Imola GP: Verstappen beats Piastri to pole
Autosport Plus
The F1 rule change that could help new talent flourish
The winter Norris focus that helped end his lengthy F1 win wait
How Ferrari’s benign car shift has unlocked F1 performance gains
The risk in Leclerc’s Ferrari F1 engineer swap
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments