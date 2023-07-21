F1 Hungarian GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more

In a mixed up opening day at the Hungaroring, first practice was disrupted by two red flags, the first for a heavy crash for Sergio Perez, and rain which limited the running.

As a result, FP2 saw a variety of run plans that ended with Leclerc on top for Ferrari from McLaren’s Lando Norris, while Max Verstappen was down in 11th for Red Bull.

Mercedes endured a tough day on the timesheet, with Lewis Hamilton 16th and George Russell 20th in second practice.

Meanwhile Daniel Ricciardo capped a solid first day back in F1 action having replaced Nyck de Vries at AlphaTauri, as the Australian driver ended both practice sessions in 14th place.

What time does qualifying start for the F1 Hungarian Grand Prix?

Qualifying for the Hungarian GP starts at 4pm local time (3pm BST), using the regular Q1, Q2 and Q3 knockout session format.

Date: Saturday 22 July 2023

Start time: 4pm local time – 3pm BST

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19 Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

How can I watch Formula 1?

In the United Kingdom Formula 1 is broadcast live on Sky Sports, except for the British GP which is shown live on both Sky Sports and Channel 4, with highlights shown on Channel 4 several hours after the race has finished. Live streaming through NOW is also available in the UK.

Sky Sports F1, which broadcasts the F1 races, can be added as part of the Sky Sports channels which costs £24 a month for new customers. Sky Sports can also be accessed through NOW with a one-off day payment of £11.98p or a month membership of £34.99p per month.

How can I watch F1 Hungarian GP qualifying?

In the United Kingdom every F1 practice, qualifying and race is broadcast live on Sky Sports F1 and Sky Sports Main Event, with Hungarian GP qualifying coverage starting at 2:15pm BST on Sky Sports F1.

Channel: Sky Sports F1

Sky Sports F1 Start time: 2:15pm BST 22 July 2023

Autosport will be running a live text coverage of qualifying here.

When can I watch the highlights of F1 Hungarian GP qualifying?

In the United Kingdom Channel 4 is broadcasting highlights of qualifying for the Hungarian GP at 6:45pm BST on Saturday evening. The full programme will run for 90 minutes, covering both qualifying and wrapping up the major talking points of the race weekend so far.

For the entire 2023 F1 season, Channel 4 will broadcast highlights of every qualifying and race of each event. The highlights will also be available on Channel 4’s on demand catch up services.

Channel: Channel 4

Channel 4 Start time: 6:45pm BST 22 July 2023

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL60 Photo by: Michael Potts / Motorsport Images

Will F1 Hungarian GP qualifying be on the radio?

Live radio coverage of every practice, qualifying and race for the 2023 F1 season will be available on the BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC 5 Live Sports Extra or via the BBC Sport website.

Coverage of Hungarian GP qualifying will start at 3:00pm BST on the BBC Sport website and the BBC Sounds app.

What's the weather forecast for qualifying at the Hungaroring?

Dry and sunny weather conditions are forecast for Saturday for the start of qualifying at the Hungaroring. The temperature is set to be 27 degrees Celsius at the start of qualifying, with a very low chance of rain.

F1 Hungarian GP FP2 results

F1 Hungarian GP FP1 results