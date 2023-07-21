Subscribe
Previous / Live: F1 Hungarian GP updates - FP1 & FP2 Next / What’s changed with Red Bull’s new F1 sidepods
Formula 1 / Hungarian GP Practice report

F1 Hungarian GP: Russell tops FP1 after Perez crash and rain

Sergio Perez crashing his Red Bull early prevented any meaningful running in FP1 for Formula 1’s 2023 Hungarian Grand Prix, with the wet proceedings that following topped by George Russell.

Alex Kalinauckas
By:
George Russell, Mercedes F1 W14

Before the one-hour session really got going, it was suspended when Perez crashed on his first timed lap on the medium tyres – the field split across running that compound and the softs at this stage.

With two minutes completed and before anyone had set a time, Perez lost control of his RB19 after dipping his left-rear on the outside grass through the long right of Turn 5.

It snapped away from him in a full 360-degree spin and speared into the wall on the outside, which damaged the newly upgraded sidepods on its left side, as well as both front corners.

The session was suspended for eight minutes by red flags as the Red Bull was recovered, after which most of the pack headed back out again, but conditions had quickly changed with the rain coming down.

Kevin Magnussen was set to produce the first timed lap while running the mediums, but as he reached the final turns where the rain was falling heaviest, he came across Valtteri Bottas recovering from a spin in his Alfa Romeo and all the cars then piled back into the pits.

That led to a lengthy lull in action – other than single exploratory laps for Lewis Hamilton, Esteban Ocon, Carlos Sainz and Alex Albon, with Ferrari driver Sainz having moments at the Turns 6/7 chicane at the Turn 12 right at the start of the third sector before he pitted.

Charles Leclerc ventured out just before the halfway point before he too pitted, shortly after which McLaren sent both Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri out, just as the rain got heavier.

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB19 crash

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB19 crash

Photo by: Ronald Vording

Piastri had a big slide exiting the fast left of Turn 4 at the end of the first sector, with both McLarens and Magnussen, who had joined them in the brief excursion, quickly returning to the pits.

Norris informed McLaren he did not agree with the call to pit at this stage with just over 25 minutes remaining but joined his team-mate as Pierre Gasly likewise tried a single tour on the inters.

Bottas headed out with 20 minutes remaining and declared conditions “drivable”, with the Finn then attempting the session’s first flying lap to big cheers from the crowd watching the pit straight.

Bottas, his C43’s rear end twitching as he traversed the soaked circuit, plunged on and duly set a benchmark first time at 1m47.787s, some 30s slower than would normally be expected here in FP1.

A gaggle of cars had headed out in Bottas’s wake, with the Williams pair forging ahead with their first timed laps – first Albon’s 1m47.407s and then Logan Sargeant’s 1m46.838s put them American into first place.

The session was then stopped again after Sainz spun accelerating onto the short straight between the fast, downhill Turn 3 right and clipped the wall on the inside lightly with both left-side corners of his Ferrari.

He tried to get going again from facing backwards but got beached on the kerb and had to be pushed away by the marshals under red flag conditions, revealing he had knocked off the left-side endplate of his front wing.

Oscar Piastri, McLaren MCL60

Oscar Piastri, McLaren MCL60

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

FP1 resumed with 11 minutes remaining and most the drivers headed back out – although many including Max Verstappen and Hamilton did not, which meant they ended the session without a time on the board.

Nico Hulkenberg moved ahead of Sargeant with his first inters flier on a 1m44.722s before that was shaded by Fernando Alonso’s 1m43.277s and Leclerc’s 1m42.909s.

The times continued to tumble as the drivers completed their short final stints before the chequered flag, with Alonso moving back to first place ahead of the last five minutes with a 1m40.687s.

In the final two minutes, Russell took over with a 1m40.44s that was beaten by Piastri’s 1m39.906s before the Mercedes driver nipped back ahead just before the chequered flag fell.

Piastri’s final lap was a 1m39.154s, but Russell had stayed on it and nearly two minutes after the chequered flag had first come out, he finally set the session’s best time ahead of Piastri at 1m38.795s.

Lance Stroll completed the top three ahead of Norris, who shuffled Alonso – in the pits for the final minutes – down to fifth.

Then came Bottas and Leclerc, with Zhou Guanyu able to head out and secure eighth late on after Alfa had had to investigate an electrical energy deployment issue on his car following the brief early dry running.

Sargeant and Hulkenberg ended up closing out the top 10, with Magnussen 11th and Yuki Tsunoda 12th – the AlphaTauri racer crawling back to the pits late on after an unshown incident that knocked off the right-side of his front wing.

Albon ended up 13th as the final runner with a time on the board, a group that did not include F1 returnee Daniel Ricciardo in the other AlphaTauri.

F1 Hungarian GP FP1 results

 
 
       
Driver Info
 
 
 
   
Cla Driver # Chassis Engine Laps Time Interval km/h
1 United Kingdom G. Russell George Russell Mercedes 63 Mercedes Mercedes 13 1'38.795   159.639
2 Australia O. Piastri Oscar Piastri McLaren 81 McLaren Mercedes 14 +0.359 0.359 159.061
3 Canada L. Stroll Lance Stroll Aston Martin Racing 18 Aston Martin Mercedes 10 +1.218 0.859 157.695
4 United Kingdom L. Norris Lando Norris McLaren 4 McLaren Mercedes 13 +1.482 0.264 157.280
5 Spain F. Alonso Fernando Alonso Aston Martin Racing 14 Aston Martin Mercedes 8 +1.892 0.410 156.639
6 Finland V. Bottas Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo 77 Alfa Romeo Ferrari 14 +2.237 0.345 156.104
7 Monaco C. Leclerc Charles Leclerc Ferrari 16 Ferrari Ferrari 12 +2.347 0.110 155.935
8 China Z. Guanyu Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo 24 Alfa Romeo Ferrari 9 +2.568 0.221 155.595
9 United States L. Sargeant Logan Sargeant Williams 2 Williams Mercedes 15 +2.621 0.053 155.513
10 Germany N. Hulkenberg Nico Hulkenberg Haas F1 Team 27 Haas Ferrari 12 +3.911 1.290 153.560
11 Denmark K. Magnussen Kevin Magnussen Haas F1 Team 20 Haas Ferrari 14 +4.111 0.200 153.262
12 Japan Y. Tsunoda Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri 22 AlphaTauri Red Bull 7 +6.780 2.669 149.387
13 Thailand A. Albon Alex Albon Williams 23 Williams Mercedes 10 +8.612 1.832 146.839
14 Australia D. Ricciardo Daniel Ricciardo AlphaTauri 3 AlphaTauri Red Bull 7      
15 Spain C. Sainz Carlos Sainz Ferrari 55 Ferrari Ferrari 6      
16 Mexico S. Perez Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing 11 Red Bull Red Bull 2      
17 France E. Ocon Esteban Ocon Alpine 31 Alpine Renault 4      
18 France P. Gasly Pierre Gasly Alpine 10 Alpine Renault 3      
19 Netherlands M. Verstappen Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing 1 Red Bull Red Bull 4      
20 United Kingdom L. Hamilton Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 44 Mercedes Mercedes 3      
View full results  
shares
comments

Live: F1 Hungarian GP updates - FP1 & FP2

What’s changed with Red Bull’s new F1 sidepods
Alex Kalinauckas More
Alex Kalinauckas
The F1 drivers losing their 2023 team-mate battles

The F1 drivers losing their 2023 team-mate battles

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Hungarian GP

The F1 drivers losing their 2023 team-mate battles The F1 drivers losing their 2023 team-mate battles

How Apple's F1 film "authenticity" claims really stack up

How Apple's F1 film "authenticity" claims really stack up

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
British GP

How Apple's F1 film "authenticity" claims really stack up How Apple's F1 film "authenticity" claims really stack up

10 things we learned from the 2023 F1 British Grand Prix

10 things we learned from the 2023 F1 British Grand Prix

Formula 1
British GP

10 things we learned from the 2023 F1 British Grand Prix 10 things we learned from the 2023 F1 British Grand Prix

Latest news

Ricciardo: First day back in F1 felt like I “never left”

Ricciardo: First day back in F1 felt like I “never left”

F1 Formula 1
Hungarian GP

Ricciardo: First day back in F1 felt like I “never left” Ricciardo: First day back in F1 felt like I “never left”

Why any F1 cost cap penalties will come earlier in 2023

Why any F1 cost cap penalties will come earlier in 2023

F1 Formula 1

Why any F1 cost cap penalties will come earlier in 2023 Why any F1 cost cap penalties will come earlier in 2023

WRC Estonia: Rovanpera strikes to overhaul Neuville

WRC Estonia: Rovanpera strikes to overhaul Neuville

WRC WRC
Rally Estonia

WRC Estonia: Rovanpera strikes to overhaul Neuville WRC Estonia: Rovanpera strikes to overhaul Neuville

F1 results: Charles Leclerc fastest in Hungarian GP practice

F1 results: Charles Leclerc fastest in Hungarian GP practice

F1 Formula 1
Hungarian GP

F1 results: Charles Leclerc fastest in Hungarian GP practice F1 results: Charles Leclerc fastest in Hungarian GP practice

The F1 drivers losing their 2023 team-mate battles

The F1 drivers losing their 2023 team-mate battles

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Alex Kalinauckas

The F1 drivers losing their 2023 team-mate battles The F1 drivers losing their 2023 team-mate battles

Why F1’s biggest danger is not being ambitious with its 2026 rules

Why F1’s biggest danger is not being ambitious with its 2026 rules

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Jonathan Noble

Why F1’s biggest danger is not being ambitious with its 2026 rules Why F1’s biggest danger is not being ambitious with its 2026 rules

The five challenges between Ricciardo and Perez's Red Bull F1 seat

The five challenges between Ricciardo and Perez's Red Bull F1 seat

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Alex Kalinauckas

The five challenges between Ricciardo and Perez's Red Bull F1 seat The five challenges between Ricciardo and Perez's Red Bull F1 seat

The next dominoes that could fall in the F1 driver market

The next dominoes that could fall in the F1 driver market

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Alex Kalinuackas

The next dominoes that could fall in the F1 driver market The next dominoes that could fall in the F1 driver market

When is the perfect time for F1 teams to focus on 2024?

When is the perfect time for F1 teams to focus on 2024?

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Jake Boxall-Legge

When is the perfect time for F1 teams to focus on 2024? When is the perfect time for F1 teams to focus on 2024?

Remembering Honda's first F1 comeback, 40 years on

Remembering Honda's first F1 comeback, 40 years on

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Jake Boxall-Legge

Remembering Honda's first F1 comeback, 40 years on Remembering Honda's first F1 comeback, 40 years on

The lost F1 drivers who only got one shot at glory

The lost F1 drivers who only got one shot at glory

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
GP Racing

The lost F1 drivers who only got one shot at glory The lost F1 drivers who only got one shot at glory

The secrets behind F1’s MGU tech

The secrets behind F1’s MGU tech

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
GP Racing

The secrets behind F1’s MGU tech The secrets behind F1’s MGU tech

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe