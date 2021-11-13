Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Download your apps
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / F1 Brazilian GP: Bottas wins sprint as Hamilton recovers to fifth Next / Hamilton: Brazil F1 DSQ "devastating" ahead of sprint recovery
Formula 1 / Brazilian GP Results

F1 Grand Prix sprint results: Bottas wins for Brazilian GP pole

By:

Valtteri Bottas won the Formula 1 sprint event to take pole position for the Brazilian Grand Prix for Mercedes, the 19th race of the 2021 F1 World Championship season.

F1 Grand Prix sprint results: Bottas wins for Brazilian GP pole

Bottas grabbed the lead away from the startline and was helped further as Red Bull’s Max Verstappen – who started on pole – was pushed back to third by Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz. The Dutchman recovered and quickly repassed Sainz to chase down Bottas.

But Verstappen couldn’t beat the Finn, and the win officially gives Bottas the Brazilian GP pole position accolade. His team-mate Lewis Hamilton drove from last to fifth in the 24-lap race.

2021 Brazilian Grand Prix sprint results

Cla Driver Laps Time Interval
1 Finland Valtteri Bottas 24 29'09.559  
2 Netherlands Max Verstappen 24 29'10.729 1.170
3 Spain Carlos Sainz Jr 24 29'28.282 17.553
4 Mexico Sergio Perez 24 29'29.346 1.064
5 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton 24 29'30.431 1.085
6 United Kingdom Lando Norris 24 29'32.117 1.686
7 Monaco Charles Leclerc 24 29'34.615 2.498
8 France Pierre Gasly 24 29'43.717 9.102
9 France Esteban Ocon 24 29'44.191 0.474
10 Germany Sebastian Vettel 24 29'44.426 0.235
11 Australia Daniel Ricciardo 24 29'45.428 1.002
12 Spain Fernando Alonso 24 29'46.137 0.709
13 Italy Antonio Giovinazzi 24 29'51.439 5.302
14 Canada Lance Stroll 24 29'53.596 2.157
15 Japan Yuki Tsunoda 24 29'55.709 2.113
16 Canada Nicholas Latifi 24 29'56.319 0.610
17 United Kingdom George Russell 24 29'57.298 0.979
18 Finland Kimi Raikkonen 24 29'59.573 2.275
19 Germany Mick Schumacher 24 30'11.239 11.666
20 Russian Federation Nikita Mazepin 24 30'17.033 5.794
View full results

How the Brazilian Grand Prix sprint unfolded

With Hamilton banished to the back of the grid after his Mercedes breached the DRS rules in qualifying, new polesitter Verstappen led the pack off the startline. But he was beaten into Turn 1 by Bottas, who chose the soft tyre and launched ahead of him on the short run to the first corner.

Bottas led Verstappen, who was on medium tyres, the fast-starting Sainz, Sergio Perez and Charles Leclerc. Soft-shod Sainz passed Verstappen at Turn 4, the Red Bull driver running very wide and touching the grass as he rejoined.

Verstappen used DRS to repass Sainz for second into Turn 1 at the start of lap four and set off after leader Bottas. Verstappen got into Bottas’s DRS range with 10 laps to go but was unable to really get on terms and Bottas won by 1.1s.

As the Ferraris began to struggle with graining on the soft tyres, McLaren’s Lando Norris passed Leclerc for fifth on lap nine at Turn 4. Perez repeatedly attacked Sainz for third but couldn’t find a way past.

Hamilton was the star of the race and, on the medium tyres, rose to 15th on the opening lap after a strong start, and was helped when Kimi Raikkonen spun ahead of him after Kimi clipped his Alfa Romeo team-mate Antonio Giovinazzi. By one-third distance, Hamilton passed Fernando Alonso’s Alpine for 11th.

Hamilton entered the top 10 by overtaking the McLaren of Daniel Ricciardo on lap 13 and then passed Sebastian Vettel’s Aston Martin on lap 15 and Esteban Ocon’s Alpine a lap later.

He then moved past Pierre Gasly’s AlphaTauri with ease for seventh and passed Leclerc at Turn 4 with four laps to go. He caught Norris on the final tour, lunging ahead at Turn 1 to grab fifth place.

But Hamilton will start 10th on Sunday, due to an engine change grid penalty.

2021 Formula 1 Brazilian Grand Prix sprint fastest laps

Cla Driver Laps Time Gap Interval km/h
1 Netherlands Max Verstappen 9 1'12.114     215.109
2 Finland Valtteri Bottas 8 1'12.300 0.186 0.186 214.556
3 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton 5 1'12.357 0.243 0.057 214.386
4 United Kingdom Lando Norris 8 1'12.994 0.880 0.637 212.516
5 Mexico Sergio Perez 13 1'13.110 0.996 0.116 212.178
6 Monaco Charles Leclerc 4 1'13.140 1.026 0.030 212.091
7 Spain Carlos Sainz Jr 13 1'13.167 1.053 0.027 212.013
8 France Pierre Gasly 4 1'13.342 1.228 0.175 211.507
9 Spain Fernando Alonso 4 1'13.397 1.283 0.055 211.349
10 Australia Daniel Ricciardo 9 1'13.463 1.349 0.066 211.159
11 Germany Sebastian Vettel 5 1'13.558 1.444 0.095 210.886
12 France Esteban Ocon 11 1'13.615 1.501 0.057 210.723
13 Italy Antonio Giovinazzi 11 1'13.627 1.513 0.012 210.689
14 Canada Lance Stroll 9 1'13.666 1.552 0.039 210.577
15 Japan Yuki Tsunoda 11 1'13.747 1.633 0.081 210.346
16 Finland Kimi Raikkonen 9 1'13.900 1.786 0.153 209.910
17 Canada Nicholas Latifi 7 1'13.934 1.820 0.034 209.814
18 United Kingdom George Russell 14 1'14.056 1.942 0.122 209.468
19 Germany Mick Schumacher 9 1'14.387 2.273 0.331 208.536
20 Russian Federation Nikita Mazepin 6 1'14.583 2.469 0.196 207.988
View full results
shares
comments
F1 Brazilian GP: Bottas wins sprint as Hamilton recovers to fifth
Previous article

F1 Brazilian GP: Bottas wins sprint as Hamilton recovers to fifth
Next article

Hamilton: Brazil F1 DSQ "devastating" ahead of sprint recovery

Hamilton: Brazil F1 DSQ "devastating" ahead of sprint recovery
Load comments
Charles Bradley More
Charles Bradley
F1 Grand Prix qualifying results: Hamilton takes sprint pole in Brazil Brazilian GP
Formula 1

F1 Grand Prix qualifying results: Hamilton takes sprint pole in Brazil

NASCAR champion Larson open to F1 test call-up in Abu Dhabi Abu Dhabi GP
Video Inside
Formula 1

NASCAR champion Larson open to F1 test call-up in Abu Dhabi

How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory Plus
NASCAR

How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory

Latest news

Aston Martin to run F1 sim driver Yelloly in Abu Dhabi rookie test
Formula 1 Formula 1

Aston Martin to run F1 sim driver Yelloly in Abu Dhabi rookie test

The hope and alarm Mercedes faces versus Red Bull in F1’s main 2021 Interlagos race Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

The hope and alarm Mercedes faces versus Red Bull in F1’s main 2021 Interlagos race

Red Bull to "keep an eye" on Mercedes rear wing after "mind-boggling" speed
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull to "keep an eye" on Mercedes rear wing after "mind-boggling" speed

Wolff: 'Common sense' buffer missing in Hamilton DRS disqualification
Formula 1 Formula 1

Wolff: 'Common sense' buffer missing in Hamilton DRS disqualification

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The hope and alarm Mercedes faces versus Red Bull in F1’s main 2021 Interlagos race Plus

The hope and alarm Mercedes faces versus Red Bull in F1’s main 2021 Interlagos race

Although Mercedes has been mired in controversy for much of Formula 1’s 2021 Interlagos weekend, it still ended the sprint race in an excellent position. There are signs it could be in for repeat glory in the grand prix, while others highlight major dangers that favour Red Bull

Formula 1
1 h
Why there's more to Hulkenberg's F1 legacy than Brazil glimpses Plus

Why there's more to Hulkenberg's F1 legacy than Brazil glimpses

OPINION: Opportunities to be in the right team at the right time passed Nico Hulkenberg by. BEN EDWARDS weighs up a career that should have delivered many more top-level laurels, and should be remembered for much more than his 2009 Brazil pole and 2012 lost win chance

Formula 1
23 h
The gamesmanship warning over F1’s potentially title-deciding moments Plus

The gamesmanship warning over F1’s potentially title-deciding moments

OPINION: Mercedes' decision to pit Valtteri Bottas towards the end of the Mexican Grand Prix to steal the fastest lap point from Max Verstappen created an intriguing subplot. While the pair's jostling for track position was all above board, it likely won't be the last time teams employ such tactics with championships at stake

Formula 1
Nov 11, 2021
The errors Verstappen isn't making when it matters in F1 2021 Plus

The errors Verstappen isn't making when it matters in F1 2021

OPINION: Max Verstappen is challenging for his first Formula 1 world title against a rival, in Lewis Hamilton, who has seven. The Red Bull driver made a string of mistakes early in the year, but now appears to be peaking in high-pressured moments just when it really matters. This could be a key new strength in his quest for championship glory

Formula 1
Nov 10, 2021
Why Red Bull's Mexico victory underlined a time-tested Newey strength Plus

Why Red Bull's Mexico victory underlined a time-tested Newey strength

Max Verstappen's dominant run to victory in the Mexican Grand Prix owed much to a brilliant first corner move - which as well as sublime skill, required him to have total trust in his machinery. The efficiency of Red Bull's aerodynamic package was a key differentiator between it and Mercedes on race day, and points to the continued impact of an F1 heavy-hitter

Formula 1
Nov 9, 2021
Mexican Grand Prix Driver Ratings Plus

Mexican Grand Prix Driver Ratings

The Mexican Grand Prix was a potentially significant weekend for the world championship, as Max Verstappen extended his points advantage for a third race in succession. But beyond his race-deciding first corner move, there were other noteworthy performances in the midfield, including from a soon-to-depart figure

Formula 1
Nov 8, 2021
Why Verstappen was untouchable after "crucial" Mexican GP Turn 1 pass Plus

Why Verstappen was untouchable after "crucial" Mexican GP Turn 1 pass

After its shock Mexican Grand Prix qualifying defeat to Mercedes, Max Verstappen and Red Bull needed a big response on Sunday. He duly delivered at the start with a superb double pass around the outside, after which he was never challenged due to an innate advantage Red Bull brought to the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez

Formula 1
Nov 8, 2021
The next-level gaming studio boosting McLaren's F1 appeal Plus

The next-level gaming studio boosting McLaren's F1 appeal

One of the first F1 teams to enter the gaming space, McLaren is taking its commitment to Esports to another level by building a high-tech facility in its Woking HQ. STUART CODLING delves into the McLaren Shadow Studio

Formula 1
Nov 7, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.