F1 Belgian GP: Verstappen declared winner after two laps behind safety car
Formula 1 / Belgian GP News

F1 Grand Prix race results: Verstappen wins rain-ruined Belgian GP

By:

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen was declared the winner of the Belgian Grand Prix at Spa-Francorchamps on Sunday, as the 12th race of the 2021 Formula 1 World Championship failed to produce a single racing lap.

F1 Grand Prix race results: Verstappen wins rain-ruined Belgian GP

The start of the race was delayed due to a rain storm, and Sergio Perez didn't even make it that far after crashing as he drove to the grid.

Following two attempts behind the safety car, the race was red-flagged after the minimum of two laps required to make the result official. As the race clock ran down to under 30 minutes remaining, race director Michael Masi eventually made the call that the event would not restart.

Half points were awarded as 75% of the race distance wasn’t achieved, the first time that's happened since Malaysia 2009.

2021 Belgian Grand Prix race results

Cla Driver Laps Time Gap Interval
1 Netherlands Max Verstappen 1 3'27.071    
2 United Kingdom George Russell 1 3'29.269 2.198 2.198
3 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton 1 3'30.589 3.518 1.320
4 Australia Daniel Ricciardo 1 3'33.022 5.951 2.433
5 Germany Sebastian Vettel 1 3'34.965 7.894 1.943
6 France Pierre Gasly 1 3'37.346 10.275 2.381
7 France Esteban Ocon 1 3'38.862 11.791 1.516
8 Monaco Charles Leclerc 1 3'40.288 13.217 1.426
9 Canada Nicholas Latifi 1 3'42.705 15.634 2.417
10 Spain Carlos Sainz Jr. 1 3'44.032 16.961 1.327
11 Spain Fernando Alonso 1 3'47.330 20.259 3.298
12 Finland Valtteri Bottas 1 3'49.017 21.946 1.687
13 Italy Antonio Giovinazzi 1 3'50.601 23.530 1.584
14 United Kingdom Lando Norris 1 3'53.156 26.085 2.555
15 Japan Yuki Tsunoda 1 3'55.852 28.781 2.696
16 Germany Mick Schumacher 1 3'57.971 30.900 2.119
17 Russian Federation Nikita Mazepin 1 3'59.758 32.687 1.787
18 Canada Lance Stroll 1 4'01.909 34.838 2.151
19 Finland Kimi Raikkonen 1 4'03.393 36.322 1.484
20 Mexico Sergio Perez 1 4'05.761 38.690 2.368
How the Belgian Grand Prix unfolded

After a delayed start and a handful of formation laps behind the safety car, the race start sequence was suspended for several hours as rain continued to fall. During this time, Red Bull had the time to rebuild Perez’s car, but he had to start from the pitlane and this cost him his seventh-place finish as he was classified last.

Due to a small break in the rainfall, the race was started behind the safety car with an hour on the clock, but weather conditions remained soaking wet. After two and a half laps, the race was red-flagged as the rain intensified once more, which made the race official for half points.

The race order was declared as Verstappen, Russell, Hamilton, Ricciardo, Vettel, Gasly, Ocon (who inherited the position Perez gave up), Leclerc, Latifi and Sainz.

2021 Formula 1 Belgian Grand Prix fastest laps

Cla Driver Chassis Time Gap Interval km/h
1 Russian Federation Nikita Mazepin Haas 3'18.016     127.335
2 Canada Lance Stroll Aston Martin 3'18.033 0.017 0.017 127.324
3 Finland Valtteri Bottas Mercedes 3'18.036 0.020 0.003 127.322
4 Spain Fernando Alonso Alpine 3'18.069 0.053 0.033 127.301
5 Italy Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo 3'18.202 0.186 0.133 127.215
6 Japan Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri 3'18.308 0.292 0.106 127.147
7 Netherlands Max Verstappen Red Bull 3'18.374 0.358 0.066 127.105
8 United Kingdom Lando Norris McLaren 3'18.477 0.461 0.103 127.039
9 Germany Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin 3'18.496 0.480 0.019 127.027
10 France Esteban Ocon Alpine 3'18.520 0.504 0.024 127.011
11 United Kingdom George Russell Williams 3'18.804 0.788 0.284 126.830
12 Germany Mick Schumacher Haas 3'18.833 0.817 0.029 126.811
13 Canada Nicholas Latifi Williams 3'18.867 0.851 0.034 126.790
14 Spain Carlos Sainz Jr. Ferrari 3'18.926 0.910 0.059 126.752
15 Finland Kimi Raikkonen Alfa Romeo 3'18.963 0.947 0.037 126.729
16 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 3'19.101 1.085 0.138 126.641
17 Monaco Charles Leclerc Ferrari 3'19.181 1.165 0.080 126.590
18 Australia Daniel Ricciardo McLaren 3'19.187 1.171 0.006 126.586
19 France Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri 3'19.284 1.268 0.097 126.524
20 Mexico Sergio Perez Red Bull 3'19.440 1.424 0.156 126.425
2021 Formula 1 Belgian Grand Prix tyre history

Cla Driver 1 2 3
1 Netherlands Max Verstappen W 4 W 4    
2 United Kingdom George Russell W 3 W 3    
3 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton W 4        
4 Australia Daniel Ricciardo W 4        
5 Germany Sebastian Vettel W 3        
6 France Pierre Gasly W 3        
7 France Esteban Ocon W 4        
8 Monaco Charles Leclerc W 3        
9 Canada Nicholas Latifi W 3 W 3    
10 Spain Carlos Sainz Jr. W 3        
11 Spain Fernando Alonso W 3        
12 Finland Valtteri Bottas W 4        
13 Italy Antonio Giovinazzi W 3 W 3    
14 United Kingdom Lando Norris W 3        
15 Japan Yuki Tsunoda W 3        
16 Germany Mick Schumacher W 6 W 6    
17 Russian Federation Nikita Mazepin W 7 W 7    
18 Canada Lance Stroll W 3        
19 Finland Kimi Raikkonen W 7 W 0 W 3
20 Mexico Sergio Perez W 3        
F1 Belgian GP: Verstappen declared winner after two laps behind safety car

F1 Belgian GP: Verstappen declared winner after two laps behind safety car
