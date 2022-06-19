Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / Live: F1 Canadian GP commentary and updates Next / F1 Canadian GP: Verstappen holds off Sainz after late safety car, Hamilton third
Formula 1 / Canadian GP Results

F1 Grand Prix race results: Verstappen wins Canadian GP

Max Verstappen won a pulsating Canadian Grand Prix in Montreal on Sunday, after a tense duel to the finish line with Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz.

Charles Bradley
By:
F1 Grand Prix race results: Verstappen wins Canadian GP

Verstappen led for the majority of the race, which was interrupted twice for virtual safety cars which played a big role in strategy.

But it was a full safety car that played into Sainz’s hands near the end, allowing him to attack Verstappen in the closing stages, but he just couldn’t find a way past.

2022 Canadian Grand Prix race results

Cla Driver Chassis Laps Gap Interval Points
1 Netherlands Max Verstappen Red Bull 70     25
2 Spain Carlos Sainz Ferrari 70 0.993 0.993 19
3 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 70 7.006 6.013 15
4 United Kingdom George Russell Mercedes 70 12.313 5.307 12
5 Monaco Charles Leclerc Ferrari 70 15.168 2.855 10
6 France Esteban Ocon Alpine 70 23.890 8.722 8
7 Spain Fernando Alonso Alpine 70 24.945 1.055 6
8 Finland Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo 70 25.247 0.302 4
9 China Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo 70 26.952 1.705 2
10 Canada Lance Stroll Aston Martin 70 38.222 11.270 1
11 Australia Daniel Ricciardo McLaren 70 43.047 4.825  
12 Germany Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin 70 44.245 1.198  
13 Thailand Alex Albon Williams 70 44.893 0.648  
14 France Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri 70 45.183 0.290  
15 United Kingdom Lando Norris McLaren 70 52.145 6.962  
16 Canada Nicholas Latifi Williams 70 59.978 7.833  
17 Denmark Kevin Magnussen Haas 70 1'08.180 8.202  
  Japan Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri 47      
  Germany Mick Schumacher Haas 18      
  Mexico Sergio Perez Red Bull 7      
View full results

How the Canadian Grand Prix unfolded

Verstappen held his pole advantage on the run to Turn 1, arriving there ahead of Fernando Alonso (Alpine) and Sainz. Lewis Hamilton just held fourth for Mercedes after a wheel-to-wheel battle with Kevin Magnussen moments later at Turn 3, the Dane picking up some damage to his Haas’s right-front wing endplate.

Sainz used DRS to pass Alonso for second place on Lap 3, with Verstappen already 2.5s up the road.

George Russell’s Mercedes outbraked Magnussen for fifth at the hairpin, with Magnussen being shown the black and orange flag. He pitted from sixth at the end of Lap 8 for a new front wing.

Sergio Perez’s weekend went from bad to worse when his Red Bull suffered a gearbox issue on Lap 8 and was forced to pull off, causing a virtual safety car. Leader Verstappen pitted for hard tyres, promoting Sainz and Alonso to run first and second. Hamilton also stopped, giving up spots to Russell and Esteban Ocon (Alpine) as he rejoined in sixth.

The race resumed on Lap 10 with Sainz 1.5s ahead of Alonso, with Verstappen a further 4s behind. On fresh hards, Hamilton passed Ocon for fifth.

Verstappen breezed past Alonso with DRS on Lap 15 for second but was now 5.5s behind leader Sainz.

Haas then lost its second car from the points when Mick Schumacher pulled off at Lap 19 in the same spot as Perez, causing another VSC that Russell pitted under. Sainz pitted just as the VSC ended, rejoining just in front of Hamilton in third.

After fending off Hamilton, Sainz re-passed Alonso for second on Lap 23, with Hamilton doing likewise a tour later. Alonso pitted on Lap 29, dropping to seventh, behind a battling Ocon and Leclerc.

Leclerc, who started 19th after an engine change penalty, started on the hard tyres and picked his way through the tailenders to run 13th after 10 laps.

He then got held up behind the Alfa Romeo of Valtteri Bottas, which was toiling to pass Alex Albon’s Williams. But once they stopped fighting, Leclerc was able to get ahead of both and get solidly into the points.

Leclerc then got stuck behind Ocon, where he remained until Lap 42 – and then suffered a slow stop that cost him four places, putting him at the rear of a DRS train in 12th again.

Verstappen pitted for a second time on Lap 44 and rejoined just behind Hamilton in third, but only took a lap to DRS past him, just before Hamilton stopped again.

Sainz led by 10s with 25 laps to go. Leclerc got back into the points by then, rising to eighth by the time Yuki Tsunoda put his AlphaTauri into the wall exiting the pits, causing a safety car.

Sainz pitted for a new set of hards, restarting right behind Verstappen on tyres that were six laps fresher, and ahead of Hamilton, Russell, Ocon, Alonso and Leclerc in a 16-lap sprint to the finish.

Sainz stayed in DRS range of Verstappen, as Leclerc outbraked Alonso for sixth at Turn 10, then repeated the move on Ocon a couple of laps later for fifth.

Lap after lap, Sainz got right on to Verstappen’s tail but the reigning world champion held his nerve and his lead.

Hamilton finished third, ahead of Russell, Leclerc, Ocon, Alonso, Bottas, Zhou Guanyu (Alfa Romeo) and Lance Stroll (Aston Martin).

2022 Formula 1 Canadian Grand Prix fastest laps

Cla Driver Chassis Laps Time Gap Interval km/h
1 Spain Carlos Sainz Ferrari 63 1'15.749     207.258
2 Netherlands Max Verstappen Red Bull 64 1'15.839 0.090 0.090 207.012
3 Monaco Charles Leclerc Ferrari 62 1'15.901 0.152 0.062 206.843
4 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 69 1'16.167 0.418 0.266 206.120
5 United Kingdom George Russell Mercedes 63 1'16.418 0.669 0.251 205.443
6 China Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo 63 1'16.578 0.829 0.160 205.014
7 Finland Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo 60 1'16.927 1.178 0.349 204.084
8 Spain Fernando Alonso Alpine 64 1'17.010 1.261 0.083 203.864
9 France Esteban Ocon Alpine 62 1'17.110 1.361 0.100 203.600
10 Canada Lance Stroll Aston Martin 64 1'17.421 1.672 0.311 202.782
11 United Kingdom Lando Norris McLaren 63 1'17.495 1.746 0.074 202.588
12 France Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri 60 1'17.810 2.061 0.315 201.768
13 Australia Daniel Ricciardo McLaren 59 1'17.932 2.183 0.122 201.452
14 Thailand Alex Albon Williams 59 1'17.951 2.202 0.019 201.403
15 Germany Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin 63 1'17.956 2.207 0.005 201.390
16 Denmark Kevin Magnussen Haas 11 1'18.046 2.297 0.090 201.158
17 Japan Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri 15 1'18.309 2.560 0.263 200.482
18 Canada Nicholas Latifi Williams 61 1'18.540 2.791 0.231 199.893
19 Mexico Sergio Perez Red Bull 7 1'18.844 3.095 0.304 199.122
20 Germany Mick Schumacher Haas 13 1'18.967 3.218 0.123 198.812
View full results

2022 Formula 1 Canadian Grand Prix pitstops

Cla Driver Chassis 1 2 3
1 Netherlands Max Verstappen Red Bull M 9 H 34 H 27
2 Spain Carlos Sainz Ferrari M 20 H 29 H 21
3 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton Mercedes M 9 H 35 H 26
4 United Kingdom George Russell Mercedes M 19 H 26 H 25
5 Monaco Charles Leclerc Ferrari H 41 M 29    
6 France Esteban Ocon Alpine M 19 H 30 M 21
7 Spain Fernando Alonso Alpine M 28 H 21 M 21
8 Finland Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo H 49 M 21    
9 China Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo M 19 H 30 H 21
10 Canada Lance Stroll Aston Martin H 47 M 24    
11 Australia Daniel Ricciardo McLaren M 19 H 30 H 21
12 Germany Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin M 6 H 14 H 51
13 Thailand Alex Albon Williams M 18 H 30 H 22
14 France Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri M 5 H 31 H 34
15 United Kingdom Lando Norris McLaren H 19 H 23 M 28
16 Canada Nicholas Latifi Williams M 9 H 28 H 33
17 Denmark Kevin Magnussen Haas M 7 H 63    
  Japan Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri M 9 H 38 H 0
  Germany Mick Schumacher Haas M 18        
  Mexico Sergio Perez Red Bull H 7        
View full results
shares
comments
Live: F1 Canadian GP commentary and updates
Previous article

Live: F1 Canadian GP commentary and updates
Next article

F1 Canadian GP: Verstappen holds off Sainz after late safety car, Hamilton third

F1 Canadian GP: Verstappen holds off Sainz after late safety car, Hamilton third
Charles Bradley More
Charles Bradley
IMSA Mosport: Blomqvist on pole from Taylor in Acura 1-2 Canadian Tire Motorsport Park
IMSA

IMSA Mosport: Blomqvist on pole from Taylor in Acura 1-2

F1 Grand Prix qualifying results: Sainz takes British GP pole British GP
Formula 1

F1 Grand Prix qualifying results: Sainz takes British GP pole

The inside story of F1's newest race track Miami GP Plus
Formula 1

The inside story of F1's newest race track

Latest news

Live: F1 British GP commentary and updates
Formula 1 Formula 1

Live: F1 British GP commentary and updates

Mercedes still trying to solve "mystery" over inconsistent F1 car bouncing
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes still trying to solve "mystery" over inconsistent F1 car bouncing

Autosport writers' favourite F1 British Grands Prix
Formula 1 Formula 1

Autosport writers' favourite F1 British Grands Prix

Vettel left mystified by Aston’s lack of pace in British GP qualifying
Formula 1 Formula 1

Vettel left mystified by Aston’s lack of pace in British GP qualifying

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Why there was no case to answer in Aston’s latest F1 copycat saga Plus

Why there was no case to answer in Aston’s latest F1 copycat saga

The appearance of a revised Aston Martin in Spain caused controversy but PAT SYMONDS explains why the FIA investigation found the Silverstone team had no case to answer

Formula 1
5 h
Why it's Red Bull that really leads a three-way fight so far at Silverstone Plus

Why it's Red Bull that really leads a three-way fight so far at Silverstone

After a slow start to Friday at Silverstone, all the Formula 1 teams had to effectively cram in a day’s worth of practice into one hour. But there was still plenty to learn and while Ferrari topped the times, a three-way battle is brewing ahead of the British Grand Prix

Formula 1
Jul 2, 2022
Why the future is bright for the British GP Plus

Why the future is bright for the British GP

It wasn’t so long ago the situation looked bleak at Silverstone with the future of the British Grand Prix under threat. But a transformation has seen it restored to one of the most important races on the Formula 1 calendar, with bigger and better to come

Formula 1
Jul 1, 2022
Could mixed fortunes for F1's leading Brits turn around at Silverstone? Plus

Could mixed fortunes for F1's leading Brits turn around at Silverstone?

For the first time in many years, none of the local racers starts among the favourites for the British Grand Prix. But George Russell, Lewis Hamilton and Lando Norris could have reasons for optimism

Formula 1
Jun 30, 2022
Verstappen exclusive: Why F1’s champion isn’t fazed by Silverstone return Plus

Verstappen exclusive: Why F1’s champion isn’t fazed by Silverstone return

Max Verstappen is the world’s number one racing driver… and he’s determined to keep it that way. Speaking exclusively to GP Racing's OLEG KARPOV, the Red Bull driver explains why he’s relishing the 2022 championship battle with Charles Leclerc – and why he’s not worried about returning to Silverstone, the scene of the biggest accident of his career last year

Formula 1
Jun 30, 2022
Why Red Bull’s RB17 hypercar can help its F1 team Plus

Why Red Bull’s RB17 hypercar can help its F1 team

On Tuesday, Red Bull laid out its plans to develop and build a new hypercar - the RB17 - penned by Adrian Newey. As the project itself sates Newey as a creative outlet, it also offers Red Bull's Formula 1 team a number of new and exciting avenues to pursue

Formula 1
Jun 29, 2022
What to expect from Mercedes as F1 returns to Silverstone Plus

What to expect from Mercedes as F1 returns to Silverstone

OPINION: The British Grand Prix is a home event for Lewis Hamilton and George Russell, with their Mercedes team based just a few miles away too. But there’s another reason why the Silver Arrows squad is eager to arrive at Silverstone this weekend, which may help it fix its remaining problems with its 2022 Formula 1 challenger

Formula 1
Jun 29, 2022
The “solemn promise” that cost quiet hero Brooks an F1 title Plus

The “solemn promise” that cost quiet hero Brooks an F1 title

After two terrifying crashes, one of the best British racers of the 1950s retired before his career peaked. But that’s why GP Racing’s MAURICE HAMILTON was able to speak to Tony Brooks in 2014. Like his friend Stirling Moss, Brooks was regarded as one of the best drivers never to have won the world championship. Here, as our tribute to Brooks who died last month, is that interview in full

Formula 1
Jun 27, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.