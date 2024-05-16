F1 Emilia Romagna GP: Tech images from the pitlane explained

Mercedes W15 technical detail Photo by: Giorgio Piola

This shot of the Mercedes W15’s sidepod and bodywork out in the pitlane, rather than being installed on the car, shows the internal make-up of the cooling louvres.

Ferrari SF-24 technical detail Photo by: Giorgio Piola

A close-up view of the changes made at the rear end of the floor edge wing on the Ferrari SF-24, which now includes a horseshoe bracket to connect it to the main floor stay and the tyre spat deck region of the floor.

Ferrari SF-24 technical detail Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Ferrari’s new rear wing design, which features a revised tip section and endplate design to improve the wing’s overall efficiency. The tip section now more closely resembles Red Bull’s layout with a flatter profile, rather than being rolled to match the endplate’s corner radius. This has resulted in the corner radius of the endplate being more tightly wound, whilst the rear cut-out has also been optimised to take advantage of the other alterations.

Ferrari SF-24 technical detail Photo by: Giorgio Piola

A wide shot of the new engine cover cooling outlet arrangement, with a pinched rear panel allowing the heat a means to escape without being detrimental to the surrounding flow structures.

Ferrari SF-24 technical detail Photo by: Giorgio Piola

A close-up view of the new sidepod inlet arrangement, which see’s Ferrari switch from an underbite to overbite arrangement, while merging the upper inlet with the vertical bypass duct. Also note the elongated outer mirror vane now being employed; the vanes beside the halo have been swapped for a Cobra-shaped arrangement.

Ferrari SF-24 technical detail Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Ferrari has paired its new rear wing design with its bi-plane style beam wing arrangement at Imola.

Aston Martin AMR24 front wing comparison Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Aston Martin has modified its nose and front wing for Imola, with the central portion of the mainplane altered, alongside a geometry change for the nose tip. The team have also made a significant change to the two upper flaps, as a v-shaped profile can now be found in the outboard segment and will undoubtedly help to generate more outwash, without being too detrimental to the portion creating downforce.

Kick Sauber C44 technical detail Photo by: Giorgio Piola

A top-down overview of the two front wing specifications that Sauber has on offer, the uppermost featuring a Gurney on the trailing edge of the upper flap, while the lower wing has a revised outboard section with an additional control flap hung from the endplate.

Ferrari SF-24 technical detail Photo by: Giorgio Piola

A peak beneath the front brake drum cover on the Ferrari SF-24 reveals the twin pipework used to deliver cool air to either side of the brake caliper which is enclosed within its own fairing. Also visible, given the brake disc fairing isn’t in place, is the chevron-shaped drill pattern employed by Ferrari.

Ferrari SF-24 technical detail Photo by: Giorgio Piola

With the brake drum in place we can see how the inlet straddles the gap between the main assembly and the end fence in order to capture additional flow between it and the sidewall of the tyre.

Red Bull Racing RB20 technical detail Photo by: Giorgio Piola

The Red Bull internal brake duct assembly, albeit without the caliper in place, shows how the brake disc is faired-in at the top of the assembly. Note the window which is strategically placed in the disc fairing to allow heat to be released into the next brake duct nest, altering how and where heat is transferred between the brakes and wheel rim, which in-turn alters the thermal behaviour of the tyre.

Kick Sauber C44 technical detail Photo by: Giorgio Piola

The secondary nest in the front brake duct assembly of the Sauber C44 is installed here and shows the lengths that designers are going to in order to move airflow and heat between each nest.

RB F1 Team VCARB 01 technical detail Photo by: Giorgio Piola

The VCARB01’s front brake assembly without the outer drum in place but with the transportation bung also still in situ.