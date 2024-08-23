All Series
Formula 1 Dutch GP

F1 Dutch GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more

George Russell topped the Friday practice times for Mercedes ahead of the Formula 1 Dutch Grand Prix. Here’s how and when to watch qualifying

Haydn Cobb
Haydn Cobb
Upd:

F1 returned from its summer break to wet and windy conditions at Zandvoort, with first practice led by Lando Norris in a wet-to-dry session. Despite the gales keeping the seaside Dutch circuit cool, Russell headed the FP2 times from the other McLaren of Oscar Piastri.

The second practice session was halted by a red flag for Nico Hulkenberg’s crash at Tarzan, the Haas driver losing control of his car under braking as the rear axle locked up.

Beyond a few mild off-track excursions, the rest of the day passed relatively calmly, with Russell and Piastri followed by eventual Belgian GP victor Lewis Hamilton in third on the timesheet.

With Norris in fourth, Red Bull’s Max Verstappen was unable to match the outright pace in fifth but was clear of Aston Martin’s Fernando Alonso in sixth.

Carlos Sainz missed the majority of FP2 due to a gearbox issue with his Ferrari.

What time does qualifying start for the F1 Dutch Grand Prix?

Qualifying for the Dutch GP starts at 3:00pm local time (2:00pm BST), using the regular Q1, Q2 and Q3 knockout session format.

Date: Saturday 24 August 2024
Start time: 3:00pm local time – 2:00pm BST

Lance Stroll, Aston Martin AMR24

Lance Stroll, Aston Martin AMR24

Photo by: Andrew Ferraro / Motorsport Images

How can I watch Formula 1?

In the United Kingdom Formula 1 is broadcast live on Sky Sports, with highlights shown on Channel 4 several hours after the race has finished. Live streaming through NOW is also available in the UK.

Sky Sports F1, which broadcasts the F1 races, can be added as part of the Sky Sports channels which costs £18 a month for new customers. Sky Sports can also be accessed through NOW with a one-off day payment of £11.99 or a month membership of £34.99 per month.

How can I watch F1 Dutch GP qualifying?

In the United Kingdom every F1 practice, qualifying and race is broadcast live on Sky Sports F1, with Dutch GP qualifying coverage starting at 1:00pm BST on Sky Sports F1 and on Sky Sports Main Event.

Channel: Sky Sports F1, Sky Sports Main Event
Start time: 1:00pm BST Saturday 24 August 2024

Autosport will be running a live text coverage of qualifying here.

When can I watch the highlights of F1 Dutch GP qualifying?

In the United Kingdom Channel 4 is broadcasting highlights of qualifying for the Dutch GP at 5:30pm BST on Saturday evening. The full programme will run for 90 minutes, covering both qualifying and wrapping up the major talking points of the race weekend so far.

For the entire 2024 F1 season, Channel 4 will broadcast highlights of every qualifying and race of each event. The highlights will also be available on Channel 4’s on demand catch up services.

Channel: Channel 4
Start time: 5:30pm BST Saturday 24 August 2024

Esteban Ocon, Alpine A524

Esteban Ocon, Alpine A524

Photo by: Andrew Ferraro / Motorsport Images

Will F1 Dutch GP qualifying be on the radio?

Live radio coverage of every practice, qualifying and race for the 2024 F1 season will be available on the BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC 5 Live Sports Extra or via the BBC Sport website.

Coverage of Dutch GP qualifying will start at 2:00pm BST on the BBC Sport website and the BBC Sounds app.

What's the weather forecast for qualifying at Zandvoort?

Mixed conditions are forecast for Saturday afternoon for the start of qualifying at Zandvoort. The temperature is set to be 23 degrees Celsius at the start of qualifying, with a small chance of rain and moderate winds.

FP2 Results

   
1
 - 
4
   
   
1
 - 
2
   
Cla Driver # Chassis Engine Laps Time Interval km/h
1 United Kingdom G. Russell Mercedes 63 Mercedes Mercedes 30

1'10.702

   216.859
2 Australia O. Piastri McLaren 81 McLaren Mercedes 33

+0.061

1'10.763

 0.061 216.672
3 United Kingdom L. Hamilton Mercedes 44 Mercedes Mercedes 30

+0.111

1'10.813

 0.050 216.519
4 United Kingdom L. Norris McLaren 4 McLaren Mercedes 34

+0.259

1'10.961

 0.148 216.067
5 Netherlands M. Verstappen Red Bull Racing 1 Red Bull Red Bull 33

+0.284

1'10.986

 0.025 215.991
6 Spain F. Alonso Aston Martin Racing 14 Aston Martin Mercedes 30

+0.655

1'11.357

 0.371 214.868
7 Japan Y. Tsunoda RB 22 RB Red Bull 31

+0.672

1'11.374

 0.017 214.817
8 Denmark K. Magnussen Haas F1 Team 20 Haas Ferrari 33

+0.728

1'11.430

 0.056 214.649
9 Monaco C. Leclerc Ferrari 16 Ferrari Ferrari 31

+0.741

1'11.443

 0.013 214.610
10 Thailand A. Albon Williams 23 Williams Mercedes 33

+0.848

1'11.550

 0.107 214.289
11 Canada L. Stroll Aston Martin Racing 18 Aston Martin Mercedes 31

+0.874

1'11.576

 0.026 214.211
12 Mexico S. Perez Red Bull Racing 11 Red Bull Red Bull 29

+0.879

1'11.581

 0.005 214.196
13 Australia D. Ricciardo RB 3 RB Red Bull 31

+0.928

1'11.630

 0.049 214.049
14 France P. Gasly Alpine 10 Alpine Renault 33

+0.942

1'11.644

 0.014 214.008
15 United States L. Sargeant Williams 2 Williams Mercedes 32

+1.116

1'11.818

 0.174 213.489
16 China Z. Guanyu Sauber 24 Sauber Ferrari 33

+1.232

1'11.934

 0.116 213.145
17 France E. Ocon Alpine 31 Alpine Renault 33

+1.359

1'12.061

 0.127 212.769
18 Finland V. Bottas Sauber 77 Sauber Ferrari 32

+1.504

1'12.206

 0.145 212.342
19 Spain C. Sainz Ferrari 55 Ferrari Ferrari 7

+2.406

1'13.108

 0.902 209.722
20 Germany N. Hulkenberg Haas F1 Team 27 Haas Ferrari 10

+2.594

1'13.296

 0.188 209.184
View full results  

FP1 Results

   
1
 - 
4
   
   
1
 - 
2
   
Cla Driver # Chassis Engine Laps Time Interval km/h
1 United Kingdom L. Norris McLaren 4 McLaren Mercedes 17

1'12.322

   212.001
2 Netherlands M. Verstappen Red Bull Racing 1 Red Bull Red Bull 13

+0.201

1'12.523

 0.201 211.414
3 United Kingdom L. Hamilton Mercedes 44 Mercedes Mercedes 13

+0.684

1'13.006

 0.483 210.015
4 Spain C. Sainz Ferrari 55 Ferrari Ferrari 15

+0.752

1'13.074

 0.068 209.820
5 United Kingdom G. Russell Mercedes 63 Mercedes Mercedes 17

+0.820

1'13.142

 0.068 209.625
6 Thailand A. Albon Williams 23 Williams Mercedes 14

+0.837

1'13.159

 0.017 209.576
7 Australia O. Piastri McLaren 81 McLaren Mercedes 14

+0.908

1'13.230

 0.071 209.373
8 Germany N. Hulkenberg Haas F1 Team 27 Haas Ferrari 18

+1.241

1'13.563

 0.333 208.425
9 Denmark K. Magnussen Haas F1 Team 20 Haas Ferrari 15

+1.275

1'13.597

 0.034 208.329
10 China Z. Guanyu Sauber 24 Sauber Ferrari 15

+1.643

1'13.965

 0.368 207.292
11 Canada L. Stroll Aston Martin Racing 18 Aston Martin Mercedes 14

+1.829

1'14.151

 0.186 206.772
12 Mexico S. Perez Red Bull Racing 11 Red Bull Red Bull 12

+1.957

1'14.279

 0.128 206.416
13 Monaco C. Leclerc Ferrari 16 Ferrari Ferrari 15

+1.984

1'14.306

 0.027 206.341
14 Japan Y. Tsunoda RB 22 RB Red Bull 13

+2.096

1'14.418

 0.112 206.030
15 Spain F. Alonso Aston Martin Racing 14 Aston Martin Mercedes 15

+2.145

1'14.467

 0.049 205.895
16 Israel R. Shwartzman Sauber 97 Sauber Ferrari 15

+2.336

1'14.658

 0.191 205.368
17 United States L. Sargeant Williams 2 Williams Mercedes 12

+3.283

1'15.605

 0.947 202.796
18 France E. Ocon Alpine 31 Alpine Renault 15

+3.474

1'15.796

 0.191 202.285
19 Australia D. Ricciardo RB 3 RB Red Bull 15

+3.909

1'16.231

 0.435 201.130
20 France P. Gasly Alpine 10 Alpine Renault 8

+9.714

1'22.036

 5.805 186.898
View full results  

