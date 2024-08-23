F1 Dutch GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more

F1 returned from its summer break to wet and windy conditions at Zandvoort, with first practice led by Lando Norris in a wet-to-dry session. Despite the gales keeping the seaside Dutch circuit cool, Russell headed the FP2 times from the other McLaren of Oscar Piastri.

The second practice session was halted by a red flag for Nico Hulkenberg’s crash at Tarzan, the Haas driver losing control of his car under braking as the rear axle locked up.

Beyond a few mild off-track excursions, the rest of the day passed relatively calmly, with Russell and Piastri followed by eventual Belgian GP victor Lewis Hamilton in third on the timesheet.

With Norris in fourth, Red Bull’s Max Verstappen was unable to match the outright pace in fifth but was clear of Aston Martin’s Fernando Alonso in sixth.

Carlos Sainz missed the majority of FP2 due to a gearbox issue with his Ferrari.

What time does qualifying start for the F1 Dutch Grand Prix?

Qualifying for the Dutch GP starts at 3:00pm local time (2:00pm BST), using the regular Q1, Q2 and Q3 knockout session format.

Date: Saturday 24 August 2024

Start time: 3:00pm local time – 2:00pm BST

Lance Stroll, Aston Martin AMR24 Photo by: Andrew Ferraro / Motorsport Images

How can I watch Formula 1?

In the United Kingdom Formula 1 is broadcast live on Sky Sports, with highlights shown on Channel 4 several hours after the race has finished. Live streaming through NOW is also available in the UK.

Sky Sports F1, which broadcasts the F1 races, can be added as part of the Sky Sports channels which costs £18 a month for new customers. Sky Sports can also be accessed through NOW with a one-off day payment of £11.99 or a month membership of £34.99 per month.

How can I watch F1 Dutch GP qualifying?

In the United Kingdom every F1 practice, qualifying and race is broadcast live on Sky Sports F1, with Dutch GP qualifying coverage starting at 1:00pm BST on Sky Sports F1 and on Sky Sports Main Event.

Channel: Sky Sports F1, Sky Sports Main Event

Start time: 1:00pm BST Saturday 24 August 2024

Autosport will be running a live text coverage of qualifying here.

When can I watch the highlights of F1 Dutch GP qualifying?

In the United Kingdom Channel 4 is broadcasting highlights of qualifying for the Dutch GP at 5:30pm BST on Saturday evening. The full programme will run for 90 minutes, covering both qualifying and wrapping up the major talking points of the race weekend so far.

For the entire 2024 F1 season, Channel 4 will broadcast highlights of every qualifying and race of each event. The highlights will also be available on Channel 4’s on demand catch up services.

Channel: Channel 4

Start time: 5:30pm BST Saturday 24 August 2024

Esteban Ocon, Alpine A524 Photo by: Andrew Ferraro / Motorsport Images

Will F1 Dutch GP qualifying be on the radio?

Live radio coverage of every practice, qualifying and race for the 2024 F1 season will be available on the BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC 5 Live Sports Extra or via the BBC Sport website.

Coverage of Dutch GP qualifying will start at 2:00pm BST on the BBC Sport website and the BBC Sounds app.

What's the weather forecast for qualifying at Zandvoort?

Mixed conditions are forecast for Saturday afternoon for the start of qualifying at Zandvoort. The temperature is set to be 23 degrees Celsius at the start of qualifying, with a small chance of rain and moderate winds.

FP2 Results

FP1 Results